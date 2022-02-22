Summer and Day Camps

The following is an extended version of the list that appears in the Summer Camp Guide in our March 2022 issue.

* = Day camp or day-camp option offered

*4-H Junior Summer Camp A weeklong residential camp for ages 9-13 at the Jamestown 4-H Educational Center. Contact your local extension office or visit jamestown4hcenter.org.

*4 Star Summer Camps Academic and sports programs held at the University of Virginia for all ages. Charlottesville, 800-752-5325 or 4starcamps.com.

*Adventure Day Camp A weeklong day camp for ages 6-13 at the Jamestown 4-H Educational Center. Each week is a different theme. Contact your local extension office or visit jamestown4hcenter.org.

*Brilliant Summer at St. Catherine’s Hundreds of coed offerings include Young Explorers, Design Your Day Camps, Special Interest Camps and more. Age 3 to rising 12th graders. 6001 Grove Ave., 804-288-2804 or st.catherines.org.

*Camp Blue Sky Day Camp programs for school-aged children (grades K-5) with STEM activities, outdoor exploration, field trips and more. Five area locations, 804-747-5900 or leafspringschool.com/programs.

*Camp Ganim Day camp for ages 2-5. Offers opportunities to interact with nature, plus swimming, music and art. 5403 Monument Ave., 804-285-6500 or weinsteinjcc.org.

*Camp Hilbert From the morning flagpole assembly to canoeing on beautiful Lake Rosalie, campers (grades K-8) enjoy a range of activities. 2240 Maidens Road, Goochland, 804-545-8650 or weinsteinjcc.org.

*Camp Mont Shenandoah One of Virginia’s oldest summer camps for girls ages 7-16. Bath County, 540-997-5994 or campmontshenandoah.com.

*Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Camps focused on nature, history, therapeutic recreation and traditional camps for ages 5 to 15. 804-748-1623 or chesterfield.gov/parks.

*Collegiate Summer Quest More than 175 camps, from sports to academic enrichment, for 3-year-olds to adults. 103 N. Mooreland Road, 804-741-9714 or collegiate-va.org.

*Cub Scout Day Camp For boy and girl Cub Scouts and their siblings in grades one through five. Activities include archery, BB-gun range, fishing and more. Multiple locations in the Richmond-Petersburg area. 804-355-4306 or hovc.org.

*Great Summer Escape Day camps for rising first graders to age 12 at multiple Richmond community center locations. 804-646-5733 or rva.gov/parks-recreation.

*Hanover County Parks and Recreation Camps for elementary- and middle-school-age children. 804-365-7150 or hanoverparksrec.com.

*Henrico County Recreation and Parks Various programs, including performing arts, visual arts, nature and sports camps. 804-501-7275 or henrico.us/rec.

*Randolph-Macon Academy Middle School Enrichment Camp Residential camp for grades 6 through 12 with academic sessions, activities, trips and more. Boarding and day-camp options available. Front Royal, 540-636-5200 or RMA.edu/summer.

*Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Various programs including sports, performing and visual arts, and nature. 804-646-5733 or rva.gov/parks-recreation.

*St. Christopher’s Summer Programs An extensive variety of half-day and full-day, specialty, athletic, academic and day camps for boys and girls ages 3-18. 711 St. Christopher’s Road, 804-282-3185, ext. 5327, or stchristophers.com.

*Saint Gertrude High School Programs for girls who will be entering fourth to ninth grades. Activities include volleyball, basketball and more. 12829 River Road, 804-708-9500 or saintgertrude.org.

*Specialty Camps Offered from June 21-Aug. 26 for grades K-8, these include sports, art, science and leadership. 5403 Monument Ave., 804-545-8658 or weinsteinjcc.org.

*The Steward Summer Experience Over 80 camps for grades JK-12, including sports, arts and innovation. 11600 Gayton Road, 804-740-3394 or stewardschool.org/summer.

*Summer School at Fork Union Military Academy A nonmilitary program of leadership and athletic activities, including a father-son weekend. For boys and girls ages 7-17, June 10-July 21. 434-842-4205 or forkunion.com/summer.

*Trinity Episcopal School’s Summer Discovery Program Sports, music, art, academic and college-prep camps for all ages. 3850 Pittaway Drive, 804-272-5864 or trinityes.org/summer.

*YMCA Camp Thunderbird Activities such as music, zip line, mountain biking and more. The EveryBuddy program is available for children with special needs. Ages 8-17. 9300 Shawonodasee Road, Chesterfield, 804-748-6714 or ymcarichmond.org/locations/camp-thunderbird.

