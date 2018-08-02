Eyes on Richmond

× Expand A photo from @ispyrichmond's Instagram feed — can you guess where it is? (Photo courtesy ISPY Richmond)

Longtime fans of the quiz show “Jeopardy,” Richmond natives Wesley Bland and Kyle Blanchette have collaborated on a digital game that combines their love of trivia with their desire to showcase sometimes obscure sites in their hometown.

Both in their mid-20s, they work full-time in finance and as a woodworking engineer, respectively, but still make time for fun and games.

Each morning, they post an image on Instagram at ispyrichmond, and a corresponding Facebook page, and challenge their audience to guess where it is.

Those who “like” the picture online are entered into a fishbowl drawing, and if they answer correctly, they’re entered a second time. Winners are announced in a weekly video released Wednesday nights — at 8:04 p.m. Prizes include gift cards to local businesses such as Kuba Kuba, Gelati Celesti and Sugar Shack.

Bland and Blanchette came up with the idea in January and posted their first photo a week later. Local businesses can pay $50 and provide prizes to be a featured location and $200 plus prizes to be a video location sponsor. In return, they get social media exposure. The partners say that ispyrichmond’s Facebook and Instagram pages combined average about 1,250 likes and comments per week.