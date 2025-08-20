A Paddle Pastime

× Expand The Richmond Rapids during a match at this year’s Dominion Energy Riverrock (Photo courtesy Richmond Rapids)

As many Richmonders will attest, the James River offers boundless fun in the summer months. But in recent years, it’s come to host a novel game of speeding watercrafts, vessel-to-vessel contact and epic goals: kayak polo.

The Richmond Rapids are the city’s first kayak polo team and pioneers of the sport locally. The team is led by Adam Hugo and Omar Hafez, Virginia natives who met in Austin, Texas, while playing together on the city’s local team, the Austin Aquabats. “I tried it, it was super fun, as fun as it sounds, and I just got hooked. Eventually, instead of playing for fun, I started playing it more competitively,” Hugo says. He and Hafez formed the Richmond Rapids about two years ago, following their move back east.

The club has both competitive and recreational teams and is free to join; no equipment or experience needed. “We have all the gear, we have the expertise and we’ll show people how to use the kayak, then we’ll start to introduce the actual game,” Hugo says.

Kayak polo, also known as canoe polo, doesn’t differ much from traditional water polo. However, because players sit above the water in boats, the goals are suspended rather than floating on the water surface. Teams of five face off during two 10-minute rounds; offensive players steal, pass and shoot, while goalkeepers try to block shots.

The competition team plays against groups from around the U.S. and Canada in tournaments such as the Cup of the East, a competition started last year at Richmond’s Dominion Energy Riverrock. This past May, the Rapids claimed second place to San Francisco’s Bay Area Pelicans. “I had never heard the crowd that loud for our Richmond team before. They were even coming up with chants and everything,” Hugo says.

The Rapids currently have about 15 members and encourage potential polo players to reach out to learn more. To get a closer look before jumping in the river, watch the team practice from the Belle Isle pedestrian bridge during the warmer months.

Beginner Tips From the Pros