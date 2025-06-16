Summer in the City

On the Water

WATERFRONT DINING

The Lilly Pad makes it easy to spend the day on the water. Located about 20 miles south of Richmond at Kingsland Marina, the restaurant offers an al fresco eating experience beside the James River. The menu includes burgers, brick oven pizza and seafood. Happy hour runs Tuesday to Friday, while weekends bring midday brunch and live bands in the evening. Boats are available to rent onsite. Max and Karen Walraven own both the marina and the restaurant. “You drive out here and can make an [entire] day of the river,” Max says. “It’s a unique dining experience because you’re physically sitting on a dock right next to the water.”

Also consider: The Boathouse at City Point, Sunday Park and Rocketts Landing, theboathouse.com; Island Shrimp Co. at Rocketts Landing, islandshrimpco.com; Casa del Barco at Canal Walk, casadelbarco.com; and Latitude Seafood Co. Chesterfield, latitudeseafoodco.com

Expand Taylor Farm Park (Photo by Caroline Martin)

SPLASH PADS

Splash your way through the heat of the summer at Taylor Farm Park in Sandston, which opened in July 2024. A fully accessible splash area within the park offers mist mounds, an interactive play stream, shallow pools and mini waterfalls. The park also provides a “unique mix of activities for families and individuals,” says Henrico Recreation and Parks Media Manager Pam Kemp. “Children can play on multiple playgrounds, and there are also scenic trails throughout the park.” Other activities include a skate park, a BMX course, zip lines and picnic shelters. Free.

Also consider: Twin Hickory Park & Recreation Center, Glen Allen, free, henrico.gov/rec; Waterway at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, admission required, lewisginter.org

× Expand Photo courtesy Cobblestones Water Park

PUBLIC POOLS

Adults and children alike can slip, slide and swim at Cobblestones Water Park in Glen Allen. It offers two large swimming pools, an array of waterslides and a slower-paced children’s area. The park has many shaded and sandy areas to lounge and picnic. A food court offers snacks for purchase; however, personal food is allowed (no alcohol). Passes start at $18.

Also consider: Richmond’s city pools are free and open to the public: Battery Park Pool, Bellemeade Pool, Blackwell Pool, Fairmount Pool, Hotchkiss Field Pool, Powhatan Community Center, Randolph Public Swimming Pool, Swansboro Pool, Woodville Pool.

ENJOYING THE JAMES RIVER

James River Park System

Spanning both banks of the river, this 600-acre park offers swimming, sunning, tubing, bird watching, over 20 miles of hiking and biking trails, boat ramps and more. Free; jamesriverpark.org

Riverfront Canal Cruises

See the city in a new way on a narrated cruise down the river and Kanawha Canal. $15; venturerichmond.com

Kayaking and Rafting

Venture out on the only urban Class IV white water rapids in the country; SUP rentals and guides are also available. From $60 per person. Riverside Outfitters, riversideoutfitters.com; RVA Paddlesports, rvapaddlesports.com

Discover the James Tours

Perfect for nature lovers, these 2 to 3-hour tours highlight the history of the river and its wildlife, including bald eagles. From $110 per person; discoverthejames.com

Sea Suite Cruises RVA

Gather your squad and schedule a sightseeing, sunset, happy hour or brunch cruise aboard your choice of boat — paddle, tiki or retro. From $40 per person; seasuitecruises.com

“T-Pott” Bridge

The 1,600-foot-long T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge connects Brown’s Island to Manchester. It is bike-friendly and accessible, and offers a stunning view of the city. Free; jamesriverpark.org

Fishing

Relax by the river as you cast your line for bass, catfish and more at Belle Isle, the North Bank Trail, Reedy Creek and other locations. Fishing license required; jamesriverpark.org; rvajamesriverfishingreport.com

× Expand Three Lakes Park and Nature Center (Photo courtesy Henrico Recreation and Parks)

Green Spaces

NATIVE NATURE

Three Lakes Park and Nature Center in Henrico County boasts a range of habitats filled with wildlife such as turtles, blue herons and barred owls. Keep an eye out for prothonotary warblers; local organizations are working to conserve the bright yellow birds. Accessible hiking and biking trails loop around the three lakes, and fields and forests fill the rest of the park. “Three Lakes Park offers playgrounds, picnic shelters, and a variety of paved and unpaved nature trails,” says Jim Weinpress, manager of zoology at Henrico County Recreation and Parks. “The nature center is currently undergoing indoor and outdoor renovations which will highlight new exhibits showcasing native animals and ecosystems, past and present.” Until the nature center reopens in August, the park’s fields, forests and swamps are the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors and spot animals in their natural habitats. Free.