*YMCA of Greater Richmond Various branch locations offer day, specialty and sports camps and summer child care for toddlers to teens. 804-649-9622 or ymcarichmond.org/camp.

Religious

*Camp Hanover Day and overnight sessions for elementary, middle and high school youth. Christian focus. 3163 Parsleys Mill Road, Mechanicsville, 804-779-2811 or camphanover.org.

*Camp Maxwelton (boys), Camp Lachlan (girls) Residential Christian summer camps for boys ages 9-15 and girls 8-15. Rockbridge Baths, 540-348-5706 or maxwelton-lachlan.com.

*CharacterWorks Day camps in musical theater for ages 6-13; separate program for ages 14-19. 804-306-9159 or cworkstheater.org.

*Good Shepherd Episcopal School Fun, educational camps in hiking, computers and everything in between. Reserve spots early. 4207 Forest Hill Ave., 804-231-1452 or gses.org.

Oak Hill Christian Service Camp A fun, safe experience for campers from kindergarten to college. 8451 Oak Hill Camp Road, Mechanicsville, 804-779-3050 or oakhillcamp.org.

*Shrine Mont Summer Camps Programs include sports, music, art, drama and outdoor/overnight skills training. Ages 8-18. Orkney Springs, 800-346-2373 or shrinemontcamps.net.

*Summer Camp WCRC Christian camp with lots of activities for ages 6-18. Toano, 757-566-2256 or wcrc.info/summer-camp.

*Triple R Ranch Christian camps with horsemanship, archery and more. Day-camp options for ages 7-10; overnight camp for ages 8-14. Chesapeake, 757-421-4177 or triplerranch.org.

Westview on the James Methodist overnight summer camps for ages 7-15, and Adventure Trek programs for ages 13-16. 1231 Westview Road, Goochland, 804-457-4210 or westviewonthejames.org.

Special Interests

*ArtHaus Summer Camps [Tentative] Ages 4-16. Explore clay, paint, mixed media and more. 1811 Huguenot Road, Suite 303, Midlothian, 804-897-4278 or arthausrichmond.com.

*ArtVenture Summer Camp Visual Arts Center of Richmond classes for ages 5-14. 1812 W. Main St., 804-353-0094 or visarts.org.

*AstroCamp Space exploration, motorsports, astronomy and craftsmanship are offered for ages 8-17. 8144 Mt. Laurel Road, Clover, 888-836-1212 or astrocampsummerva.org.

*Bricks 4 Kidz Kids explore the world of engineering, architecture and machines using Lego bricks. Ages 5-12. For locations, visit bricks4kidz.com.

*Camp Ashland Hands-on history program for grades two to six. 804-368-7314 or ashlandmuseum.org.

*Camp Half-Blood At this camp for rising second to fifth graders, kids become heroes as they go on quests and battle foes. Based on the Percy Jackson YA novels, immersive lessons range from swordplay to ancient Greek crafts. Weeklong sessions run June 27-July 22. Forest Hill Park, West 42nd Street and New Kent Avenue. 929-829-4732 or camphalfbloodbklyn.com/foresthillpark.

Camp Invention One-week elementary enrichment program inspired by the inductees of the National Inventors Hall of Fame for kindergartners through sixth graders. Multiple locations, 800-968-4332 or invent.org/camp.

*Camp Motorsport Instruction in motorsports-related sciences, daily off-road buggy and go-kart driving, and summer camp fun. Ages 9-17. Clover, 888-366-1212 or campmotorsport.org.

*The Carmel School Summer programs for pre-K through middle school students. Session topics include reading comprehension, STEAM-related instruction, art and more. Ruther Glen, 804-448-3288 or thecarmelschool.org.

CENTERS Summer Programs at VSU Offers a variety of enrichment programs in literacy, STEM and education for students in grades 1-12. 804-721-8817 or vsucenters.org.

*Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia Summer Camps Offers the Diggin in History Archaeology Camp for ages 8-13 at Historic Trinity Church, Heritage Crafts and Games Camp for ages 8-13 and Historic Crafts and Trades Camp for children ages 8-13 at Castlewood. 804-751-4946 or chesterfieldhistory.com.

*Club SciKidz/Tech Scientific STEM-related camps in science and technology and the arts for prekindergartners through eighth graders. Locations in Chesterfield and Henrico, 804-548-4787 or clubscikidzrva.com.

*CodeVA’s Eureka Workshop Offers arts-integrated summer camps, a robotics team and other out-of-school programs. 300 E. Broad St., 804-727-9817 or codevirginia.org.

