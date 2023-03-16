Summer and Day Camps

The following is an extended version of the list that appears in the Summer Camp Guide in our March 2023 issue.

× Expand Chesterfield County’s Kids on the Move Camp 2021 (Photo courtesy Chesterfield County Parks & Recreation)

* = Day camp or day-camp option offered

*Brilliant Summer at St. Catherine’s Coed offerings include Young Explorers for age 4 to rising first graders, Exploration camps for second through 12th graders and Sports camps for first through 12th graders. 6001 Grove Ave., 804-888-7401 or st.catherines.org/summer.

*Camp Blue Sky at LeafSpring Schools Hosts different themed weeks throughout the summer. Pick your weeks or register for a whole summer of fun. Open to kids ages 5-13 and offers visual arts, sports, swimming, field trips and much more. Five area locations (The Boulders, Charter Colony, Hanover, Three Chopt and Wyndham), leafspringschool.com/programs.

*Camp Ganim Day camp for ages 2-5. Offers opportunities to interact with nature, plus swimming, music and art. 5403 Monument Ave., 804-285-6500 or weinsteinjcc.org.

*Camp Hilbert From the morning flagpole assembly to canoeing on beautiful Lake Rosalie, campers (grades K-8) enjoy a range of activities. 2240 Maidens Road, Goochland, 804-545-8612 or weinsteinjcc.org.

*Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Camps focused on nature, history, outdoor adventure, therapeutic recreation and traditional camps for ages 5-15. 804-748-1623 or chesterfield.gov/parks.

*Collegiate Summer Quest More than 200 camps, from sports to academic enrichment, for 4-year-olds to adults. 103 N. Mooreland Road, 804-665-1750 or collegiate-va.org.

*Cub Scout Day Camp For boy and girl Cub Scouts and their siblings in grades one through five. Activities include archery, fishing and more. Multiple locations in the Richmond-Petersburg area. 804-355-4306 or hovc.org.

*Hanover County Parks and Recreation Camps for elementary- and middle-school-age children. 804-365-7150 or hanoverparksrec.com.

*Henrico County Recreation and Parks Various programs including performing arts, visual arts, nature and sports camps. 804-501-7275 or henrico.us/rec.

*Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Various programs including sports, performance and visual arts, nature, and general summer camp fun. 804-646-5733 or rva.gov/parks-recreation.

*St. Christopher’s Summer Saints Program An extensive variety of half-day and full-day, specialty, athletic, academic and day camps for boys and girls ages 4-18. 711 St. Christopher’s Road, 804-282-3185, ext. 2389, or stchristophers.com/school-life/summer-saints.

*Specialty Camps Offered from June 12-Aug. 17 for grades K-8, these include sports, art, science and leadership. 5403 Monument Ave., 804-285-6500 or weinsteinjcc.org.

*The Steward Summer Experience Nearly 100 camps for grades JK-12, including academics, arts, innovation and sports. Flexible full-day or half-day options. 11600 Gayton Road, 804-740-3394 or stewardschool.org/summer.

*Trinity Summer Discovery Program Weekly day camps in sports, music, art and academic enrichment (grades 1-12). 3850 Pittaway Drive, 804-272-5864 or trinityes.org/summer.

*YMCA Camp Thunderbird Activities such as music, zip lining, boating and more. The Every Buddy program is available for children with diverse abilities. Ages 8-16. 9300 Shawonodasee Road, Chesterfield, 804-748-6714 or ymcarichmond.org/locations/camp-thunderbird.

*YMCA of Greater Richmond Various branch locations offer full-day camps, as well as specialty and sports camps, ranging from ages 2-13. 804-649-9622 or ymcarichmond.org/camp.

Religious

*Camp Hanover Day and overnight sessions for elementary, middle and high school youth with a Christian focus. 3163 Parsleys Mill Road, Mechanicsville, 804-779-2811 or camphanover.org.

*CharacterWorks Day camps in musical theater for ages 6-18. Programs offer lessons in theater production, performance and more. 804-306-9159 or cworkstheater.org.

