Join the Club

× Expand Photo courtesy Green Club

Tucked into an unassuming plaza off Hull Street Road in Midlothian, 24-hour simulation golf facility Green Club opened its doors for area golfers in August. Owners Kyle Petersen and Jarad Earley ideated Green Club from the lack of golf facilities open after work hours and during inclement weather. Members can hit shots any time of day, seven days a week, accessing the facility via app. Petersen’s working to make Green Club a local community hub, with plans to open the space for corporate gatherings, birthdays and charity events.

× Expand Photo courtesy Yellow Club

Yello Club dinked its way into Goochland County earlier this spring, offering a compound of pickleball courts, tennis courts and the region’s only court dedicated to red ball tennis, a more beginner-friendly version of the game. Lauren Giedgowd, who oversees pickleball programs, says Yello Club is “designed to be very self-service and member-focused, because we want members to feel like it’s their own private courts.” Nonmembers can also rent courts and join lessons, clinics and event nights, though members have facility access during Yello Hours (after 8 p.m.) and other perks.