Unhang Your Head

× Expand 509517053 Photo via Getty Images

Let’s get this out of the way: The best way to head off a New Year’s Day hangover is to avoid adult beverages on the night before.

Alcohol is toxic, and damages your brain and your body. You knew that already, though, didn’t you? But, if you’re going to drink, be smart about it; drink in moderation, know your limits, and keep to them, says Dr. Elizabeth Jenkins of Patient First. Here are some other tips from Jenkins on how to fend off a hangover, or at least mitigate its impact.