Oak Hill Christian Service Camp A fun, safe experience for campers from kindergarten to college. 8451 Oak Hill Camp Road, Mechanicsville, 804-779-3050 or oakhillcamp.org.

Westview on the James Methodist overnight summer camps for ages 7-15 and Adventure Trek programs for ages 13-16. 1231 Westview Road, Goochland, 804-457-4210 or westviewonthejames.org.

Special Interests

*ArtHaus Summer Camps [Tentative] Ages 4-16. Explore clay, paint, mixed media and more. 1811 Huguenot Road, Suite 303, Midlothian, 804-897-4278 or arthausrichmond.com.

*ArtVenture Summer Camp Visual Arts Center of Richmond classes for ages 5-14. 1812 W. Main St., 804-353-0094 or visarts.org.

*Camp Half-Blood At this camp for second to eighth graders, kids explore the myths of different cultures around the globe. From the story of Zeus to tales of Eastern deities, children are transported to a world of imagination. June 20-July 21. Forest Hill Park, West 42nd Street and New Kent Avenue. 929-397-9393 or camphalfbloodbklyn.com/foresthillpark.

*The Carmel School Summer programs for pre-K through middle school students. Session topics include reading comprehension, STEAM-related instruction, art and more. Ruther Glen, 804-448-3288 or thecarmelschool.org.

CENTERS Summer Programs at VSU Offers a variety of enrichment programs in literacy, STEM and education for students in grades 1-12. 804-721-8817 or vsucenters.org.

*Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia Summer Camps Offers the Diggin in History Archaeology Camp for ages 8-13 at Historic Trinity Church, Heritage Crafts and Games Camp for ages 8-13 and Historic Crafts and Trades Camp for children ages 8-13 at Castlewood. 804-751-4946 or chesterfieldhistory.com.

*Chess RVA Youth Pinball Camp Half-day weeklong pinball camp with play, instruction and a tournament with prizes for elementary- and middle school-aged kids. June 12-16. 804-921-2410, 804-464-1628 or chessrva.com/pinball.

*Club SciKidz/Tech Scientific STEM-related camps in science and technology and the arts for prekindergartners through eighth graders. Locations in Chesterfield and Henrico, 804-548-4787 or clubscikidzrva.com.

*CodeVA’s Eureka Workshop Offers arts-integrated summer camps, a robotics team and other out-of-school programs. 300 E. Broad St., 804-727-9817 or codevirginia.org.

*Critter Camp Rising first through ninth graders who love animals will find many programs to choose from at the Richmond SPCA. 2519 Hermitage Road, 804-521-1327 or richmondspca.org/camp.

*CSz Comedy Camps for Kidz Day camps on improvisation and collaboration, basic acting, and sketches for rising second to 12th graders. 8906 W. Broad St., 804-266-9377 or cszrichmond.com/comedy-camps.

*The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen Youth summer camps and art programs allow children’s curiosity to flourish as they create art in a variety of media. Summer and private classes are also available. 2880 Mountain Road, 804-261-2787 or artsglenallen.com.

*Encore Studio Instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop and acro, among other activities. Ages 3-18. Weeklong camps, eight-week instructional sessions and weekly workshops. 15584 Westchester Commons Way, 804-794-2646 or encorestudio.com.

*GreenSpring Summer Music Institutes Three weeks of programming, including one week of online sessions. Instruction in a variety of instruments for ages 8-18 at all skill levels. 4101 Grove Ave., 804-353-7001 or greenspringmusic.org/summer.

*Guardian Christian Academy Weekly themes include sports, outdoor adventures and academics. 6851 Courthouse Road, 804-715-3210 or gcakids.com.

*Kids’ and Teens’ Camps at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Cross-cultural learning, fun and creative projects, and more. Five-day camps are offered weekly, June 26-Aug. 18, for ages 5-17. 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, 804-340-1405 or vmfa.museum.

*Knights of Summer Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School summer camps for age 3 through 5th grade include STEAM skills, crafts, sports, cooking and more. 2501 Academy Road, Powhatan, 804-598-4211 or bshknights.org.