Also consider: Maymont, maymont.org; the VMFA lawn, vmfa.museum; Hollywood Cemetery, hollywoodcemetery.org; Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, admission required, lewisginter.org

YURT GONNA LOVE CAMPING

Expand A yurt at Pocahontas State Park (Photo courtesy Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation)

Camping enthusiasts need not travel far — Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield offers campsites, cabins, lodges and yurts — the latter a dome-shaped dwelling halfway between a tent and a cabin. “If you do not need electricity and water at your site and want to try something different, we have our yurts, which are a modern adaptation of an ancient nomadic shelter,” says Mike Biby, assistant park manager. Each yurt is surrounded by a deck with tables and a fire ring. The park also features hiking and biking trails, boat ramps and rentals, and a pool that is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Rental fees start at $75/night.

Also consider: Powhatan State Park, dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/powhatan; Ed Allen’s Campground and Cottages, edallens.com; Rockahock Campground, rockahockcampground.com; and Riverside Camp & Marina, riversidecampandmarina.com

LIVING HISTORY

Richmond National Battlefield Park encompasses over a dozen Civil War battlefields and sites around the city of Richmond. “Cold Harbor would be our first location that I would recommend people to go to. There’s a visitor center there, and bathrooms and trails and plenty of parking,” says Stephanie Pooler, chief of interpretation and education at Richmond National Battlefield Park. On June 7 and 8, the park will commemorate the Battle of Cold Harbor with cannon and musket demonstrations and ranger programs. Free.

Also consider: Henricus Historical Park; admission $13, henricus.org

PARKS FOR EVERY INTEREST

Biking/Cycling

The fully paved, nearly 52-mile Virginia Capital Trail is a family-friendly scenic route for biking and offers tours, recreation and other attractions. virginiacapitaltrail.org

Disc Golf

Head to Bryan Park in North Side to play disc golf on a course rated 4.2 out of 5 by the Professional Disc Golf Association. friendsofbryanpark.org

Field Sports

Make the most of the sunny summer skies by playing soccer or baseball at public parks. rva.gov/parks-recreation; henrico.gov/rec; chesterfield.gov/163/parks-and-facilities; ashlandva.gov/192/parks-recreation

Geocaching

Turn your hike into an adventure through the region with geocaching, a worldwide treasure hunt where hidden objects are found via GPS coordinates. geocaching.com

Outdoor Climbing

Get your adrenaline pumping by tackling the Manchester Climbing Wall or the boulders on the Buttermilk Trail in James River Park. Free; guides charge a fee. jamesriverpark.org/climbing

Skateboarding

Enjoy skateboarding or Rollerblading at the skate park at the newly renovated Southside Community Center on Old Warwick Road, which offers bowls, banks, ramps and more. Free. rva.gov/parks-recreation

Tennis and Pickleball

Richmond offers outdoor public courts for pickleball and tennis at locations including Byrd, Battery and Forest Hill parks. richmondtennis.org/where-to-play; pickleheads.com

× Expand Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell (Photo courtesy Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities)

Festivals & Fairs

DELL, YEAH!

SpongeBob, D’Angelo and Prince tribute bands; wrestling accompanied by punk band Shagg Carpet; varieties of dance in “Unheard of Practices”; and the Afro-Caribbean musical “Once on This Island” are all on the roster for the 68th annual Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell.

“This’ll be our longest season ever, going into September and October,” enthuses Cameron Booth, program supervisor for the city’s parks, recreation and community facilities. “The calendar is chock-full.”

In addition, Booth says, “We’ll have a plethora of our familiar offerings, the Multicultural Festival, the Fourth of July celebration, and a concert by Plunky & Oneness — the first artist of color ever to play on the Dell stage, so he’s part of our history and tradition.” The Festival of Arts shows come with free admission, plenty of parking and food trucks.

BRINGING IT HOME

The Elegba Folklore Society will present the 34th Down Home Family Reunion: A Celebration of African American Folklife on Aug. 16 at Jackson Ward’s Abner Clay Park. The festival features world music and dance, a Heritage Market, and children’s events.

“Attendees who come every year and those who come for the first time say, overwhelmingly, that this program is important to them,” says Elegba Director Janine Bell. “They particularly remember the festival’s very peaceful, family-friendly environment that exhibits beautiful Black excellence and allows people to appreciate education, music and heritage.”

