The Summer Crunch

For kids, summer is a long-awaited break, but for many parents, it can be a source of stress. Between searching for affordable activities and securing spots before they fill up, the season can be a logistical and financial juggling act.

Costs are up across nearly every category, including food, staffing and transportation, according to the American Camp Association, which represents more than 10,000 camps nationwide. The average accredited ACA day camp now charges $435 a week, while overnight camps average $3,000 a week.

According to a 2025 LendingTree report, 2 out of 3 families struggle to afford summer activities. And with inflation and demand rising steadily since 2020, sending kids to camp can feel more out of reach than ever.

Many Richmond organizations are helping to ease the financial burden by offering affordable, discounted and even free summer programs.

More Than Child Care

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond offer nine-week summer day camps at no cost for rising sixth through 12th graders, with hours designed to accommodate parents with full-time jobs. Registration opens in April, and spots typically fill up by May.

“It brings me a lot of pride to be able to say that all of our after-school and summer programs are free,” says Katie Rhodes, vice president of advancement. “We don’t have a financial threshold, so as long as you’re in our age range, you have access to all our programs.”

Last summer, local Boys & Girls Clubs served nearly 500 youth with a broad array of programs focusing on mindfulness, mentoring, creativity, leadership and STEM. One popular offering, Elite Gaming, engaged students in competitive play while introducing them to possible careers in gaming.

“Everything is grounded in life and career readiness, whether it’s exposing youth to a new subject area or helping them get an internship,” Rhodes says.

Students enrolled in the seven area clubs reported positive results — 91% indicated their program made them more aware of possible careers, and 100% were confident they would graduate high school. They also reported developing new relationships, better managing their emotions, and choosing to do the right thing.

× Expand YMCA’s Camp Thunderbird (Photo courtesy YMCA)

The largest child care provider in the area, YMCA of Greater Richmond offers 10 day camps for school-aged children and a half-day preschool summer program, as well as Camp Thunderbird, a regional day camp near Pocahontas State Park. There, participants enjoy amenities typically found at an overnight offering but with day program prices.

“We’ve got a great backdrop with a lake, outdoor pool, alpine tower, zip line and archery,” says Josh Green, vice president of youth development operations. “It’s a really cool experience.”

The cost to attend Camp Thunderbird is $319 a week for nonmembers and $285 for YMCA members. The YMCA provides snacks and transportation to and from camp, but campers bring their own lunches to keep additional costs down.

“We never want finances to get in the way of a traditional summer camp experience,” Green says. “At each of our locations, we offer financial assistance based on income that can range from 50% to up to 90% in special circumstances.”

A Group Effort

Other nonprofits around the area also offer financial assistance for summer programming. Founded in 1981, SPARC (the School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community) runs one and two-week camps that culminate in performances. Up to one-third of program participants receive scholarships, with aid covering 25% to 95% of tuition based on a sliding income scale.

The Steward School, a PK-12 private school in Henrico County, offers more than 150 full-day and half-day camps that are open to the public. Subjects include baking, sports, Lego engineering, podcasting and outdoor survival. Chuck Robinson, Steward’s director of auxiliary programs, says the school aims to make its Summer Experience as accessible as possible by offering flexible payment plans, discounts for returning campers and pro-rated fees for shortened days.

For children ages 2 1/2 to 13, Maymont offers 48 different weeklong camp sessions covering outdoor exploration and history at its estate, nature park and museums. “Thanks to our generous donors, we’re able to offer a number of scholarships for each session to families of children who attend Title 1 schools,” says Melissa Abernathy, communications manager.

Expand Girls in Gear’s Camp GiG, a partner of NextUp (Photo courtesy NextUp)

The United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg reports the cost of child care in Richmond often exceeds $1,000 per month, per child. Through its WomenRise program, the United Way provides financial assistance for child care and summer programs to eligible single mothers who are taking classes toward a post-secondary degree or credential.

About 150 local youth organizations benefit from NextUp, a nonprofit organization that manages the City of Richmond’s Positive Youth Development initiative. In 2025, NextUp allocated more than $510,000 to 40 organizations, allowing qualified youth ages 11 to 19 to attend summer programs for free. Recipients last year included The A.C.E. Sports Academy, ART 180, the Boys & Girls Clubs, Girls for a Change, Virginia Outside, and the Youth Braid and Business Academy, just to name a few.

While summer camps appeal to a wide range of interests and budgets, parents agree on one thing: High-quality programs deliver big benefits. Children build friendships, discover new hobbies and talents, and develop skills they carry into the school year.