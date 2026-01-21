Pinball Wizards

× Expand Richmond Pinball Collective members have more than three dozen new and classic games to choose from. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Since the demise of arcade venues from the last century, pinball machines have become harder to find in Richmond, randomly scattered about the city’s stores, bars and other hangouts. But look inside the quiet strip mall at 9550 Midlothian Turnpike, and you’ll find a one-stop shop for classic games at the Richmond Pinball Collective.

The membership club and nonprofit boasts over 40 machines built across decades; Gator is a game from 1969, while Star Wars: Fall of the Empire was released in 2025. “We’ve got folks that come to our club, and that’s what they remember from their younger days and enjoy playing,” says Clark Fraley, one of the collective’s co-founders. “Then we’ve got teenagers that might be more interested in playing the brand-new stuff and might dabble on the other, and vice versa.”

Since its founding in 2017, the group has catered to both members and guests; the latter are allowed entry three times a year with a $15 donation. The collective currently has 185 members and in recent years has seen a growth in new players, particularly women. “The Belles & Chimes definitely fosters that a bit, because it’s a very comfortable place for some folks to be able to engage with the competitive side of it,” Fraley says.

The Belles & Chimes is a national women’s pinball league that launched a local chapter at RPC in the winter of 2018. Katherine Dodge, a league member, says there are 18-24 attendees at their biweekly Thursday meetings, which serve as small individual tournaments for players of all abilities and experience. The members play six matches, with the top eight moving on to a finals match, which can run multiple hours. “We’ve had cartwheels, we’ve had dancing,” Dodge says. “We have fun.”

For newbies and pros alike, the collective hosts Pintopia on the first Wednesday of each month. It’s an open tournament with a $1 entry fee for all comers, and players’ scores are submitted to the World Pinball Player Rankings. RPC’s multiple tournaments and events foster a welcoming environment, Dodge says. “People are super friendly, and they’re more than willing to help show you what you may want to do on this machine or that machine,” she says.

Tilt-Free Tips

Suggestions from the collective’s experts to take your play to the next level