PRIDE-FULL SUMMER

Expand Pride Night at The Diamond (Photo courtesy Diversity Richmond)

Through its Virginia Pride program, Diversity Richmond presents LGBTQ+ events from June into September. Summer of Pride kicks off June 1 with “Recovery Pridefest” at Diversity Richmond and “Pride in the Garden” at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

“We’re evolving all our different events,” says James Millner of Virginia Pride. “This is for the dual purpose of enabling Richmond to celebrate Pride Month, and we’ll have our community and hometown events.”

Other highlights include “Pride Night at The Diamond” on June 13 and “Love on Tap” at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s Ownby Lane location on June 28. The summer celebration culminates on Sept. 27 with the 46th annual VA Pridefest at Midtown Green (formerly the Bon Secours Training Center). For the full schedule, visit diversityrichmond.org.

EVENTS CALENDAR

June

Through July 20: Richmond Shakespeare Festival at Agecroft Hall & Gardens. $22 to $47. richmondshakespeare.org

June 19 and 21: Chesterfield County’s Juneteenth Celebration. Free. chesterfield.gov/5406/juneteenth

June 21: Henrico County’s Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park. Free. henrico.gov/calendar/juneteenth

July

July 11-12: Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park. Free. hanovertomatofestival.com

July 17-20: Black Pride RVA. Multiple locations. Free and ticketed events. ugrcrva.org

August

Aug. 2: 804 Day (music and community celebration). 17th Street Market. Free. shockoerecords.com/804day

Aug. 2: Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival. Rocketts Landing. Spectating and admission to the block party are free. mldb.gwnevents.com/richmond

Aug. 8-10: Richmond Jazz and Music Festival. richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com

Aug. 9: JamPacked Craft Beer & Music Festival. Brown’s Island. $45 to $125. jampackedfest.com

Aug. 10: Carytown Watermelon Festival. Free. carytownwatermelonfestival.com

Aug. 22-30: Chesterfield County Fair. $6 to $12. chesterfieldcountyfair.org

Aug. 30: Richmond Comedy and Music Festival. Richmond Diversity Center. $25 to $35. eventbrite.com

× Expand Photo courtesy Monster Mini Golf

Fun & Games

GLOW GOLF

“It’s a place that will blow your mind,” says Nick Cumba about the Monster Mini Golf (at the link, search for Tuckahoe) franchise he will open later this year at Regency Mall. “This is a 100% family-friendly entertainment space, local to the area, in our community, and we are really excited,” he says. The 18-hole indoor miniature golf course will glow in the dark and feature large, interactive, animatronic monsters. A DJ will spin tunes in a booth on the course. The facility will also offer two lanes of state-of-the-art duckpin bowling, an arcade, and two haunted mansion-themed party and event rooms. It will be decorated throughout with locally inspired custom murals. “There’s nothing like this in Richmond,” Cumba says. “That’s what sets us apart.”

Also consider: Hotel Greene, hotelgreene.com; Puttery Richmond, puttery.com; Patterson Golf Park, pattersongolfpark.com; and Bogeys Sports Park, bogeyssportspark.com

JUMP AROUND

Whether you’re looking to practice parkour, perfect your Ninja Warrior moves, get your dunk on or just jump around, Sky Zone is the place to be. The trampoline park has three locations in the area, each offering a unique mix of attractions — including glow-in-the-dark sessions. “What truly sets Sky Zone apart is its ability to elevate the ordinary into the extraordinary, turning a rainy Tuesday or birthday celebration into a memory-making moment filled with laughter, movement and joy,” says Mike Revak, Sky Zone’s COO. Tickets from $17; memberships available.

Also consider: Urban Air Adventure Park, urbanair.com/virginia-glen-allen/; Surge Adventure Park, surgefun.com

Expand Photo courtesy Padel Plant

GROWN-UP GAMES

You know the three “R’s,” but what about the three “P’s” — padel, pickleball and pizza? That’s what you’ll find at Padel Plant, a social hub located in a former hydroelectric power plant on the Canal Walk. It offers two indoor pickleball courts; five padel courts (padel is another type of racquet sport); an Italian-style pizzeria; and a cafe featuring pastries, coffee and beer. “This is a very dynamic place. Anyone can get going right away,” says Alex Nordheimer, who co-founded the business with his twin brother, Sam. “We have the perfect balance of indoor and outdoor courts.” Court fees from $10; memberships available.

