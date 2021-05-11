Riverrock Rocks On

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The Dominion Energy Riverrock festival returns this month with events throughout the city, featuring opportunities for people to join in virtually or in person. Pop-up demonstrations, athletic competitions, photo and video contests, and a scavenger hunt will be held from May 14-16 to celebrate the outdoors. Registration for the athletic competitions is open until the day of the event, with fees ranging from $20 to $45. The earlier you sign up, the better, as some events limit the number of participants. Pete Woody from Sports Backers talks about the festival’s new format this year.

Richmond magazine: How did the idea of having smaller events come about?

Pete Woody: We know that we can work within the necessary [pandemic] guidelines and promote safety and follow regulations, so that was really the starting point for the participant events — trail running, mountain biking, kayaking. Then just evolving from there to say, “OK, well how about we apply that to some different pop-up concepts?” whether that’s a mountain biking demo or a climbing demo or some sustainability events that will take place in parks. We’re outdoors. We can distance. We can still celebrate active living and outdoor adventure in Richmond in a variety of different ways.

RM: Can you offer more details on the fishing tournament?

Woody: We were going to do the fishing tournament last year, and then we obviously couldn’t because the festival didn’t take place. The next best way to have fishing be part of Riverrock is to do it virtually this year, in the hopes that we can be more in person next year. Branching out into fishing is a new thing for Riverrock. As we’re celebrating the James River, it was important to say, “Beyond kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, what other ways do people enjoy getting out on the river?”

RM: A big part of the festival has been the music, so how are you adapting those performances for this year’s events?

Woody: You might be going through Forest Hill Park, and you’ll see a music performance that you can listen to while you’re doing your other activities. While there’s a pop-up event or a trail cleanup event on the Virginia Capital Trail, there might be an acoustic guitarist or a small band performing. Certainly, music will be part of the experience, just not in the typical in-person concert way.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.