How Is This Night Different?

The heady scent of matzo ball soup wafts through the air as loved ones crowd the table for another Seder, that essential Jewish feast and retelling of the Passover story that comes each spring. The eight-day festival begins on the evening of the 14th day of the Hebrew month of Nissan, which falls sometime in April — this year April 8. It’s a time to gather friends and family close to reflect on Jewish history and faith through song, symbolic food and storytelling.

But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has forced plans to change, shutting down travel and sequestering families in their homes. Seders begin by asking the question, “Why is this night different from all other nights?” This year, one difference will be obvious: Where once there was a table full of elders and toddlers, now the crowd is smaller, and there’s a screen of curious faces staring back from the seat of honor.

Gather your supplies — wine, matzo, candles, Haggadahs (the script that guides the Seder) and a Seder plate with all of its symbolic components: egg, shank bone, parsley, maror (bitter herbs) and a sweet chutney-esque dish called charoset. Because it can be difficult to shop for ingredients during the stay-at-home order, consider ordering from a delivery service. Both Publix and Wegmans offer kosher-for-Passover delivery options.

Make sure your tech is in check and delegate one member of your group, your technological Moses, to choose a virtual meeting platform such as Zoom, Google Hangouts or Houseparty and then lead everyone to it. Guests should know how to join the video conference, how to use the mute feature and any other details specific to the platform you choose. Schedule a quick test run the night before to work out any issues with the whole group.

A proper Seder begins with reading the Haggadah, a kind of road map for the telling of the Passover story, full of opportunities to explore, sing, ponder and veer off on any number of tangents. Because it can be confusing with so many voices coming from your computer, assign your guests different sections of the story to share and consider working from one shared Haggadah, if possible.

Encourage your guests to explore their assigned passage in advance and bring something to the discussion that’s interesting to them. Don’t ignore the elephant in the room — or conspicuously not in the room, in this case — explore the connections between the coronavirus and the plagues of Egypt and work through your shared feelings of suffering, separation and social responsibility. That’s what Passover is all about!

One of the things that makes a Seder special is enjoying beloved recipes together. In the days leading up to the meal, share your family recipes with one another so that everyone can enjoy Miriam’s carrot kugel and Bubbe’s chopped liver and maybe finally learn a few secret ingredients while they’re at it.

Kids play a big role in the Seder, asking the four questions (whose answers elucidate the meaning of Passover) and hunting the afikomen (a piece of matzo that’s broken off and hidden to be discovered and eaten at the end of the meal), so keep them engaged by giving them age-appropriate opportunities to contribute. Puppets, masks and other props bring the Passover story to life, and a few Pesach coloring sheets can keep little hands busy throughout the Seder. Set aside toys and activities to use before the meal but also give yourself and your family space to be flexible as you get used to a whole new kind of Seder.

“Let all who are hungry come and eat.”

Lemony Matzo Ball Soup

To be totally honest, I usually zhush up store-bought matzo ball soup mix with fresh herbs and homemade stock. The sodium-laden broth packet scores points for nostalgia and does plenty for flavor. But if you find yourself with the time to make it from scratch, here’s how.

1 cup matzo meal

¼ teaspoon baking powder

4 eggs, beaten

⅓ cup schmaltz (or vegetable oil)

⅓ cup seltzer

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

½ onion, diced

10 cups chicken stock

1 cup carrots, thinly sliced

½ cup celery, thinly sliced

1 lemon, zested and halved

2 heaping tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Whisk the matzo meal and baking powder in a bowl. Season with salt to taste. In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, shmaltz or oil, and seltzer. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir to combine. Refrigerate the mixture for at least 15 minutes while you assemble the broth.

In a large stock pot, heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil and add onions. Cook the onions until translucent, and add the carrots, celery and stock. Bring the mixture to a boil and reduce to a simmer.

Remove the matzo ball mix from the refrigerator. Spray your hands with cooking spray or use a squirt of vegetable oil so the matzo balls don’t stick as you form them. Scoop a tablespoon-sized ball of matzo mix and roll into a ball. Add the rolled balls to the simmering stock, adjusting the heat so that the matzo balls aren’t jostled too much but are continuously cooking.

Cook the matzo balls for at least 15 minutes until they float in the broth. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper as necessary. Serve two to three matzo balls per bowl with broth and vegetables and garnish with lemon zest and juice and chopped parsley.