Also consider: For bowling, bands and beer, try River City Roll, rivercityroll.com; Uptown Alley, uptownalleyrichmond.com; and The Park, thepark.com

THRILLS

Axe Throwing

Challenge your friends to hit the target — it’s harder than it looks. Minimum age 12-13 years; $25-$35 per person. Stumpy’s Hatchet House, stumpyshh.com/richmondva; Shield N Sheath, shieldnsheath.com; The Virginia Axe Company, thevirginiaaxecompany.com

Indoor Climbing

Try bouldering or rope climbing in a controlled (and padded!) environment. Day pass $15-$25. Triangle Rock Club, trianglerockclub.com/richmond; Peak Experiences, peakexperiences.com

Go-karts

K1 Speed offers high-octane thrills for the whole family with electric go-kart racing on its winding indoor track. $26.95 single race, k1speed.com

Laser Tag

Don’t let the kids have all the fun — put on a laser pack and pretend you’re a spy in a dark (and air-conditioned!) maze. From $12 per player. Mission Laser RVA, missionlaserrva.com; SkateNation Plus, richmondskating.com

Ropes Courses

Traverse nets, rope bridges, zip lines and more at Canopy Adventure Park, canopyrva.com. Metro Richmond Zoo’s Treetop Zoofari, treetopzoofari.com, adds aerial views of the animals. From $35.

Indoor Skating

Nostalgia is in! Beat the heat with all-skate and limbo at Roller Dome, rollerdomeskating.com and Ashland Skateland, ashlandskateland.com. From $6 plus skate rental. For indoor ice skating, hit SkateNation Plus. $16 plus skate rental. richmondskating.com

Take a Tour

SUMMERTIME SCARES

Spooky stories lurk around every corner in Richmond’s historic districts. Tag along with Haunts of Richmond on a spine-tingling tour like Shadows of Shockoe, Church Hill Chillers, Phantoms of Franklin or Creepy Tales on Campus. Those with a sixth sense may even summon the spirits of Edgar Allen Poe, Chief Justice John Marshall and novelist Ellen Glasgow. Haunts of Richmond president Beth Houlihan says the tours are fun for all ages. “It’s like hearing a ghost story around a campfire,” she says. Tours are Thursday-Sunday; $25/person or $30 for walk-ups.

Also consider: Richmond Ghosts, rvaghosts.com; Strange RVA, strangerva.com

Expand Photo courtesy Pedal Pub RVA

PARTY ON WHEELS

Richmond was just named runner-up for best beer town by USA Today’s 10 Best. A great way to explore the Richmond Beer Trail is with Pedal Pub RVA on a 12-seat bike, complete with a bar and designated driver. You can also give Richmond’s top distilleries a spin on the Scott’s Addition Cocktail Tour with stops at Reservoir Distillery, Cirrus Vodka, Pinky’s and more. While the tours have been popular for girls’ nights out and bachelor parties, owner Adam Seale says they’ve been booking a lot of corporate outings. “We can fully cater private tours to whatever the group wants,” he says. Seats on the public tour start at $40/person and private tours start at $449.

Also consider: RVA Brew Crew, rvabrew crew.com. Find the Richmond Beer Trail and Richmond Mimosa Trail at visitrichmondva.com.

Expand Street art with The Richmond Tour Guys (Photo by Ray Kaufman)

REDISCOVER RICHMOND

When you live in one of the country’s most historic cities, there’s always more to learn. The Richmond Tour Guys take groups through 400 years of history, whether on a public tour of downtown and Capital Square or a private tour spotlighting Hollywood Cemetery, Monument Avenue, Civil War battlefields, Richmond’s murals and more.

“It’s amazing how many Richmonders haven’t seen all the sights,” says owner Ray Kaufman. One highlight is the George Washington Equestrian Monument in Capital Square featuring Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson, John Marshall and other local legends. “It’s one of the most incredible collections of statues all in one place,” Kaufman says.

Another lesser-known stop is Monumental Church on Broad Street, which was built to honor those who died in the 1811 Richmond Theatre fire. Their remains are buried beneath the altar. Public tours start at $37.50 for adults.