*Latin Ballet of Virginia Four Arts in Education Summer Day Camps help students connect dance forms to language and culture. The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, 804-356-3876 or latinballet.com/camp.

*Marianne Kelley’s School of Dance Camps with dancing instruction for ages 3 and up. 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 115, 804-292-5917 or mksdance.com.

*Maymont Summer Camps Outdoor adventures, games, crafts and more for preschool to middle school kids. 2201 Shields Lake Drive, 804-358-7166, ext. 304, or maymont.org/summer-camps.

*MSiC Camp Innovation Immersive classes teach STEM skills for rising fourth through ninth graders. Campers engage in design and build activities, hands-on experiments and other thought-provoking projects. MathScience Innovation Center, 1211 Porter St., mymsic.org.

*The Music Tree Three one-week summer camps for ages 6-13 include various musical activities and conclude with a performance. 3046 Stony Point Road, 804-571-1973 or themusictreeschool.com.

*RMEP Summer Engineering Institute A three-week, application-based program for middle and high school students related to science and engineering. 804-420-2674 or rvamep.org.

*School of Rock Jam out on guitar, bass, keys or drums; work on vocal skills; or explore song-writing. Ages 5-18. No experience needed. 4300 Pouncey Tract Road, Suite G, Glen Allen, 804-212-3900 or locations.schoolofrock.com/shortpump.

*Science Museum of Virginia Six one-week STEM-related summer programs for students in grades one through six. 2500 W. Broad St., 804-864-1400 or smv.org.

*SPARC (School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community) Performing arts programs including Bravo camps (rising fourth to 12th graders), SPARCLERS and Mini Camps (pre-K to rising third graders), Focus in Film Camp (rising sixth to eighth graders), Broadway Blast (rising fourth to seventh graders), August Adventure (rising first to eighth graders), Backstage Camp (rising fourth to 12th graders) and Out Loud (rising eighth to 12th graders). Various locations and dates. 804-353-3393 or sparcrichmond.org/summer.

*Summer Safari Junior (ages 6-9) and Senior (ages 10-13) day camps held at the Metro Richmond Zoo. Held June-early August, see website for available camp dates. 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley, 804-739-5666 or metrorichmondzoo.com.

*Summer Spectacular Camps Programs held at St. Michael’s Episcopal School teach STEAM concepts including coding and engineering as well as sports, baking and outdoor activities. Half-day and full-day options. Seven camp sessions held from June 20-Aug. 4 for ages 4-14. 10510 Hobby Hill Road, 804-272-3514 or stmschool.net.

*Summer Theatre Camp Performing arts camps held at Swift Creek Mill Theatre for rising fifth to 12th graders. Sessions run July-early August. 17401 US Route 1, 804-748-5203 or swiftcreekmill.com.

*Virginia Repertory Theatre Theater and performance camps with instruction from top artists and educators. Multiple two-week programs available for grades 1-12; and a one-week camp for ages 5-6. Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education, 4204 Hermitage Road, 804-282-2620 or va-rep.org/camps.html.

× Expand Henrico County Recreation and Parks Coordinator Mary Stanley provides canoe instruction during a Deep Bottom Park field trip as part of Camp Henrico 2021. (Photo courtesy Henrico County Recreation and Parks)

Special Needs

*Camp Baker Camp sessions for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities ages 6 and up. 7600 Beach Road, Chesterfield, 804-665-1272 or soar365.org.

Comfort Zone Camp Free year-round bereavement camps for children ages 7-17. 804-377-3430 or comfortzonecamp.org.

*The New Community School Academic classes for middle schoolers, college prep instruction for high schoolers, and arts and technology instruction. 4211 Hermitage Road, 804-266-2494 or tncs.org/academics/summer.

*St. Joseph’s Villa All-day recreational services for children with autism and developmental disabilities and a therapeutic day treatment summer program. 8000 Brook Road, 804-553-3241 or neverstopbelieving.org.

