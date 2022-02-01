Room to Grow

× Expand Rockwood Nature Center

Rockwood Nature Center in Chesterfield County’s oldest park, Rockwood, is getting an upgrade. Roof and floor work, upgrades to the reception area, and other improvements are much needed for the popular space, devoted to Piedmont wildlife and home to a menagerie of native reptiles and amphibians. The facility has been closed since Nov. 1 for the renovations, which are targeted for completion by February 2022.

But that doesn’t mean all nature programs are in hibernation — outdoor programs such as nighttime owl prowls, star gazing and campfire hangouts are still being facilitated by nature center staff. And spring and summer offerings will be available soon, says Coline Hay, nature center supervisor. New seasons also bring out new animals for classes to observe.

“Once we start getting into March and April, we’re going to see all of the frogs coming out," Hay says.

Parents who are making summer plans can register with Rockwood Nature Center now. A listing of summer camp programs is typically included in the center’s spring program guide.

An eastern box turtle meets curious students at a recent event.

For now, volunteers and staff are the only human company for the center’s skinks, snakes, and turtles nestled in vivariums, under lamps and bright pothos plants. Cornelius, a multiorange-colored corn snake, is a hider. Forest, an Eastern pine snake with mottled dark brown and cream scales, looks as if the ends of his mouth are curled in a smile when he presses his face against the glass. Chomper — a painted turtle, not a snapping turtle — opens and closes his jaws as he swims about the edges of his tank.

Jasper, a nonvenomous Pueblan milk snake, a species often mistaken for the equally beautiful, but venomous, coral snake, is a go-to for demonstrations due to his docile nature. But not every Rockwood critter is as friendly, Hay says, pointing to another nonvenomous snake enclosure, containing an Eastern rat snake named Papa.

“This guy rattles at me all the time, when you come by to feed him” she says. “We weigh them, too, … and he’s not too happy about it.” Most of the animals are at the center because they were once longtime pets and now can’t be released into the wild, or they have been moved in from other nature centers with limited space. Hay hopes to expand the collection but says the enclosures will eventually need upgrades.

Animals within the center and surrounding Rockwood Park are a huge part of wildlife education, particularly for visiting elementary school students. Students benefit from live examples for animal classification, and learning about plant and water cycles and the functions of trees. But attendance dropped due to the impacts of COVID-19 on county schools, says Mark Battista, a Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation naturalist.

“The last two years have been difficult for everyone,” Battista says, “but traditionally speaking, they love coming here. Kindergarten through fourth grade would be lined up here. But I think it will start again, it’s just a matter of COVID-19 being over and getting back into the sync of things.”

The wildlife center was founded in 1985, a decade after Rockwood Park first opened to the public. The center has a mission focused on “environmental literacy, interpretive programming, outdoor recreation and volunteer opportunities.” Its programming has grown significantly over the decades, with the addition of an indoor classroom, an educational pond and outdoor classroom space. Though the pandemic has limited attendance by school groups, use of Rockwood Park has grown. Visitation to some Chesterfield County parks increased by 200% from March 2020 to mid-summer 2021, with some experiencing increases as high as 600%. In response to the uptick and existing needs, the county allocated $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for maintenance and improvement of its parks. Rockwood Nature Center renovations, which cost $175,000, were paid for with county government funds. Battista says center staff plan to expand offerings for school groups, visiting families and adults.

“We’re not one of the larger centers with many enclosures, but where we really excel is in the programming we offer,” he says.