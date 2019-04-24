A Winning Season

The Richmond Elite recently concluded its eighth year of play by making a run for the American Basketball Association championship.

The Elite’s Jarrod “Jay” Allen, who previously played for Henrico High School and Lynchburg College (Photo by CaRes Patterson)

After ending its regular season with a 14-1 record, the team earned a spot in the eight-team ABA championship tournament. The Elite then moved into the final four after taking down the St. Louis Spirits in a 26-point victory on April 10. Two days later, Richmond faced off against the South Florida Gold in the tournament’s semifinal. The Elite held off the Gold for most of the game, but South Florida rallied late for a 127-120 victory.

With regular season records of 14-1 overall and 10-1 in its division, the Elite was ranked ninth out of the ABA’s 123 teams. Richmond reeled off 10 straight wins during the regular season, with the only loss against the Prince George Valor in January. The Elite won every game played at Big Ben’s Home Court, built by former NBA champion and Virginia Union University player Ben Wallace on Westwood Avenue.

The Elite clinched the 2018-19 Mid-Atlantic Division Champions title after winning the final regular-season game against the Baltimore Hawks. Richmond took down the Hawks by 13 points in early March, and the two teams faced off again four weeks later to decide the regional title. The Elite demolished the Hawks’ defense, winning by 38 points in a 117-79 rout and securing the 2018-19 ABA Regional Championship.

“We had a great season … we accomplished so much this year,” veteran forward Anthony Wynn says. “We have always been one of those teams to beat but never could get over that hump [advancing in the playoffs]. This year we did it, and it felt great after all these years.”

Wynn says the team persevered despite turnover in its lineup. In addition to the players, he credits the management, coaches and fans for the squad’s success.

“We had to deal with some changes when a couple of our key players signed overseas and new players joined,” he says. “I think [everyone] did a great job making the adjustments.”

The Richmond Elite will return for its ninth season of play this fall.