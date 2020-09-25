Fit and Safe

× Expand Trail walks at Robious Landing Park are a favorite activity for James Worsley, director of parks and recreation for Chesterfield County. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Since reopening Chesterfield County recreation facilities in late spring as COVID-19 restrictions eased, James Worsley, director of parks and recreation for the county, has had to balance a perilous tightrope, providing a health and wellness service to the community while trying to enforce social distancing at gathering places. Success has required a variety of strategies.

“There are several benefits to exercising outside — there are health and wellness benefits to fresh air, but also mental, spiritual and leisurely benefits,” Worsley says. “That said, just like everyone else, we follow CDC guidelines when it comes to social distancing in our county parks and facilities. We certainly recommend face masks and 6 feet of distance.”

The arrival of Stage 3 in Virginia has allowed parks on Worsley’s watch to open amenities like playgrounds and bathrooms, and hours (sunrise to sunset) have returned to normal. Some recreation programs such as archery also returned, although some adaptations have been made.

Worsley says that all high-touch locations are cleaned multiple times a day, and he encourages parkgoers to sanitize the swings and slides. But for those uncomfortable visiting a public setting, Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation has designed a virtual recreation site.

The site includes family and fitness activities and tours of its nature center, park and historical site. There are videos available on everything imaginable, from tours of parks and historical homes to exercise classes. For kids — or parents pulling their hair out — there are also craft videos, like how to design and paint a butterfly using a coffee filter.

“We built the virtual program website in the midst of the pandemic. It became really handy for teachers who wanted to engage the kids that had just been sent home. It’s a way to take the kids on a virtual field trip. Perhaps you’re teaching about amphibians and reptiles — now you can take a virtual tour of our nature center.”

As for Worsley himself, between practicing baseball, lacrosse and baton with his three kids and taking walks around the neighborhood, he particularly enjoys walking on the trails in the parks he manages, including riverside Robious Landing Park. “As you can imagine,” he says, “I’m a pretty frequent visitor.”

Riverside Recreation

Go to: Robious Landing Park, 3800 James River Road, Midlothian

What you'll find: 102-acre facility along the James River that provides access to the water for fishing and canoeing and kayaking, a boat slide and floating dock. There are also picnic shelters, playgrounds, trails for hiking or running, and a volleyball court.

Try this: There are 3.4 miles of trails to hike here. A mile-and-a-half loop trail takes you along the river. Take your dog, but bring the leash.