× Expand The 2025-26 season will be the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ last at The Diamond before they relocate to the new CarMax Park nearby. (Photo courtesy Richmond Flying Squirrels)

From recreational leagues to professional teams, Richmond serves as a stage for spectator sports. It’s home to Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball, a Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants; the Richmond Kickers, a USL League One soccer team; River City Roller Derby, a league sanctioned by the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association; and many other local athletics. Although the action happening on the field of play can be thrilling, there are fan groups and experiences bringing that excitement to the stands and sidelines.

Take Me Out

Megan Angstadt, executive director of fan engagement for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, says that games at The Diamond offer entertainment for everybody, even those who aren’t fans of baseball. Between innings there are patrons highlighted on the big screen, trivia and even races across the field by costumed mascots.

“Every half inning throughout the game, there’s some sort of different fan engagement happening or entertainment happening,” Angstadt says.

The game experiences are family oriented, catering to people of all ages. Sometimes patrons are treated to live music or giveaways prior to the first pitch and post-match fireworks on select nights. The Diamond offers happy hours, and “Bark in the Park” nights allow canine fans to join their humans for some stadium fun. The Silver Squirrels membership offers perks for people ages 55 and up, including weekly tickets to home games. Theme nights, such as military appreciation evenings, games in partnership with Virginia Pride and Hispanic Heritage Month events, bring the local community together in celebration.

“We kind of look at each game as a different event to really bring in some entertainment,” Angstadt says.

The 2025 season marks the final for play at The Diamond as the Flying Squirrels will kick off their 2026 season at the newly constructed CarMax Park, which neighbors the current stadium. Fans will be able to celebrate “The Diamond Through the Decades” on select nights, recognizing the venue’s 40-year history.

Angstadt adds that the Flying Squirrels aim to support the community, whether that’s through mascots Nutzy and Nutasha making appearances at local events or hosting coat donation drives at The Diamond. This will be the 12th year the team has partnered with the nonprofit ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, which includes having the children design players’ jerseys for a special game night. The jerseys are later auctioned off, with the proceeds benefiting the foundation. Kids associated with the group are also invited to take a lap around the field at the halfway point of the match.

For patrons who are just looking for a good time with some camaraderie in a relaxed environment, Angstadt recommends the Bullpen Bar. “Everyone’s hanging out there with a beer and their dogs, and it’s a great way to just casually get to know some other people,” she says.

× Expand Richmond Kickers' super fans, the River City Red Army, keep the party going at City Stadium. (Photo courtesy Richmond Kickers)

The Reds Marching In

The Richmond Kickers are a professional soccer club that plays at City Stadium. The team’s devoted and boisterous fan group, the River City Red Army, invites people to join in their spirited chants, red smoke celebrations and drumming.

Page Hayes, who is on the leadership team for the Red Army, says that joining the tailgates before the Kickers play is a great way to get to know people, since the group is tuned in and attentive during gametime. There are sometimes themes, like Hawaiian or Halloween, depending on the season.

For Kickers spectators who are fresh to the area or first-time patrons, Hayes understands that being new somewhere can be a daunting experience. “The leadership people, if we see someone skulking about a little bit, we always want to approach them and say, ‘Hey, how are you doing, have a drink,’” she says. “We try real hard to be welcoming and recognizing of folks, because we’ve all been new people somewhere; it’s really hard.”

The Red Army’s devotion doesn’t end with away games. The group can be spotted at local bars and restaurants hosting watch parties where everyone is welcome.

Beyond the cheers and chants, the Red Army also uplifts and supports their fellow soccer enthusiasts. Hayes says the group has organized fundraisers for immigrants who have moved to the Richmond area, offering backpacks and other essential supplies. When a member was undergoing cancer treatment, all Red Army merchandise proceeds benefited the individual.

And don’t be surprised to see the Red Army cheering on the Richmond Ivy, the Richmond Kickers' sister team, which plays in the United Soccer League’s pre-professional W League. The team returns to City Stadium for a second season in spring 2025.

To learn more and connect with the group, visit rivercityredarmy.org.

Jammin’

River City Roller Derby is open to individuals who are interested in trying their hand at the exciting, high-impact activity. The goal of the sport is for a “jammer” to pass as many other players as possible, while “blockers” on the opposing team try to stop them from passing, typically in a physical way.

Abby Sorese, a self-described “suburban mom with a corporate job,” is a member of the Hollywood Undertakers, one of the teams in the River City Roller Derby league. She says the camaraderie and diversity of participants throughout the organization could make it a great find for those looking to find a place where they can fit in. “It’s a good group of people that takes you in, kind of a come-as-you-are situation,” Sorese says.

Roller derby is also surprisingly approachable, assuming those interested can take a fall. No equipment, experience or even the ability to roller skate is required. “We will teach you everything,” Sorese says. “We have people join every time that don’t know how to even stand up on roller skates [and with practice] they become excellent derby players.”

And for those who would rather cheer on the action, the league offers themed nights and cowbells for an immersive fan experience.

More to See

There are plenty more thrills to be had when watching sports in Richmond. Fan experience reigns at Richmond Raceway with offerings that get patrons close to their favorite drivers. Colonial Downs takes all bets during the live horse racing season. And not to be overlooked are collegiate offerings, including Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Richmond basketball, both NCAA Division I teams, providing fans with exciting local matchups. Mascots and musicians get the crowd pumped, such as VCU’s popular, high-energy pep band, The Peppas.

Whether already a fan or trying out a sport for the first time, it’s exhilarating to get in on the local action.