Virtual Healing

Nonprofits have frequently turned to virtual fundraising events this year as the pandemic continues, including the Richmond-based World Pediatric Project. Its annual Rock ’n’ Heal fundraiser was pushed back from its originally scheduled date in May to an online effort that begins Friday, Aug. 21, and continues through Friday, Aug. 28.

The project provides medical care and programs to children in Central America and across the Caribbean. It helped about 2,656 children in fiscal year 2018-19 and provides services in a normal year to about 50 youth in Richmond each year. The fundraiser includes a silent auction and raffle. RSVP here.

For more information, contact Andrea Ahonen at ahonen@worldpediatricproject.org.