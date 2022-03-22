Summer Access

× Expand Kids on the Move Camp 2021 at Chesterfield County's Hening Elementary School (Photo courtesy Chesterfield County Parks & Recreation)

It seems there’s a summer camp for just about any interest. While most parents would love to be able to send their kids to their camp of choice, sometimes it’s just not feasible. Between hectic work schedules, household responsibilities and financial barriers, it can be difficult to enroll children in summer programming. However, there are options through area parks and recreation departments that are low-cost or free.

Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities offers free half-day camps (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at eight area community centers. Parents can drop kids off day-of without prior registration. Activities such as field trips and swimming may change due to the pandemic, but the community-center programs include outdoor play, arts and crafts, and other summer fun. The city also offers a variety of full-day programs for a fee (scholarships and payment plans are available). Tamara Jenkins, public information manager, says the goal is to have “a fun, safe summer that everyone that wants to participate in is able to participate.”

Henrico County Recreation and Parks is partnering with community organizations to provide free camps for residents of Henrico County. The specialty camps include options in creative arts, nature and outdoors, performing arts, history and sports. There will also be a free two-week camp available in conjunction with adaptive sports club Sportable. For summer programs that include a fee, Recreation Manager Kimberly Nester says there are also opportunities for financial assistance.

Hanover County Parks and Recreation doesn’t offer free summer programs. Recreation Program Director Marcy Durrer says they accommodate families’ financial needs on a case-by-case basis. “We will do everything we can to work with them,” she says. A variety of programs, from the traditional day camp to special interests such as cooking and sports, will be available this summer.

New Kent Parks and Recreation provides a day camp at the New Kent Parks and Recreation building and at George W. Watkins Elementary School, Monday-Friday, July 5 through Aug. 19. Held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for rising first- through fifth-graders, the program costs $100 per week for New Kent County residents and $110 per week for nonresidents, plus a registration fee. Director of Parks and Recreation Kimberly Turner says there is a sliding scale available based on household income, plus discounts for multiple children within the same household.

Low-cost options through Chesterfield Parks and Recreation include programs such as Nature Camps at Rockwood Park, which explore the outdoors while also offering games and crafts. The one-week sessions are available for $85 to $95. The Kids on the Move half-day program is hosted at various elementary schools throughout the county. This camp includes activities from sports to crafts and is held Monday-Thursday for four weeks. The cost is $85. New this year is the Historic Crafts and Trades Summer Day Camp held at Castlewood for ages 7 to 12. This camp transports kids back in time to experience period crafts such as tin punching, paper quilling and even brickmaking. It runs Aug. 8-12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for $100, including snacks and drinks.

A good rule of thumb when looking into what options work best for your family is to browse the summer programming available through your local parks and recreation department and contact them with any questions you may have to see what accommodations might be available. And be sure to register as early as possible — certain camp registrations will begin opening this month. Some programs may remain open until the start date, but others will fill up quickly, so it’s better to secure your child’s spot early.