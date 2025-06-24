Such Great Heights

× Expand A climber at Peak Experiences’ Richmond outpost (Photo courtesy Casey Hitchcock)

For some, hanging on the side of a sheer wall dozens of feet above the ground is about chasing the thrill of adventure. Others enjoy the creative exercise that comes with climbing rock walls indoors and out. And for many, it’s a fun way to hang out with friends. No matter what makes climbing appealing, Richmond has plenty of opportunities to try out the sport.

The city is served by two indoor climbing gyms: the North Carolina-founded Triangle Rock Club in the Near West End and the locally owned Peak Experiences on Overbrook Road. Established in 1997, Peak Experiences has locations in Richmond and Midlothian and hosts classes on their multiple climbing walls, which have routes for bouldering (ropeless climbing), top roping (climbing with rope support) and lead climbing (climbing while carrying ropes).

“Each session has its own specific focus,” says Casey Hitchcock, director of climbing center operations for Peak Experiences. Some key lessons include how to belay, which is the role of counterweighing a climber on a rope, and understanding commands on the wall.

Peak Experiences’ youth programs have become more popular lately, thanks in part to interest sparked by the sport’s recent inclusion in the Olympics. These programs range from casual, educational climbing camps to competitive teams that prepare young athletes to participate in USA Climbing competitions.

“[Climbing] is a great workout and [has a] low barrier to entry,” says Ashley Smith, Peak Experiences’ director of youth programs. “The community here doesn’t compare to other sports and other workplaces.” For those looking to rise in the local climbing community, Peak Experiences hosts social gatherings like the adult bouldering league (a weekly Friday meetup) and Top Out, a climbing community for LGBTQIA+ climbers.

Adult and youth classes come with all the equipment needed — shoes, harnesses and other gear — and are taught in small groups with one instructor assisting no more than five participants at a time. Memberships at Triangle Rock Club and Peak Experiences are billed weekly, monthly or yearly, but both gyms offer day passes and trial memberships for curious climbers.

In warm weather months, climbers can take advantage of the city’s Manchester Climbing Wall. Situated at the south end of the Manchester Bridge, the space is composed of 19th-century train trestles that were converted into climbing walls in the ’80s by local climbers Rob Carter and Jamie McGrath, who uncovered the forgotten structures buried under kudzu.

“[The Manchester Climbing Wall] is really unusual,” says Giles Garrison, superintendent of the James River Park System. “It’s not a natural surface; it’s a piece of city infrastructure.” No permit is necessary to get on the wall, and space is first come, first served. Bolts and anchors are in place, but climbers need to bring their own ropes and harnesses. Be sure to use proper climbing etiquette, like communicating that a rope is falling.

Each pillar features a combination of different options for everything from top rope to sport climbing, for a total of 40 routes overall. “In the last 10 years, new bolts have been put in, making it a lot more accessible to climbers of different backgrounds and skill levels,” Garrison says.