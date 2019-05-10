Fun With Fido

May 17-19

Dominion Riverrock’s Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs

Bring your canine pal to watch — or to compete — in this dock-jumping competition. Dogs run down a dock and fly into a pool, with the distance judged from the end of the dock to the base of the dog’s tail. Each competitor gets two jumps. $20 to $30 to compete. Brown’s Island. riverrockrva.com/events/ultimate-air-dogs

May 26-Oct. 13

The Valentine’s History Hounds

Join the Richmond SPCA and The Valentine for a dog-walking tour of historic Richmond neighborhoods. Dogs must have current shots, mix well with others and remain leashed. Owners are responsible for water and cleaning up after their dogs.

May 26: Church Hill,10 a.m.-noon

June 30: Ginter Park,10 a.m.-noon

Sept. 29: Byrd Park,10 a.m.-noon

Oct. 13: Hollywood Cemetery, 2-4 p.m.

Reservations required. $15; $5 for Valentine members. thevalentine.org

× Expand Katherine Gomez and Jack Nelson with Isabelle at the 2013 Fur Ball (Photo courtesy Melissa Desjardin)

Nov. 2

SPCA Fur Ball

Richmond’s only black-tie event for people and their pets. All proceeds support coverage of medical treatment and rehabilitation of sick, injured and neonatal homeless animals. Jefferson Hotel, 101 W. Franklin St. richmondspca.org/events/fur-ball-2019

Recurring Events

Pups and Pints

Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market partners with area breweries to support animal-loving nonprofits in Richmond for this dog-friendly happy hour, donating $1 from every drink sold. Second Thursday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m. Free. ellwoodthompsons.com/events

Photo by Sammy Johnson courtesy Richmond Flying Squirrels

Fidos After Five

Bring your dog and a leash to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s “Flowers After 5” on June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25, Aug. 8 and 22, and Sept. 12. There will be food and live music. In addition to the regular admission fee, a $2 suggested pet-admission fee goes to the Richmond SPCA. lewisginter.org/visit/events/fidos-after-5

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Bark in the Park

During every Monday home game, Squirrels fans can bring their dogs if they purchase tickets in designated sections. Admission includes a doggie bandana or doggie jersey. Dogs receive free admission. milb.com/richmond/tickets/bark