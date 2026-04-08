× Expand The Tappahannock Tides, winner of the 2025 NABA Richmond championship tournament, played in front of a thousand fans at The Diamond last year. (Photo courtesy National Adult Baseball Association Richmond)

During his time at Atlee High School, Leif Anderson was a star shortstop on the Atlee Raiders baseball team. After graduation, his passion for the sport still burning, he joined RVA Sandlot, an informal group of around two dozen that gathers on Sundays in the spring and summer to play baseball.

RVA Sandlot plays pickup games on the weekends at the baseball diamond of the former Clark Springs School in the Randolph area. The group’s weekly games offer an accessible way to play ball, with a schedule that mirrors the major leagues.

“It’s great to get out there — to take batting practice, take infield,” Anderson says. “The competition level varies per person. Most people there have played baseball before, but some haven’t.”

For those who miss the excitement of youth sports or want to test their baseball chops for the first time, RVA Sandlot is one of many paths to get on the field. The biggest recreational softball league in the region is RVA Softball, which includes about 125 teams, often formed by friends, co-workers or church groups. A more competitive league — with pitch speeds reaching the low 90s — is the National Adult Baseball Association.

The RVA Softball season, managed by Richmond resident Hayward Taylor, consists of 16 games, plus playoffs, in Richmond and Henrico throughout the spring, summer and fall. Teams are composed of around 15 players.

“Compared to [professional] baseball, the game is a bit slower,” Hayward says. “It’s not, ‘I’m going to hit a missile at you down at third base.’”

While RVA Softball takes a relaxed approach, play styles for recreational baseball and softball leagues can range from entry-level to serious. The National Adult Baseball Association’s Richmond chapter is the latter.

Kyle Taylor, a former King William High School baseball player, founded NABA Richmond in 2008. He notes that some players are former high school or college athletes in their 30s and 40s, but others are young enough to be scouted for collegiate teams.

Last year, the first game of NABA Richmond’s championship series took place at The Diamond in front of around 1,000 spectators. This year, the Tappahannock Tides — who won the championship in three games — were invited to play the Tri-City Chili Peppers, a summer collegiate league team in Colonial Heights, in July.

At all levels, players suit up for the same reason: a love of the game. “Really, it’s about having fun,” Anderson says.

Up to Bat

FXA Adult Sports (softball)

Coed slow-pitch softball league with games and teams in Hanover, Chesterfield or Henrico. Register for fall ball from June 10 until July 29; season begins Aug. 10. fxasports.com/rva/leagues/softball

NABA Richmond

Those interested in competitive play can register as a free agent to enter tryouts and get drafted. nabarichmond.com

River City Sports & Social Club (wiffle ball)

Register as a complete team or as a free agent for the whimsical cousin of baseball and softball. rivercityssc.leagueapps.com/leagues/wiffleball

RVA Sandlot

The “inclusive, adult, recreational, co-ed baseball group” can be found on Facebook and MeetUp, where game and practice times will be posted beginning in April. facebook.com/groups/rvasandlot

RVA Softball

Team registration for coed softball opens online every April. Individual free agents will have the chance to be assigned to an existing team. rvasoftball.com