Eyes in the Sky

A craft from The Drone Co. allows vintners at Trump Winery in Charlottesville to monitor and manage their crop.

David Hunsucker has always been fascinated with helicopters, ever since he was a kid. So it’s not surprising that when drone technology advanced, his interest led him to leave a career at a Richmond software developer company and launch a business, The Drone Co. RVA, where he is both owner and the chief pilot. Now, Hunsucker is in demand across Virginia for his aerial analytics and imagery, and he even travels nationwide capturing data from above for mapping and inspection projects in a broad range of industries, including architecture, engineering and construction.The decision to become a drone entrepreneur, he says, “has been life-changing.”

David Hunsucker, owner of The Drone Co. RVA

Drones are not only popular for business, they’re also increasingly popular with hobbyists. Chesterfield County recently opened a park for this purpose, at 15501 Harrowgate Road behind the Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy, according to Stuart W. Connock Jr., Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation’s assistant director for planning and construction services.

The Chesterfield drone park was initiated by Tanner Rush, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University who proposed the idea to county officials. Rush is also the director of a Chesterfield-based chapter of the MultiGP Drone Racing League. “With laws around the use of drones in a state of transition due to their increased use in commercial applications like delivery, we needed to give hobbyists a space where they can fly safely and legally,” Rush says.

He recalls that his own interest in the hobby was born from a toy drone he received as a gift. He later watched YouTube and visited various websites, learning to build his own more advanced version. “I had no prior experience in flying or building drones,” Rush says. “I watched numerous videos on soldering, parts needed, flight software and many more. Thankfully, there are many options now that don’t require a pilot to build their own. Most companies now offer ready-to-fly kits that come with everything you need and generally don’t require assembly.”

The drone pilot community is a welcoming and helpful group, Rush notes. He hopes to host racing events at the Chesterfield site that will bring pilots from all over the country.

“In many ways flying for fun allows me to clear my mind and relax, while racing goes the complete opposite direction, allowing for heart-pounding exhilaration and competition,” Rush says.

The drone park is open after school hours and on weekends. The county hopes to offer drone-related classes and partner with local clubs for exhibitions and racing events.

Take Flight

If you don’t know how to fly a drone, you can sign up for one of the many classes offered that you’ll easily find in a search online. The Federal Aviation Administration requires that recreational drone operators pass a free online training regimen.

Learn about the basics at faa.gov/uas/recreational_fliers/knowledge_test_updates.

Also check out the FAA Drone Zone website at faadronezone.faa.gov.

Or download the FAA’s B4UFLY Mobile App, which provides real-time information about airspace restrictions.