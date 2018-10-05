Charitable Workout

× Expand Photo courtesy Swim Across America

Despite higher levels in the James River left from the remnants of Hurricane Florence in September, about 50 swimmers will take to the water on Saturday for Swim Across America, a fundraiser that benefits cancer research.

Hours are 9 a.m. to noon for the event, which will be held at American Legion Post 354 at 4800 Welby Turn, near James River High School in Midlothian. It’s the inaugural event in Richmond for the event, which is staged at sites across the nation. Peluso Open Water, a coaching service for triathletes and other swimmers, is a local organizer. Proceeds from the Saturday event benefit the VCU Massey Cancer Center.

“They keep the money local,” says Jay Peluso, founder of Peluso Open Water. “All that money we’re going to raise will help our friends, our families, our coworkers.”

Peluso had been staging a 10-mile open-water swim fundraiser for years. After he learned of Swim Across America, he reached out and arranged for the event to come to Richmond. So far, $27,000 has been raised of the $50,000 goal.

Craig Beardsley with young swimmers (Photo courtesy Swim Across America)

Each Swim Across America event features an Olympic-caliber swimmer. The Richmond swim will be a stop for Craig Beardsley, a former world record holder and a longtime supporter of the Swim Across America program. “He was the best swimmer in the world at the 200-meter butterfly for three years [in the early 1980s],” says Peluso. “He’s a really incredible guy.”

Participants can swim in events ranging from a half mile to 5 miles. Swimmers can sign up at any point before the event, even on Saturday morning, provided they’re willing to cover the required fundraising fee of $400. Kayakers and paddleboarders are also welcome, and there’s no minimum fee for the boaters.

Swim Across the America has raised $75 million for cancer research since 1987.

The fundraiser is open to all skill levels. “We really don’t focus on time,” Peluso says, adding that the bigger focus is on raising money for cancer research.