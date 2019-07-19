We Got Next

× Expand Action during a past edition of The Basketball Tournament (Photo courtesy The Basketball Tournament)

The Basketball Tournament, an annual showcase of some of the country’s best non-NBA talent, returns to the Siegel Center July 26-28. Defending their title will be Overseas Elite, which has won four consecutive championships and hasn't lost since its TBT debut in 2015. However, this year’s competition will be a stiff test, with promising squads such as the Golden Eagles (Marquette alums), Team CP3 (coached by NBA all-star Chris Paul), Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alums) and VCU’s own Ram Nation vying for the title.

Only two teams will survive TBT’s Richmond regional round, while the tournament winner will be awarded $2 million at the championship round in Chicago during the first week of August.

$45.

thetournament.com