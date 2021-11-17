Spar for the Course

× Expand Safety is a priority in lessons offered at Vintage Boxing Gym. (Photo courtesy Vintage Boxing Gym)

Over the past three years, Vintage Boxing Gym has emerged as a locally owned location for those interested in learning the sweet science. Founded in 2017, the gymnasium has undergone a location change and an expansion, and it now serves the community from a two-room location on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. For $140, anyone — regardless of age, gender, or skill level — can sign up for a four-week slate of eight classes, plus a pair of gloves. For many, this experience is just the beginning.

“A lot of old-school gyms just throw people into the mix, and they get hurt,” says Eric Ash, a former boxing captain at Virginia Military Institute, now the owner and head coach of Vintage Boxing. “We try to take that out of the equation. We want to make sure people feel safe while they’re learning the technique.

“Those eight classes are designed to give people a real taste of what it’s like to train without getting their head knocked in.”

Each hourlong class includes cardio, ab exercises and a lesson on technique. Over the course of four weeks, participants learn basic jabs, crosses, rolls and pivots. Sometimes, the opening jump-rope session seems endless — other times, the coach will order everyone to the speed ladder instead.

“We have a curriculum that we go by, but it’s not something that’s printed out for clients,” Ash explains. “I like the aspect of clients coming in and getting their minds blown.”

After four weeks, many of them sign up for a membership, which costs $195 a month or $165 a month with a yearlong commitment (still payable month to month, and voidable with 60 days’ notice). The memberships include full access to the gym, which also boasts yoga classes and a weight room, as well as discounts for sauna and compression therapy.

The primary benefit of joining the gym is access to boxing classes. After the training course, participants are at Level 1, which is a similar level of intensity. After 20 Level 1 classes, participants move to Level 2, featuring more intense classes with more difficult techniques, shadow boxing and hard punches. After 20 classes at Level 2, participants are eligible for Level 3.

““It’s competition-level training,” Ash says. “We have a really wide mix of people — we have 60-year-olds in there going hard.”

Ring Basics

Vintage Boxing Gym offers a four-week regimen of eight beginner classes for $140, plus boxing gloves. 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 804-500-7769. 1202 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. vintage-boxing.com

Title Boxing Gym in Carytown offers a basic membership for $80/month, plus initiation fees. 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. 2525 W. Cary St. titleboxingclub.com/richmond-va

Combat Sports Center RVA has a free intro course followed by variable pricing for lessons in a variety of combat sports, including boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Thai-style boxing and Dutch kickboxing. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 8032 W. Broad St. cscrva.com