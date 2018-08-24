Net Achievement

× Expand Participants and volunteers in the Rising Stars Tennis Academy (Photo by Ella Testin)

This summer marked the debut of the Rising Stars Tennis Academy, a free program offered by the Richmond Tennis Association and the City of Richmond to give local youth something to do and help them develop tennis skills.

Studies have shown that there is a correlation between tennis and academic achievement, says Shima Grover, an advisory board member.

Research conducted by the United States Tennis Association Foundation indicates that 48 percent of youth who play tennis are "A" students, Grover says, adding that "78 percent have never been called to the principal’s office and 82 percent volunteer in their community."

About 40 children ages 6 to 12 participated in the academy this summer, aided by 25 volunteers — those included adult players and two high school students who offered hints on strategy and helped students count points and learn tennis etiquette, Grover says.

× Expand Owen Bishop hits a shot over the net during practice. (Photo by Ella Testin)

RSTA originated in Atlanta as a program for under-served and low-income children. In Richmond, it’s supported by about $10,000 that remained from a $25,000 prize the city received when it was named one of the top three tennis towns in the country through a 2010 contest sponsored by the United States Tennis Association. In a description of the finalists, the association noted that there are more than 27,500 active tennis players in the community and more than 10,000 participants who play USTA League tennis.

Heading the local program were Victor Rizzi, the city tennis director, and Chris Suttmiller, director of the Rising Stars Tennis Academy for the Richmond Tennis Association (RTA).

“Chris and his staff have done an amazing job this summer and these kids have improved tremendously and are very enthusiastic about learning the game,” says John DePew, RTA president.

× Expand During the Rising Stars Tennis Academy clinic, Sierra King practices her serves with the help of one of the volunteer coaches, Bryce DePew. (Photo by Ella Testin)

Over the summer, the Rising Stars Tennis Academy offered free clinics on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Byrd Park tennis courts.

Grover says the academy will continue as an after-school program starting Sept. 10, and organizers hope to expand their transportation network to include participants from additional locations next summer.

"RTA plans to continue as long as we can obtain funding," she says, adding that the association "feels strongly that tennis is a sport for all children."

For more information, visit the Richmond Tennis Association website.