Also consider: RVA Explore Tour, rvaexplore tour.com; The Valentine, thevalentine.org; Walking the Ward With Gary Flowers, walkingtheward.com

TOURS WITH UNIQUE RIDES

Bicycles

Sightsee at an idyllic pace on a retro-inspired bike with a wicker basket for your goodies. Tours from $105 with your bike; from $115 with rental. basketandbike.com

Charter Bus

Book a custom tour in a 14-passenger bus; guests can bring their own food, drinks and music. From $100/hour; discoverrichmondtours.com/charter-bus-rentals

GEM Cars

Zip around in a GEM car — a battery-powered electric vehicle that tops out at 35 mph — during a guided tour. $40; rvaonwheels.com/gemcar

Limousines

Sightsee in style by booking a limousine to tour wineries, breweries or a custom itinerary of sights around the city. jameslimousine.com

Segways

Discover all Richmond has to offer by joining a Segway tour of landmarks, street art, historic neighborhoods and more. From $50 per person; rvaonwheels.com/segway

Trolleys

With public and private tour options, hopping onto a trolley is a great way to see the city with a group. From $30 per person; rvaonwheels.com/trolley

Tuk Tuks

RVATukTuk offers transportation services for group outings and sightseeing tours in three-wheeled open-air limos. From $165 per tuk tuk; rvatuktuk.com

Walking

Immerse yourself in the city (and get your steps in) while trying new food, learning cultural history and more. From $20. Discover Richmond Tours, discoverrichmondtours.com; Elegba Folklore Society, efsinc.org/tours

× Expand Rapterra at Kings Dominion (Photo courtesy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation)

Traditions

HIT A THEME PARK

Kings Dominion has added another heart-stopping ride to its roster: Rapterra, the world’s tallest and longest launched wing roller coaster. With seats on both sides of the track rather than atop it, Rapterra gives riders an exhilarating experience as they soar 145 feet above the park through loops, a corkscrew and a 360-degree roll during the 90-second ride. The coaster debut kicked off Kings Dominions’ 50th anniversary “Golden Summerbration,” packed with entertainment and limited-time treats. “This year at Kings Dominion is going to be one you won’t want to miss,” says Geoffrey Zindren, director of public relations and communications. Tickets start at $42.

GO TO THE MOVIES

Located 35 miles west of Richmond, the Goochland Drive-in Theater provides a nostalgic, family- and pet-friendly movie night under the stars. Open weekends only, the theater screens double features at affordable prices, has sections for both car and lawn viewing, and offers vegan and gluten-free options at concessions. Owner John Heidel shares tips for those new to the drive-in: All tickets must be purchased online, in advance; aim to arrive 90 minutes early because the gates close 20 minutes before showtime; and don’t bring in outside food or alcohol. “The world seems divided, but here, everyone gets along and has a good time — it tells me we’re not as different as we may seem,” Heidel says. Tickets start at $25 per vehicle.

Also consider: BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square, btmcinemas.com; The Byrd Theatre, byrdtheatre.org

Expand Photo courtesy Metro Richmond Zoo

VISIT THE ZOO

“We’re excited to celebrate our 30th anniversary as there are new opportunities, new experiences and new animals for guests to enjoy,” says Metro Richmond Zoo Communications Manager Taylor Andelin. The zoo recently welcomed three new lemurs and a baby giraffe, while pygmy hippo Poppy made her outdoor debut in April. More than 2,000 other animals across 190 species call the zoo home. Plus, explore the zoo from above on two zip line courses. The children’s Junior Explorer Course and all-age Treetop Zoofari Course have both been updated with enhanced safety measures. Tickets $26.95 adults, $20.95 kids; obstacle courses extra.

Also consider: The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, vmfa.museum, the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University, icavcu.org, and the Virginia State Capitol, virginiacapitol.gov, all offer free admission.

IN THE STANDS

Auto Racing

August 14-16 is the Cook Out 400 Weekend at Richmond Raceway, culminating in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. From $39 single day ticket; richmondraceway.com

Baseball

Catch the Richmond Flying Squirrels during their last season at The Diamond, or enter the ticket lottery for the Tri-City Chili Peppers’ glow-in-the-dark Cosmic Baseball. Single game tickets from $13; milb.com/richmond; chilipeppersbaseball.com

Cricket

Mix up your usual sports outings by attending a cricket game; adults play through June and youths play until August. Free. cricclubs.com/cricketingrichmond; richmondyouthcricket.org

Fishing

All-star fishing enthusiasts compete at Osborne Landing during the fifth stop of the 2025 Tackle Warehouse Invitationals June 20-22. Free; majorleaguefishing.com

Horse Racing

Colonial Downs hosts races Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays July 9 to September 13, plus their Festival of Racing August 9. General admission is free; rosiesgaming.com/racing

Soccer

Watch the Richmond Ivy women’s team through June and the Richmond Kickers men’s team until October. From $14 (Kickers), $9 (Ivy); richmondkickers.com or richmondivy.com

Tennis

Watch the River City Slam Wheelchair Tennis Tournament June 5-8 or the Mercedes-Benz Greater Richmond Open and 40s Championship June 16-20. Free; richmondtennis.org or sportable.org/river-city-slam