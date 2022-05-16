Rockin’ Out

× Expand Photo courtesy Dominion Energy

For one weekend this month, music and love for Mother Nature come together — set against the backdrop of Brown’s Island and the James River.

Dominion Energy’s Riverrock returns May 20-22 with activities such as the Boulder Bash, Down River Paddle and the Monsters of the James Fishing Tournament. Competition not your thing? Try your hand at kayaking and slackline. Enjoy performances from Sierra Ferrell, Leon III and Grateful Dead cover band Suggesting Rhythm. Organizers encourage amateur photographers to capture the spirit of the festival happening around the city and submit it in their contest.

Admission is free to spectators, competition fees are $20 to $140. Unvaccinated people are required to wear masks unless they are participating in vigorous athletic activity.