*Critter Camp Rising first through ninth graders who love animals will find many programs to choose from at the Richmond SPCA. 2519 Hermitage Road, 804-521-1327 or richmondspca.org/camp.

*CSz Comedy Camps for Kidz Half- and full-day camps on improvisation and collaboration, basic acting, and sketches for rising fifth to 12th graders. 8906 W. Broad St., 804-266-9377 or cszrichmond.com/comedy-camps.

*The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen Youth summer camps and art programs allow children’s curiosity to flourish as they create art in a variety of media. Summer and private classes are also available. 2880 Mountain Road, 804-261-2787 or artsglenallen.com.

*Diversity Camp All-inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly overnight camp for youth, families and individuals. June 12-17. Craig Springs Camp and Retreat Center, Craig Springs, 540-864-5768 or craigsprings.com/camps.

*Doodle Dynamo A place where kids imagine, design and create, offering various art-themed camps for rising first through eighth graders. Millwood School, 15100 Millwood School Lane, 804-256-3545 or doodledynamo.com.

*Encore Studio Instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop and acro, among other activities. Ages 3-18. Weeklong camps, eight-week instructional sessions and weekly workshops. 15584 Westchester Commons Way, 804-794-2646 or encorestudio.com.

*Game Camp Nation Day and overnight camps in video game creation as well as eSports. Ages 9-19. Herndon, 888-663-9633 or gamecamp.com.

*Greater Richmond School of Music Summer music camps for grades JK-12, beginners to advanced, at Atlee, West End, Tuckahoe and Southside locations. Camps include Piano Adventure, Guitar Fundamentals, Uke 'n' Roll, Choral Odyssey, Mini Musical Theater, Instrument Sampler, Summer Jam, Beat the Heat and more. 804-442-6158 or grsm.net/summer-music-programs.

*GreenSpring Summer Music Institutes Three weeks of programming, including one week of online sessions. Instruction in a variety of instruments for ages 8-22 at all skill levels. 4101 Grove Ave., 804-353-7001 or greenspringmusic.org/summer-1.

Guardian Christian Academy Weekly themes include sports and reading. 6851 Courthouse Road, 804-715-3210 or gcakids.com.

*iD Tech Summer Computer Camps Coed residential and day camps at the College of William & Mary, University of Virginia and Marymount University. Ages 7-17. 888-709-8324 or idtech.com.

*Kids’ and Teens’ Camps at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Cross-cultural learning, fun and creative projects, and more. Five-day camps are offered weekly, June 27-Aug. 19, for ages 5-17. 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, 804-340-1405 or vmfa.museum.

*Knights of Summer Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School summer camps for age 3 through 5th grade include STEAM skills, crafts, sports, cooking and more. 2501 Academy Road, Powhatan, 804-598-4211 or bshknights.org.

*Latin Ballet of Virginia Four Arts in Education Summer Day Camps help students connect dance forms to language and culture. The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, 804-356-3876 or latinballet.com/camp.

*Marianne Kelley’s School of Dance Camps with dancing instruction for ages 3 and up. 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 115, 804-292-5917 or mksdance.com.

*Maymont Summer Camps Outdoor adventures, games, crafts and more for preschool to middle school kids. 2201 Shields Lake Drive, 804-358-7168 or maymont.org/summer-camps.

*MSiC Camp Innovation Immersive weeklong classes teach STEM skills for rising fourth through ninth graders. Both virtual and in-person options available. MathScience Innovation Center, 2401 Hartman St. mymsic.org.

*The Music Tree Three one-week summer camps for ages 6-13 include various musical activities and conclude with a performance. 3046 Stony Point Road, 804-571-1973 or themusictreeschool.com.

Nature Camp Specializes in natural history and environmental science education for students in grades five to 12. Vesuvius, 540-377-2491(camp phone), 540-460-7897 (inquiries) or naturecamp.net.

*Randolph-Macon Academy Aviation Explorers Students (grades nine to 12) pilot a Cessna 172, take ground school and fly drones. Full-day and boarding options. Front Royal, 540-636-5200 or rma.edu.

*RMEP Summer Engineering Institute A three-week, application-based program for middle and high school students related to science and engineering. Camps will be virtual in summer 2022. 804-420-2674 or rvamep.org.

*School of Rock Jam out on guitar, bass, keys or drums; work on vocal skills; or explore songwriting. Ages 5-18. No experience needed. 4300 Pouncey Tract Road, Suite G, Glen Allen, 804-212-3900 or locations.schoolofrock.com/shortpump.

*Science Museum of Virginia Six one-week STEM-related summer programs for students in grades one through six. 2500 W. Broad St., 804-864-1400 or smv.org.

