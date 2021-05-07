× Expand Photo by John Henley courtesy Visit Virginia

When it comes to fishing, the city of Richmond is a coveted place to be for anglers of all skill levels and passions.

Chris Seiss, owner of Knot the Reel World Fly Fishing, says Richmond is a great spot for fishing because it offers not only the James River, but countless other tributary rivers, lakes and ponds as well. Seiss also offers fly-fishing lessons for those interested in learning.

Whether it’s above the fall line at locations such as Pony Pasture or below the roaring rapids at Ancarrow’s Landing, there are species aplenty to be caught.

“Smallmouth bass will definitely be in areas where there’s a little bit more movement of the water,” says Bryce Wilk, superintendent of the James River Park System. “Largemouth you can find in a lot of different locations. You can get them down at Ancarrow’s, but you can also get them up closer to Huguenot Flatwater – that’s less movement of water in that direction and farther upriver.”

Wilk says February through June is a great time to catch migratory fish such as shad, which may be found around Ancarrow’s Landing. Richmond is also a hot spot for catfish, which Wilk says can be found in ponds, lakes and streams all around Richmond.

Even though Richmond is nicknamed “The River City,” there is no shortage of standing-water fishing spots as well.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, some of the largest and most popular spots for lake fishing in Richmond are at Bryan Park and Shields Lake in Byrd Park. Casting a line at either of these spots could yield seemingly anything – sunfish, bluegill, yellow perch and more.

Anyone older than 16 who is fishing around the city of Richmond needs to have a freshwater fishing permit, which is issued by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Wilk says anybody interested in trying their hand at fishing should first consult the department’s website for all the appropriate information on locations, gear and licensing.

“It gives you more detailed information on the types of fish you can find in different areas,” Wilk says. “It’s good for education, and it’s just good for knowing rules and regulations.”

Get Fishing

Try your luck! Go to license.gooutdoorsvirginia.com to get a fishing license; fees vary, but you can get a five-day license for $14. Pick up some gear and bait, and you’re good to go. Here’s a sampling of what’s out there, with some suggestions for bait to entice them to your hook.

Catfish: Use something stinky like chicken livers or small sunfish hooked through the tail. Try anywhere from Shields Lake at Byrd Park to Pocahontas State Park.

Sunfish: They’ll go for worms, grubs or grasshoppers and are in most any lake or pond, as well as the river.

Bluegill: They can be found in the waters at Three Lakes Park, the Belle Isle Quarry Pond and Young’s Pond at Bryan Park. Try crickets, worms, night crawlers or caterpillars.

Largemouth Bass: Ancarrow’s Landing, Pocahontas State Park and Shields Lake are some of the sites for bass fishing. Use crayfish, small fish or frogs.

Perch: Bloodworms or minnows are good bait for perch. Fish for them at Great Shiplock Park, Mayo Bridge or the Belle Isle Quarry Pond.

Sources: Friends of the James River Park, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources