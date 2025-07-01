Step on It

× Expand A crafter uses a tufting gun at a Rug & Roll workshop. (Photo by Hannah K Courtesy Rug & Roll)

Richmond is in no short supply of creative crafters willing to share their passions; mug-makers, woodworkers, stained-glass smiths and more open their studios to beginner artisans. Rug & Roll has been teaching the intriguing art of rug tufting since January 2024. Located at 1810 E. Main St., guests learn how to tuft custom textile projects that range from rugs to smaller artistic expressions like keyboard covers.

The only public-facing workshop of its kind locally, the business was founded by Cashley Crump, who has been professionally rug tufting for four years.

“My inspiration for creating Rug & Roll comes from my love for hands-on creative projects and the therapeutic process of making something from scratch,” says Crump, who also instructs the workshops. “I wanted to offer a space where people can tap into their creativity, learn a new skill, and create something beautiful and functional.”

In Crump’s studio, the emphasis is on bold, bright and unique projects. Participants are free to design and tuft to their heart’s desire, whether that’s striking geometric shapes, a cartoon character or a favorite flower, all done through small group sessions with one-on-one assistance.

“Throughout the workshop, instructors provide tips and tricks, answer questions, and give feedback on participants’ work,” Crump says. “It’s a collaborative, creative environment where participants can share ideas and inspire each other.”

Apart from their mini rug workshops, where participants make small-scale designs, most sessions start by choosing an image to recreate in rug form; before the class, this gets pre-sketched onto monk’s cloth — a cotton fabric with a basketweaving pattern that acts as a base — so the outline is ready for the upcoming session.

Guests are introduced to the materials and tools of the trade, such as the tufting gun which pushes yarn through the monk’s cloth to create cut piles. Next, following the pattern and swapping out colors and materials, the tufting begins. “This is the most hands-on part of the workshop, where participants can experiment with different techniques to create texture, patterns and designs,” Crump says. The rug is completed with a backing and a once-over with scissors or shears, smoothing the pile and adding depth.

While many might come to rug tufting as a creative escape, Crump finds the art form can encourage so much more. “Like many crafts, tufting can be meditative. The repetitive nature of tufting can help reduce stress, increase mindfulness and promote relaxation,” Crump says. “Tufting your own rug can be a more eco-friendly option [and] you can design it exactly how you want, making it perfect for any space.”

Rug & Roll’s class offerings include three-hour beginner’s workshops, intermediate classes and mini workshops focused on smaller tufting projects. The studio also offers private sessions for groups and DIY sessions for experienced tufters. Kids ages 8 and up are also allowed to participate under parental guidance.