Who Will Be the Top Docs for 2022?

× Expand Photo courtesy National Cancer Institute via Unsplash

The annual Richmond magazine survey of metro area health care professionals is now open, a chance to identify a new crop of Top Docs for the region. The survey is open through 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7. Winners will be announced in our April issue. Participation in the survey is open to licensed health care providers in metro Richmond who are physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists, psychiatrists, pharmacists, optometrists and chiropractors. We ask them to vote for local care providers in a variety of specialty areas that they would visit themselves or would recommend to friends or to family members. Email tharong@richmag.com if you are a local medical professional who would like to participate in the survey.

New this year is a question concerning life lessons learned in the practice of your profession. What have you learned about yourself or about life while working in health care? Have you had a life-changing experience on the job?

Categories have been updated for this year’s survey. There are new categories, including:

Hepatology

Orthopedics - General

Surgery (Trauma/Critical Care)

Urgent Care Providers

View last year’s winners list here.

CAPSULES

Health and medicine news in brief