Flipping the Script

Most days, when Shane Brown shows up for his job as operations manager and head projectionist at The Byrd Theatre, he is behind the scenes, running the day’s screenings.

Once a month on Wednesdays, however, Brown is the show. During “Story Time at The Byrd,” Brown steps into the spotlight, reading a selection of children’s books and incorporating new voices for each character. As the stories unfold, each page is displayed on the big screen behind him.

“We realized that our children’s movies don’t allow the little kids to come,” says Ben Cronly, the Byrd’s executive director. “They don’t want to sit through a full-length movie. So we wanted to branch out and try some programming that included everybody.”

The kid-friendly monthly morning event kicked off in June and gained popularity throughout the summer. Despite attendance dropping when the school year began, the theater continues to see strong showings and has events scheduled into 2025, Cronly says.

In addition to movie screenings, The Byrd Theatre, first opened in 1928, hosts weddings and private movie parties. But Brown’s story time is the first free offering for such a young audience. “We didn’t feel that, by charging admissions, it would really be open to the public, for all,” Cronly says. “We really wanted it to be available for everyone to come and enjoy.”

Brown embraces the theater’s enchanting atmosphere, often appearing in a vibrant pink linen suit, train conductor’s hat and bright shoes. “Getting the giggles out of all the little kids is always like a great feeling from down in front,” he says.

Each story time runs for 30 minutes to an hour and consists of picture books and short stories chosen by Brown that day. His favorite characters to voice are those from “Little Blue Truck Leads the Way,” a story that follows a truck through New York City. Many are favorites of his 4-year-old child and include a variety of classics and modern favorites. This month’s event, set for Wednesday, Dec. 18, will feature holiday-themed titles.

A challenge that comes with hosting a theater full of preschool children is keeping their attention. During one of the first story times Brown hosted, a young audience member left his seat and walked to the front of the theater for a closer look.

“He was standing 8 inches away from me,” Brown says, “staring up at me as I was reading from the book, and he just ever so slightly reached out and touched my leg.” Brown looked down and waved but didn’t miss a beat.

Brown sees the event as an opportunity for young children to attend an educational experience that’s fun and accessible. “Everybody here is kind of in the same boat right now,” he says, “looking for something to do that’s different for their 2- or 3-year-old on a Wednesday.”