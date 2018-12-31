Unhang Your Head

×
Photo via Getty Images
Let’s get this out of the way: The best way to head off a New Year’s Day hangover is to avoid adult beverages on the night before.
Alcohol is toxic, and damages your brain and your body. You knew that already, though, didn’t you? But, if you’re going to drink, be smart about it; drink in moderation, know your limits, and keep to them, says Dr. Elizabeth Jenkins of Patient First. Here are some other tips from Jenkins on how to fend off a hangover, or at least mitigate its impact.
- Stay hydrated. Alcohol is a diuretic, so when you urinate while drinking, it’s not just because of the beer or bourbon, it’s also draining fluid from your body. Drink plenty of water before, during and after a night out. Jenkins recommends alternating each alcoholic drink with a glass of water. That not only will help keep you hydrated, but also will help pace your alcohol consumption through the evening. A sports drink can help with hydration, but there’s the sugar and sodium content to consider. Still, it may be a good choice if you found yourself throwing up.
- Eat. Alcohol consumption can lead to hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, so eat before you head out, and munch while your imbibing, too. And if you feel nauseous in the morning, eat a breakfast and get that blood sugar up and coat the stomach.
- What you drink can make a difference. The type of alcohol you consume can make a difference in how you feel the next day. Some drinks, such as bourbon and tequila, have more substances that convert to methanol, a toxin, than is found in other alcoholic beverages, including vodka and gin.
- Be good to your tummy. Alcohol irritates the stomach lining, so taking an antacid before you head out for the evening may help block some of the acid. That may also help if you find yourself throwing up later, too.
- Take the edge off your headache with ibuprofen, but you may want to avoid acetaminophen products, which are metabolized through the liver, especially if you are a heavy drinker.
- Get some sleep. Alcohol consumption can wreak havoc on your sleep cycle. If you go to sleep after overindulging you can wake up three or four hours later as you sober up and then have trouble falling back asleep. Do yourself a favor, and sleep in on New Year’s Day.