Space Flight Adventure Camp Residential camps for students ages 11-16 interested in rockets, robots and space flight. Wallops Island, 757-824-3800 or vaspaceflightacademy.org.

*SPARC (School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community) Bravo camps (rising fourth to 12th graders), SPARCLERS and Mini Camps (pre-K to rising third graders), Focus in Film Camp (rising fifth to ninth graders), Broadway Blast and Jr. (rising first to seventh graders) and August Adventure (pre-K to rising eighth graders), a collaboration between SPARC and Cadence Theatre Co. Various locations and dates. 804-353-3393 or sparcrichmond.org/summer.

*Summer Safari Junior (ages 6-9) and Senior (ages 10-13) day camps held at the Metro Richmond Zoo. Held June-early August, see website for available camp dates. 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley, 804-739-5666 or metrorichmondzoo.com.

*Summer Spectacular Camps Programs held at St. Michael’s Episcopal School teach STEAM concepts including coding and engineering as well as sports, baking and outdoor activities. Half-day and full-day options. Seven camp sessions held from June 20-Aug. 5 for ages 4-14. 10510 Hobby Hill Road, 804-272-3514 or stmschool.net.

*Summer Theatre Camp Performing arts camps held at Swift Creek Mill for ages 6-18. Sessions run June-July. 17401 US Route 1, 804-748-5203 or swiftcreekmill.com.

VCU Arts’ Pre-college Summer Intensive This three-week, application-based residency program is open to rising 10th graders through immediate high school graduates and features instruction from VCU Arts professors in performing arts, fine arts and design. Virginia Commonwealth University, 804-828-2787 or arts.vcu.edu/academics/pre-college-prep/pre-college-summer-program.

*Virginia Repertory Theatre Theater and performance camps with instruction from top artists and educators. Check website for details. Various locations, 804-783-1688, ext. 1140, or va-rep.org/camps.html.

*Warbirds Aviation Summer Camp Weeklong camp at the Military Aviation Museum for rising fourth through 10th graders. Campers receive an up-close look at historic planes while they learn about aviation. Virginia Beach, 757-721-7767 or militaryaviationmuseum.org.

Special Needs

Camp Abilities Maryland For children ages 9-17 with visual impairments. Overnight sports education camp on the campus of Maryland School for the Blind, Baltimore, July 11-15. Overnight outdoor education camp at Lions Camp Merrick, Nanjemoy, Maryland, dates TBA. 410-444-5000, ext. 1312, or marylandschoolfortheblind.org.

*Camp Baker Camp sessions for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities ages 6 and up. 7600 Beach Road, Chesterfield, 804-665-1272 or soar365.org.

Camp Bruce McCoy Summer camp for ages 18 and up living with brain injuries. Sessions run May 22-June 4 at Triple R Ranch sponsored by the Brain Injury Association of Virginia. Chesapeake, 804-355-5748 or biav.net.

Camp Easter Seals UCP Residential camps for those with disabilities ages 7 and up. New Castle, 540-777-7325 or campeastersealsucp.com.

Camp Fantastic Residential camp for children ages 7-17 who have received cancer-specific treatment within the past three years; BRASS camp for siblings of children undergoing cancer treatments. Front Royal, 888-930-2707 or specialove.org.

*Camp Gonnawannagoagin Six one-week sessions for children ages 6 and up with a primary diagnosis of autism. Virginia Beach, 757-422-2040 or camp4autism.com.

Camp Holiday Trails Residential summer camp sessions for children ages 7-17 with special health needs. Charlottesville, 434-977-3781 or campholidaytrails.org.

Comfort Zone Camp Free year-round bereavement camps for children ages 7-17. 804-377-3430 or comfortzonecamp.org.

*The New Community School Academic classes for middle schoolers, college prep instruction for high schoolers, and arts and technology instruction. 4211 Hermitage Road, 804-266-2494 or tncs.org/academics/summer.

*St. Joseph’s Villa All-day recreational services for children with autism and developmental disabilities, and a therapeutic day treatment summer program. 8000 Brook Road, 804-553-3241 or neverstopbelieving.org.

*Voices Together Safe and structured day camp for children with autism spectrum disorders in grades K-8. Indoor and outdoor activities. 5403 Monument Ave., 804-545-8658 or weinsteinjcc.org.

Sports

*Bogey’s Sports Park Junior golf camps (ages 6-13) every summer. 1675 Ashland Road, 804-784-1544 or bogeyssportspark.com.

*Camp Carysbrook Residential camp with horseback riding, archery, rock climbing and caving for girls ages 6-16. June 26-Aug. 14. Riner, 540-382-1670 or campcarysbrook.com.