*Voices Together Safe and structured day camp for children on the autism spectrum in grades K-8. Indoor and outdoor activities. 5403 Monument Ave., 804-285-6500 or weinsteinjcc.org.

Sports

*Benedictine College Preparatory Summer camps (basketball, wrestling, football and soccer) for boys who will be entering fifth through ninth grades. 12829 River Road, 804-708-9610 or benedictinecollegeprep.org.

*Bogey’s Sports Park Junior golf camps (ages 6-13) every summer. 1675 Ashland Road, 804-784-1544 or bogeyssportspark.com.

*Golf Camp at Magnolia Green Golf Club Full-day and half-day camps for ages 4-17 with coach Leighann Albaugh. One-week summer camp sessions run June 5-Aug. 18. Spring break camp April 3-7. 7001 Awesome Drive, Moseley, 804-639-5701 or magnoliagreengolfclub.com.

*Lobs & Lessons One-week programs featuring tennis, swimming, outdoor adventure games and activities for grades 1-9 through the Mary and Frances Youth Center. July 10-Aug. 11. 804-827-1758 or community.vcu.edu/mfyc/lobs--lessons-afterschool-programs.

*Own Touch Soccer/Futsal A different soccer and futsal camp each week for beginner, intermediate and advanced soccer players of all ages. 2101 Maywill St., 804-774-1390 or owntouchcentral.com.

*Passages Adventure Camp Day camps include climbing, kayaking, zip lining, river swims, mountain biking and more. All gear provided. Ages 5-17, June 12-Aug. 18. 804-897-8283, ext. 310, or passagesrva.com.

*Richmond Ice Zone Basic skating skills camp. Ages 5-12. 636 Johnston-Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-378-7465 or richmondskating.com.

*Richmond Kickers Soccer Camps Day camps for all levels, ages 5-19. 804-644-5425 or richmondkickersyouth.com/camps.

*Richmond Traditional Martial Arts The summer program develops self-defense and anti-bullying strategies, promoting self-confidence in kids of all ages and levels. 9140 Dickey Drive, Mechanicsville, 804-730-0905 or rtmaonline.com.

*Richmond Volleyball Club Volleyball camps for all skill levels. Ages 7-18. 2921 Byrdhill Road, Henrico, and 200 Karl Linn Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-358-3000 or rvc.net.

*Riverside Outfitters Day camps focusing on outdoor adventure for ages 6-16. 804-560-0068 or riversideoutfitters.net.

*Robins Junior Golf Summer golf camp held at Independence Golf Club with half-day and day options. Ages 5-14. 600 Founders Bridge Blvd., 804-601-8612 or independencegolfclub.com.

*Saint Gertrude High School Summer camps (volleyball, basketball, field hockey and softball) for girls who will be entering fifth through ninth grades. 12829 River Road, 804-708-9610 or saintgertrude.org.

*SkateNation Plus Basic skating lessons, hockey and figure skating. Eight-week sessions. All ages. 4350 Pouncey Tract Road, 804-364-1477 or richmondskating.com.

*Sports Center of Richmond (SCOR) Full-day and half-day sports and soccer camps for ages 3-13. 1385 Overbrook Road, 804-257-7267 or scor-richmond.com.

*Tall Cedars Farm Equestrian day camps for all levels. 11353 Rocky Ridge Road, Glen Allen, 804-357-4231 or tallcedarsfarm.org.

*University of Richmond Spiders Sports Camps A wide range of sports camps, including baseball, football, basketball, and field hockey for ages 5-17. richmondspiders.com.

*VCU Sports Camps Basketball, soccer, field hockey, baseball and volleyball camps. 1200 W. Broad St., 804-828-4000 or vcuathletics.com.

*Virginia Outside Mountain biking (ages 8-14), fishing (ages 6-14), fly fishing (ages 9-14), kayak touring and fishing (ages 10-15), and outside adventure (ages 9-14) camps. 804-272-6362 or virginiaoutside.com.

Updated March 2023. To suggest an update to this listing, contact specialprojects [at] richmag [dot] com.