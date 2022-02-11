Family Fun

From infants to adults, finding an activity the whole family will enjoy can be a challenge. Looking for outdoor adventure? How about a thrilling ride on a go-kart or roller coaster? The region has you covered. And for some bonus fun, search for each place in the accompanying illustration.

× Expand Illustration by James Callahan

Outdoor Explorers

Pocahontas State Park

Ninety miles of trails offer choices for hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians. Rent a cabin, campsite, or yurt and enjoy a day of free swimming at the aquatic center, featuring several pools, a fountain wet deck and two water slides.

Virginia Capital Trail

This nearly 52-mile fully paved trail runs from downtown Richmond to Williamsburg, with more than 45 attractions along the way. Also, take advantage of bike repair stations, picnic areas, more than 50 restaurants and a variety of lodging options.

Ed Allen’s Campground and Cottages

Located on the shores of Chickahominy Lake in New Kent County, this tranquil, 85-acre retreat features camping, fishing, recreation, and diverse wildlife. Park your RV, pitch a tent, or stay in one of six cottages.

Gamers

DraftCade

Opening in early 2022 neighboring the Funny Bone Comedy Club, DraftCade will have nearly 70 classic arcade games, 10 pinball machines, six skee-ball lanes and two arcade hoops. Enjoy a full menu and 60-plus craft beers on tap. Take note: DraftCade is 21 and up after 8 p.m.

Hotel Greene

Tee off in this whimsical indoor miniature golf course set in the style of a vintage hotel. On the weekends, pair the 13-hole course with a delicious brunch (reservation required). Take note: Hotel Greene is 21 and up after 5 p.m.

Uptown Alley

Come for the 38 lanes of bowling, complete with 15-foot TVs, black lights, and gutter bumpers (for the littles, of course). Stay for the 60-plus video and prize games and an immersive multiplayer VR experience.

Thrill Seekers

Kings Dominion

Climb aboard Intimidator 305 and experience one of the tallest and fastest coasters on the East Coast. The younger set will enjoy the thrills of Planet Snoopy. Then, cool off at Soak City, a 20-acre water park with extreme water slides and wave pools.

Peak Experiences

Enjoy roped and auto belay climbing and bouldering at Peak Experiences. With two locations offering more than 120 different climbs reaching up to 50 feet, no visit is ever the same. Day passes include unlimited climbing and access to yoga and fitness classes.

Thunderbolt Indoor Karting

Zip around the indoor track in Thunderbolt’s top-of-the-line Italian-made electric karts, which reach up to 45 mph. Or, find your glow every Friday and Saturday night with one of the country’s only black light go-kart experience.

Edu-tainment

Children’s Museum of Richmond

Two locations include interactive exhibits for families with children to age 8. Kids can role play in the hospital, farm and service station areas. Other hands-on experiences include Water Play, a climbing tower, Sun Tubes, splash pad, and a new outdoor playground (at the Richmond location).

Science Museum of Virginia

Experiential exhibits teach lessons in speed, green science, astronomy, and chemical reactions, or flex your creativity in the makerspace. Exhibits in 2022 will delve into the properties and complexities of skin, and trace millions of years of shark evolution.

Keystone Truck & Tractor Museum

Step back in time and experience life on the farm with antique tractors and other farm equipment. This massive collection includes hundreds of farm tractors that date back to 1917 through 1960. Keystone also has a range of classic cars and vintage memorabilia.