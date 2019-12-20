Soaring Year-round

The following is an online extra from our January 2020 issue, heading to newsstands soon.

× Expand SOAR365’s new multipurpose facility at Camp Baker is named for benefactor and Richmond philanthropist M.H. "Bud" Reinhart. (Photo courtesy SOAR365)

Wide open space, massive windows and a serene view of the surrounding treetops is what you’ll see when you step inside the new multipurpose facility at SOAR365’s Camp Baker in Chesterfield County.

“For the design, we wanted to make it look like we were up in the trees,” says Frazier Fulton, director of client services at SOAR365.

The camp, nestled on a secluded hill and down a winding road, consists of log cabins and now features the Bud Reinhart Center, a year-round training and recreation center that opened in November. SOAR365, formerly called the Greater Richmond ARC, is a nonprofit that provides programs and services that help individuals with disabilities from across Central Virginia learn and thrive from birth to adulthood. Their offerings include a summer camp, day center, weekend caretaking, employment training, pediatric therapy, and programs for children and adults.

Camp Baker hosts a variety of services, but there were more clients who could benefit from its programs than there was space to accommodate them, and there was no climate-controlled facility. Many of the people who use SOAR365 services are medically fragile or susceptible to climate extremes.

“We have known that there has been a need for more space,” says Emily Lehmann, assistant vice president of day and respite services. “Our adult programs were at capacity until now.”

On a facility tour, the first room that catches the eye is the new 3,000 square foot recreation room. With a volleyball net, two basketball hoops, projectors on both sides of the room and storage for equipment, the recreation room can be used for practically anything to provide participants with learning experiences and enjoyment. “The rec room is just a big open space, essentially,” says Fulton. “There’s also a swimming pool, a treehouse… It’s really been adapted for individuals with disabilities, so wheelchairs can get to go everywhere.”

Down the hall, there’s a kitchen equipped with an oven, microwave, stovetop and all of the essentials to help clients hone their cooking skills. “We wanted to model the kitchen as close to a home kitchen as possible,” said Lehmann. “Here, we can do stuff like teach them to cook, and everything here is built to accommodate people with a range of disabilities.”

The new facility also includes two multipurpose rooms for lessons and teaching, complete with chairs, desks, projectors and special support bean-bag chairs. The bathrooms can accommodate wheelchairs and are equipped with showers.

Some summer camp participants are sensitive to extreme weather, so having air conditioning and a climate-controlled indoor space was a must. Now, with the addition of the 10,000-square-foot facility, the summer camp program will expand from serving 438 campers to up to 600, a 38% increase.

“One of my favorite parts of my job is the summer camp,” says Lehmann. “They treat it completely different than our regular programs. They treat it like a vacation, which is what it should be.”

The summer camp program’s goals are to help individuals get active, create experiences they wouldn’t normally have, and most importantly, to have fun and alleviate some of the burden from families who care for these individuals daily.

“One year, we were taking some campers paddle-boating, and we were actually able to get one of our participants who is in a wheelchair into the boat,” says Fulton. “That was just really amazing to see.”

The summer camp features traditional activities including swimming, horseback riding, paddle-boating, playground activities and even chances to check in on the chicken coop on grounds. The objective is to help children experience the fun and enjoyment of summer, regardless of their physical, mental or emotional capabilities.

“You will not find another summer camp in the U.S. that provides the same services as we do,” says Lehmann.

The Reinhart Center also will be used for SOAR365’s respite service, a weekend program for individuals that live with their families. The participants get to watch movies, do recreational activities and relax while also staying occupied and engaged. “They say it’s a break for the families, but I believe it’s a break for the participant,” says Lehmann. “It’s like a sleepover with their friends, it’s a leisurely-based program.”

The nonprofit has multiple sources of income, including community block grants and government contracts. “Getting Chesterfield county on board was necessary but easy, they were instrumental in getting support from all of the surrounding localities,” says Fulton.

The facility is named for a benefactor, Richmond philanthropist M.H. “Bud” Reinhart. Multiple foundations, donors, funds and support from Henrico County also help SOAR365 continue to expand its mission of changing the lives of disabled individuals.

SOAR365 continues to send out surveys for families and participants to evaluate their experiences with the services. Lehmann says they have received overwhelmingly positive responses.

“We get letter after letter from families about how great of a time the participants have, we get phone calls from people waiting for applications to release because it impacted them so much,” says Lehmann.

Fulton tells the story about one camper who struggled with behavior issues, and how they began to regularly notice him checking the chicken coop for eggs. They found out he had an interest in animals. “It gave him a routine,” says Fulton. “It made a huge impact, and now he goes home in a happy mood.”