Careful With That Axe, You Mean

× Expand Marleon Morgan takes aim at Stumpy’s Hatchet House. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Thuds thunder in a crowded, half-lit bar, built of sturdy wood, as revelers fling axes at targets in “throwing pits.” There are three kinds of booze on tap — beer, cider and seltzer — and 20 pockmarked bull’s-eyes. But this is not a scene from the American West or ancient Germanic frontier — it is a sunny afternoon in Stony Point Fashion Park at Stumpy’s Hatchet House.

Owner Joe Szymczak, a former defense contractor, decided he wanted to switch careers in October 2018. After some research, he came upon Stumpy’s Hatchet House, a chain that combines social drinking and hatchet-throwing. Renting a throwing pit costs $25 per person for an hour or $40 per person for two hours. Waivers are required to enter the back room.

“Most of our customers are totally new to hatchet-throwing, so at first we set them up with a throwing coach, who does a demonstration, goes over the rules and answers questions,” Szymczak says. “Then the throwing coach will stay until everyone’s comfortable. Nobody likes to be watched, so after that, the throwing coach will leave the immediate area, but he’ll keep an eye on everybody.”

While beer and hatchets sounds like a potentially lethal combination, there have been no injuries in two months of operation, and Szymczak says customers are safe as long as they follow basic rules. For example, customers can throw simultaneously or in turns, but they must retrieve their axes at the same time.

“Hatchet-throwing is an adult thing to do for the most part. Until 7 o’clock, we are 13-and-up, but it’s basically an adult activity,” Szymczak says. “Our alcohol sales aren’t even that major, but if you want to go out on a date night, if you want to have a corporate event, having that available seems to go hand in hand.” The two-hour time limit and no-liquor policy provide additional security.

Another safety measure is the kind of axes Stumpy’s provides. The steel blade and handle are crafted as one piece, and the handle is covered with rubber. This prevents the most obvious potential pitfall: a two-part axe separating from its handle in midair.

Hatchet-throwing likely predates recorded history and has existed as an organized sport for decades. Stumpy’s got its start in 2015. “This is a fun thing to do, and it’s new to Richmond,” Szymczak says. “There’s one other location nearby, and competition is right around the corner, but we’re the only one in the city right now with a full kitchen, 10 throwing pits and 20 beers on tap.”

The nearby location that Szymczak refers to is The Virginia Axe Company in Rockville. Like Stumpy’s, VAC is set up as a social place, offering deals for corporate events and parties. In addition to axe-throwing, knife-throwing is available at VAC. Customers at this location pay a rate of $35 per hour. Unlike Stumpy’s, the Virginia Axe Company offers private lessons.

Reservations are necessary for both locations and can be found at stumpyshh.com/richmondva and thevirginiaaxecompany.com.