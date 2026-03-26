Hit the Dirt

× Expand Kylie Heald of the Richmond Trail Runners on the North Bank Trail (Photo by Taylor Moore Photo)

Richmond’s network of off-road trails, tucked into forests rich with birdsong and winding along the James River, is a public sanctuary — one the Richmond Trail Runners regularly explore.

Founded in March 2024 by Kylie Heald, the women-led trail running group visits numerous outdoor hot spots, including Reedy Creek, Belle Isle and Byrd Park. It’s a group designed not only for exercise, but to be a welcoming place for all.

“[RTR] has an interesting dynamic of individuals who really want to be outside,” Heald says. She explains that there’s a serious focus on the runs, but “it’s a lovely culture; people are telling jokes, talking about food, music and Richmond.” The group hosts weekly and monthly runs year-round, and participation ranges anywhere from 10 to 30 people depending on the day and season.

Afterwards, there’s often a meetup at breweries and cafes such as Daisy’s at Tredegar or WPA Bakery. Most recently, the group trekked over to Väsen Brewing Company in South Side for happy hour and a nature documentary.

Expand A post-run photo op on the Buttermilk Trail (Photo by Kylie Heald)

Blending an endurance activity with an escape into nature is one of the reasons trail running and groups like RTR have been gaining popularity; according to user data on the fitness tracker Strava, trail runs have doubled in the last three years. But RTR members cite another reason for the spike in interest: the opportunity to build friendships.

“I moved to Richmond in 2020, and five years later I felt as though I still didn’t have a community of folks I could adventure with, play with or be goofy with,” says group member Kayta Gruneberg. After exploring various activities, Gruneberg eventually decided to attend an RTR run in February 2025 and felt an instant connection. “Community building is difficult, and [Kylie] did such an incredible job of making all participants feel seen and welcome,” Gruneberg says.

Locally, RTR is not a new concept. An earlier version of this women-led trail running group, created by Liz Wanamaker, was designed to encourage more women to get into the sport.

“There’s a bit of a gap, especially in trail running being led by women in Richmond,” Heald says. While there was always some interest, participation ebbed and flowed. After Heald inherited the group, she got to work reimagining it with frequent runs and volunteer efforts.

Today, the group has grown into a tight-knit community, adding and retaining members who not only enjoy the city’s outdoor trails but are committed to conserving them. Last year, some members helped the James River Park System and rvaMORE build a new portion of the North Bank Trail. “It was a rainy, gnarly day, but the turnout was fantastic,” Heald says. “[It was] awesome to get to work directly with the park system and other trail users.”

To join the pack, connect with Richmond Trail Runners on Strava or Instagram, or join a regular monthly run on the first Tuesday of each month.