The Clock Is Running

× Expand Photo courtesy F45 Training

You can accomplish a lot in 45 minutes.

That’s the thinking behind Functional Training 45, or “F45” for short, a workout regimen from Australia that’s designed to test the limits of the body and give you variety in your routine.

The regimen combines elements of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training and functional training and is designed to burn fat and build muscle “in one fun and motivational workout,” says Brian Wiley, owner of F45 RVA.

The business has used this combination to develop 31 different workouts based around those principles. The novelty and nonrepetitive nature of the program, which can burn up to 750 calories per class, also attracts those looking for something new. The Richmond studios are at 3430 Pump Road in Henrico and at 5709 W. Broad St. The Short Pump studio opened in January, and the Willow Lawn/Dumbarton location opened in March.

There are two trainers per class. Workouts are never the same, aside from the time allotment of 45 minutes. Some are more strength-focused, while others may be cardio-oriented, says Wiley. There are differences in daily workouts in terms of exercise stations, the work time-rest time ratio, and in the number of repetitions on a particular task, according to Wiley. That makes for a “challenging strength and cardio workout,” he says.

F45 is based on functional training principles that “mimic or re-create everyday movement,” according to a release. That can involve anything from pushing and punching to rowing and biking. It’s a program that’s adaptable to where you are in terms of your fitness level and health issues such as injuries or physical concerns. Wiley says F45 can involve daily visits to the gym, or people can incorporate it into existing workout regimens.

Health and fitness have long been priorities for Wiley. “The older I got, the more I realized I wanted to help and encourage others toward a healthier lifestyle and exercise program,” he says. “I had firsthand experience of the benefits of HIIT functional training, and F45 had created the recipe to quickly make it available for people of all fitness levels. After my first class, I knew it was the right fit for me.”

F45 was created in 2012 and is offered across the world in more than 1,400 studios. Other locations in Virginia include Old Town Alexandria, Pentagon Row, Arlington and Staunton.