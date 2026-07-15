Rolling on the River

There aren’t many places in the world where Class III and IV whitewater rapids run through a bustling downtown. In fact, according to National Geographic, Richmond is the only such place in the United States.

“Most people expect a fun day on the river, doing something they don’t normally do,” says Matt Perry, owner of the Richmond-based Riverside Outfitters. “What they don’t expect, even though they’ve read about it, is to be in big whitewater in the middle of the city.”

Perry calls out the popular route from Boulevard Bridge to 14th Street as a good example of the city’s unique selling point for the sport. “You start off in a pretty forested setting. Then, you turn the corner at Belle Isle, there’s the city skyline and big whitewater, and people are like, ‘What?!’”

Riverside Outfitters is among the businesses that run guided rafting and kayaking trips through downtown and farther out on the James. Another is RVA Paddlesports, which was founded in 2014 to take advantage of the natural features that the Fall Line provides.

Kayakers and rafters flock to these rare rapids year-round, creating a culture that suits all experience levels, even more demanding whitewater trips. “Just be a good listener — our guides will tell you what to do,” Perry says. “Just plan on getting wet.”

Riverside Outfitters and RVA Paddlesports offer kayaking and rafting; both vessels can navigate all classes of rapids, although kayaks are typically paddled individually or in pairs, while rafts are steered collaboratively by teams of six or more.

At certain water levels — measured multiple times a day at the Westham gauge near the Huguenot Bridge — trips may be canceled or moved upriver away from the splash zone (where the rapids reach Class III-IV). Perry says the Riverside Outfitters cutoff is a depth of 11 feet; the RVA Paddlesports cutoff is 15 feet.

The juxtaposition of the city and the wild river is a unique opportunity to get away without going too far, says RVA Paddlesports owner Patrick Griffin. “The escape to nature is the key thing for a lot of people,” Griffin says. “As for the thrill? Well, it depends on who you ask. But everyone enjoys getting out on the water.”

Jump In

Trips of all types to rush down the rapids

RVA Paddlesports

The company’s Upper James Whitewater Rafting trip is mellow three-hour ride through Class I-II rapids from Pony Pasture to Reedy Creek. A picnic lunch on an island in the James River is included. This option is perfect for families, including kids ages 4 and up. Tickets start at $71 per person.

Learn strokes and techniques to navigate Class I-III whitewater rapids on your own during an Intro to Whitewater Kayaking class. A one-day clinic begins at $127, and a two-day clinic starts at $233. An in-depth eight-session course is also available. “In that master class, we hope to give people enough knowledge and experience to paddle the Hollywood and Pipeline Rapids at normal summertime flows,” Griffin says. The eight-session class starts at $843.

Riverside Outfitters