*Gianni Baldini Soccer Camps Basic to advanced one-week soccer camps for ages 3 1/2-13. June 20-24 and Aug. 15-19. Fox Hall Swim & Racquet Club, 13550 Causeway Drive, 804-598-6348 or giannibaldinisoccer.com.

*Golf Camp at Magnolia Green Golf Club Full and half-day camps for ages 4-15 with coach Leighann Albaugh. One-week summer camp sessions run June 6-Aug. 19. Spring break camp April 4-8. 7001 Awesome Drive, Moseley, 804-639-5701 or magnoliagreengolfclub.com.

*Level Green Riding School Spring and weeklong summer day-camp riding program open to all skill levels (ages 7-16). 3350 John Tree Hill Road, Powhatan, 804-794-8463 or levelgreenriding.com.

*Lobs & Lessons One-week programs featuring tennis, swimming, outdoor adventure games and activities for grades 1-9 through the Mary and Frances Youth Center. July 5-Aug. 5. 804-828-8824 or community.vcu.edu/mfyc/lobs--lessons-summer-program.

*Martial Arts of West End The Henrico Martial Arts Summer Camp for Kids focuses on fitness, positive praise and encouragement and leadership skills. 10454 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-673-5200 or mawestend.com.

*Midlothian Athletic Club All Sports Camp Check website for 2022 camp details. 10800 Center View Drive, 804-330-2222, ext. 304, or macrichmond.com/youth/#camps.

*Own Touch Soccer/Futsal A different soccer and futsal camp each week for beginner, intermediate and advanced soccer players of all ages. A spring break camp runs April 4-8 for all skill levels, ages 7-14. 2101 Maywill St., 804-774-1390 or owntouchcentral.com.

*Passages Adventure Camp Day camps include climbing, kayaking, zip lining, river swims, mountain biking and more. All gear provided. Ages 5-17, June 13-Aug. 26. 804-897-8283, ext. 310, or passagesrva.com.

*Richmond Ice Zone Basic skating skills camp. Ages 5-12. 636 Johnston-Willis Drive, North, 804-378-7465 or richmondskating.com.

*Richmond Kickers Soccer Camps Day camps for all levels, ages 3-16. 804-644-5425 or richmondkickersyouth.com/camps.

*Richmond Traditional Martial Arts The summer program develops self-defense and anti-bullying strategies, promoting self-confidence for kids of all ages and levels. 9140 Dickey Drive, Mechanicsville, 804-730-0905 or rtmaonline.com.

*Richmond Volleyball Club Volleyball camps for all skill levels. Ages 7-18. 2921 Byrdhill Road, Henrico, and 200 Karl Linn Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-358-3000 or rvc.net/summercamps.

*Riverside Outfitters Day camps focusing on outdoor adventure for ages 6-16. 804-560-0068 or riversideoutfitters.net.

*Robins Junior Golf Summer golf camp held at Independence Golf Club with half-day and day options. Ages 5-14. 600 Founders Bridge Blvd., 804-601-8612 or independencegolfclub.com.

*SkateNation Plus Basic skating lessons, hockey and figure skating. Eight-week sessions. All ages. 4350 Pouncey Tract Road, 804-364-1477 or richmondskating.com.

*Sports Center of Richmond (SCOR) Full-day and half-day sports and soccer camps for ages 3-13. 1385 Overbrook Road, 804-257-7267 or scor-richmond.com.

*Tall Cedars Farm Equestrian day camps for all levels. 11353 Rocky Ridge Road, Glen Allen, 804-883-3003, 804-357-4231 or tallcedarsfarm.org.

*University of Richmond Spiders Sports Camps A wide range of sports camps, including baseball, football, basketball, swimming and tennis for ages 5-17. richmondspiders.com.

*VCU Sports Camps Basketball, soccer, field hockey, baseball and volleyball camps. 1200 W. Broad St., 804-828-4000 or vcuathletics.com.

*Virginia Outside Mountain biking (ages 8-14), fishing (ages 6-14), fly fishing (ages 9-14) and outside adventure (ages 9-14) camps. 804-272-6362 or virginiaoutside.com.

Woodberry Forest School Programs include Woodberry Compass (combination of intellectual and sports activities) and individual sports camps. 540-672-6044 or woodberry.org.

*XL Sports World Ages 5-13. 2300 Oak Lake Blvd., Midlothian, 804-744-4600 or xlrichmond.com.

Last updated February 2022. To suggest an update to this listing, please contact Special Projects Editor Nicole Cohen at 804-355-0111 or nicolec [at] richmag [dot] com.