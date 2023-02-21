Get Festive

The greater Richmond area includes dozens of unique neighborhoods, each with its own personality and charm. The following annual, free festivals give locals and newcomers an opportunity to experience the best of what Richmond has to offer.

× Expand The band Tavernier performs during the spring 2021 Bellevue Porchella. (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

Bellevue Porchella

At a time when most public events were being canceled, Bellevue Porchella was created in fall 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring the Bellevue neighborhood together. Now, this music walk is held each spring and fall, giving neighbors and friends the chance to enjoy local musicians playing on porches and in front yards.

Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape

Taste the best of Virginia wine (and other adult beverages) at this fall festival, featuring more than 30 wineries, distilleries and craft breweries as well as music, arts and crafts vendors and food trucks. The festival has been held in Powhatan County for two decades.

× Expand Hanover Tomato Festival (Photo by Jay Paul)

Hanover Tomato Festival

The beloved Hanover tomato has its own outdoor festival each summer. Attendees can purchase tomatoes and sample tomato-focused cuisine, while perusing local vendor stations, listening to live music and enjoying family activities.

Ashland Strawberry Faire

This family festival celebrates the start of the summer strawberry harvest while promoting the historic Ashland community and raising funds for Hanover County Public Schools. More than 300 arts and crafts, food and nonprofit vendors line the streets around Randolph-Macon College.

× Expand Photo courtesy Carytown Watermelon Festival

Carytown Watermelon Festival

Each August, this 40-year Richmond tradition celebrates everything watermelon at the largest one-day festival in Virginia. The Carytown entertainment district comes alive with music performed on multiple stages, food from local vendors, shopping and tons of watermelon.

Fan Arts Stroll

Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fan Arts Stroll (held in spring) features the work of more than 50 artists, crafters and musicians along the sidewalks and in front yards of historic homes in the 2000 to 2500 blocks of Hanover and Grove avenues.

RVA First Fridays

Downtown Richmond’s popular art walk happens year-round on the first Friday of each month. Arts District galleries, shops, restaurants and nonprofits open their doors, offering music, sidewalk sales and specialty products in celebration of creativity and community.

× Expand Photo courtesy 2nd Street Festival

2nd Street Festival

This two-day community festival and annual fall homecoming celebrates the rich culture of historic Jackson Ward, once known as the “Harlem of the South.” It features four stages of musical entertainment along with a Kidz Zone, food vendors, a marketplace and Artists Row, walking tours given by Historic Jackson Ward Association.

Church Hill Irish Festival

For 35 years, historic Church Hill has hosted this St. Patrick’s Day celebration with Irish food, music, children’s activities and Irish-themed arts and crafts. Highlights also include a morning parade and the Hill Topper 5K race. Proceeds benefit charities.

Northside Artists’ Holiday Artwalk

This annual art walk and sale is hosted within Sherwood Park and Laburnum Park homes, as well as the commons area of Ginter Place. Primarily North Side artisans and handcrafters display unique and quality items, perfect for gift giving and home decor.