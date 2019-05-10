Fun With Fido

May 17-19
Dominion Riverrock’s Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs
Bring your canine pal to watch — or to compete — in this dock-jumping competition. Dogs run down a dock and fly into a pool, with the distance judged from the end of the dock to the base of the dog’s tail. Each competitor gets two jumps. $20 to $30 to compete. Brown’s Island. riverrockrva.com/events/ultimate-air-dogs
May 26-Oct. 13
The Valentine’s History Hounds
Join the Richmond SPCA and The Valentine for a dog-walking tour of historic Richmond neighborhoods. Dogs must have current shots, mix well with others and remain leashed. Owners are responsible for water and cleaning up after their dogs.
May 26: Church Hill,10 a.m.-noon
June 30: Ginter Park,10 a.m.-noon
Sept. 29: Byrd Park,10 a.m.-noon
Oct. 13: Hollywood Cemetery, 2-4 p.m.
Reservations required. $15; $5 for Valentine members. thevalentine.org
Katherine Gomez and Jack Nelson with Isabelle at the 2013 Fur Ball (Photo courtesy Melissa Desjardin)
Nov. 2
SPCA Fur Ball
Richmond’s only black-tie event for people and their pets. All proceeds support coverage of medical treatment and rehabilitation of sick, injured and neonatal homeless animals. Jefferson Hotel, 101 W. Franklin St. richmondspca.org/events/fur-ball-2019
Recurring Events
Pups and Pints
Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market partners with area breweries to support animal-loving nonprofits in Richmond for this dog-friendly happy hour, donating $1 from every drink sold. Second Thursday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m. Free. ellwoodthompsons.com/events
Photo by Sammy Johnson courtesy Richmond Flying Squirrels
Fidos After Five
Bring your dog and a leash to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s “Flowers After 5” on June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25, Aug. 8 and 22, and Sept. 12. There will be food and live music. In addition to the regular admission fee, a $2 suggested pet-admission fee goes to the Richmond SPCA. lewisginter.org/visit/events/fidos-after-5
The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Bark in the Park
During every Monday home game, Squirrels fans can bring their dogs if they purchase tickets in designated sections. Admission includes a doggie bandana or doggie jersey. Dogs receive free admission. milb.com/richmond/tickets/bark