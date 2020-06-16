Stretching Out

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

With COVID-19 forcing businesses to pivot into the virtual world, Project Yoga Richmond has extended its reach from the physical studio to serve people who are sheltering in place, with classes offered through Patreon, an online membership platform.

“With respect to physical distancing recommendations, we have transitioned to a ‘PYR Virtual Yoga Studio,’ which enables our ambassadors and students to meet live in the safety of their own homes for yoga and meditation sessions,” says Nitika Achalam, Project Yoga Richmond’s new executive director.

Nitika Achalam, executive director of Project Yoga Richmond (Photo courtesy Project Yoga Richmond)

Achalam, who started as interim director in February and was hired full time in April, brings 20 years of holistic wellness experience to bear in leading Project Yoga, the nonprofit that she’s participated in for six years.

“I am an advocate for doing all that we can as individuals to care for ourselves and in turn strengthening the entire community,” she says. “I demonstrate that not only through teaching yoga and therapeutics, but with previous experience in business and partnership, administration, nonprofits, and holistic education. Bridging what humans discovered thousands of years ago with what is being developed during the modern age puts us in a unique position to navigate the challenges of today.”

Since Patreon is built on a sponsorship model, the nonprofit’s leadership team wanted to find a way to adhere to their core tenet of “pay what you can” to keep yoga affordable and accessible for all. Abbey Collins, communications and engagement manager, says they’ve found a way to do so by incorporating three choose-what-you-pay donation levels, $17, $25 and $50 a month. “Each of those options, no matter what you pay, has access to our entire library of content,” she says.

Users can expect to find the familiar faces of the ambassadors they know and love teaching and guiding students within the on-demand catalog. “We have a bunch of ambassadors who tape classes for us,” Collins says. “There is yoga content of all types of styles. It’s all on demand, and we’re continually adding more videos, more meditation and inspiration to keep their minds calm and nourish their spirit.”

"My vision for Project Yoga Richmond during this unprecedented time is to maintain awareness of the needs of our community and be flexible in how we respond.” —Nitika Achalam, Executive Director, Project Yoga Richmond

Both women assert that the goal for Project Yoga Richmond during this time is to make sure the needs of their community are met, people feel connected and yoga continues, no matter where it’s practiced. “Above all, my vision for PYR during this unprecedented time is to maintain awareness of the needs of our community and be flexible in how we respond,” Achalam says. “We are working to continue services for as many of our supporters as possible.”

The virtual content has enabled Project Yoga to reach a larger audience and likely will continue once restrictions ease. Look for the “Move” link at projectyogarichmond.org, and go to patreon.com/projectyogarichmond for classes.