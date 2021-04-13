Back on Track

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Raceway

NASCAR circles back to the commonwealth this month for Camping World Truck and Cup Series races at Richmond Raceway. Fans will be allowed to attend, with limited crowds and groups limited to a maximum of six.

Grant Enfinger won the trucks’ return to Richmond last year, and the division’s ToyotaCare 250 is set for Saturday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m. The Cup Series takes the green flag for the Toyota Owners 400 at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 18. Brad Keselowski is the most recent Cup victor there; Martin Truex Jr. is the defending spring winner, but that race was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Coverage will air on Fox Sports 1 (Truck) and Fox (Cup).

richmondraceway.com