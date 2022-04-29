× Expand Analy Pelaez and Derek Adams at Havana ‘59’s Thursday Tropical Nights (Photo by Jay Paul)

The salsa dance scene in Richmond is hot, friendly and open to newcomers: You don’t have to be a pro to access the pan-Latin American social dance defined by a combination of hip shaking and one-two-three, partner-spinning moves.

Salsa grew from the mambo of Puerto Rico and Cuba and was further refined in New York City. Its particular back-and-forth, marching or side-to-side dance moves connect to the music of the same name that’s defined by a signature five-beat rhythm.

“It’s a lifestyle,” says William Estremera, a New Jersey-born and -raised DJ, radio host and salsa band presenter who now lives in Chester. He describes salsa’s sound as a mixture of African music and the Afro-Caribbean sounds of Cuba, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Venezuela, which, by extension, gets performed by the people of these diasporas in the United States — in spots from New York to Miami. “All this comes in together and creates the genre,” Estremera says. “If you really listen to salsa and understand Spanish, you would know what countries the performers are from because of the distinct sound that they make, and that defines their music.”

Salsa’s origin may have started in dance clubs, but to those who were raised with it, there’s a looser approach. “You got the freestyle, what we grew up with in the streets of New York or Puerto Rico,” Estremera says. “You also have ballroom-style dancing, with certain steps. I’m from the old school. I’m street. There’s no step-by-step method of instructions with this. I’m just freestyling.”

Richmond’s salsa scene is scattered throughout the region on various nights of the week at events catering to experienced and newbie dancers alike. During a recent Saturday night at Richmond Wine Station, experienced salseros were quick to take eager learners out for a spin on the floor. There’s a mix of partner dancing, freestyle and even the circle you might remember from high school dances. Sets of cumbia, bachata, merengue and even disco are in the mix.

“It’s mind-blowing to know that Richmond is full of this different culture and different diverse people enjoying this Latin genre,” Estremera says.

Key players in the region include Angel Alberto Rodríguez Serrano (aka The Salsa Guy) and Boris Karr, both of whom lead dance lessons at many venues, giving even the newest partygoers a foundation of moves before the DJs let the dance tunes rip and the flashing lights pulse.

“Dancing salsa meets human beings’ need to physically connect with somebody,” Rodríguez Serrano says. “Dancing with a partner allows you to be in the moment. It’s great exercise, and it’s sexy.”

Try It Out

There are several sites around metro Richmond where you can learn to salsa. Here is a sampling.

Havana ’59: Thursday Tropical Nights, 16 N. 17th St.

Richmond Wine Station: Salsa Saturday Nights, 2930 W. Broad St.

Aloft Richmond West Short Pump: Saturday Latin Nights, 3939 Duckling Drive, Glen Allen

The 4 Cyber Cafe: Sunday Salsa, 3 to 6 p.m., 4 W. Broad St.

Dance lessons with The Salsa Guy: Various nights, locations and skill levels