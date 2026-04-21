Top Docs 2026

The best care in 94 categories, as chosen by Richmond-area medical professionals

Health

Here are the 433 top vote recipients, as selected by the local professionals who took part in our online survey. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors because of ties; others may have fewer than five because there were insufficient votes in that category. 

Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.

Addiction Medicine 

Megan Lemay 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161 

Caitlin E. Martin 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-628-6000 

Monica Melmer 

VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St., 804-628-6000 

Vincent Nardone 

Foundation Medical Group, 11600 Busy St., #203, North Chesterfield, 804-506-0526 

Stephen Popovich 

New Season Treatment Center, 3021 Mechanicsville Turnpike, 804-213-0249; 9609 Route 1, North Chesterfield, 804-275-1116  

Brandon Wills

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-628-6000

Allergy and Immunology 

Darshana Alle 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

William Hark 

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420 

Patrick Powers 

Allergy Partners of Richmond, 8485-B Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, 804-369-9269 

Kelley von Elten

RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000

Wei Zhao 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Anesthesiology 

Benjamin Brockbank 

American Anesthesiology of Virginia, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8260 Atlee Road, 804-764-6000 

Ilia Brusilovsky 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161 

Alice Coombs 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161 

Sabrina Dhillon 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161 

James Stone Jr.

Dogwood Anesthesia Providers, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-6111

Cardiac Electrophysiology 

An Hong Bui 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, Midlothian, 804-288-3123 

Kenneth Ellenbogen

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4327

Daniel Schneider 

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7505 Right Flank Road, Suite 700, Mechanicsville, 804-559-0405 

Saumil R. Shah 

Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, Suite 110, 804-410-9749 

Richard Shepard 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4327 

Cardiology 

Hem Bhardwaj 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327 

William Coble 

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-288-4827 

Barnett T. Gibbs 

HCA Virginia, Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202, 804-288-0134; 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070 

Mark Johns

Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782

Shaival Kapadia 

James River Cardiology, 8006 Discovery Drive, Suite 300; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 100, Midlothian, 804-495-2299 

Vipal Sabharwal 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123 

Cardiology (Interventional) 

Michael Arcarese 

HCA Virginia, Henrico Cardiology Associates, 4200 Greybull Drive, Suite 300, 804-560-5880; 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202, 804-288-0134 

Zachary Gertz 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4327 

Manu Kaushik 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123 

Barbara Lawson

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., 804-628-4327

Robert Levitt 

HCA Virginia, Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road MOB III, Suite 106, 804-346-2070; 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202, 804-288-0134 

Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic) 

Robert Green

Active Chiropractic Recovery + Performance, 2900 Polo Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-378-6035

Charlie Hancock 

Active Chiropractic Recovery + Performance, 2900 Polo Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-378-6035 

Cara Zellner 

Chiropractic Health and Wellness Center, 5412 Glenside Drive, Suite E, 804-359-6999 

Dermatology 

Victoria Gross 

Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510 

Adam Martin 

Martin Dermatology, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 108, 804-917-3376 

TIE Patricia O’Connor

Absolute Dermatology, 1300 Wilkes Ridge Drive, Suites 200 & 201, 804-326-4448

Suzanne Peck 

Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510 

TIE Kimberly Salkey

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9361

Georgia Seely 

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 6946 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2006; 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040 

Emergency Medicine 

Charles Deverna 

HCA Virginia, HCA CJW Medical Center, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-483-6000 

Harinder Dhindsa

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Lawrence “Paddy” Fannon 

TeamHealth, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500 

Peter Moffett 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161 

Michael Singleton 

US Acute Care Solutions, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8260 Atlee Road, 804-764-6000 

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism 

Pablo Bedoya 

Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology, 7650 E. Parham Road, MOB II, Suite 210, 804-272-2702 

Samantha Hudson 

Virginia Endocrinology and Osteoporosis Center, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 3460 Mayland Court, Henrico, 804-423-3636 

Douglas Johnson 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-287-7570 

Grace Prince 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2161 

Edmond Wickham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-828-CHOR (2467); Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828- CHOR (2467)

Family/General Practice 

James A. Bush

HCA Virginia, Appomattox River Primary Care, 3512 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-520-1110; 815 W. Poythress St., Hopewell, 804-458-8557

Richard L. Gergoudis 

Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800 

Albert Magnin 

HCA Virginia, Appomattox River Primary Care, 815 W. Poythress St., Hopewell, 804-458-8557 

Giancarlo Pierantoni 

VCU Health, Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540 

J. Kenneth Zelenak 

Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 101, 804-288-3001 

Gastroenterology 

Stephen Bickston 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 Marshall St., 804-828-4060    

TIE Doumit BouHaidar

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060

Krista Edelman 

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Drive, Suite 200, Henrico, 804-330-7840 

Ramy Eid 

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., Wadsworth Medical Clinic, 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206 

TIE Robert Mitchell

Mitchell Endoscopy Center, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 211, 804-282-3114

Bimaljit Sandhu 

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Drive, Suite 200, Henrico, 804-330-7840 

Genetics 

Heather Hannon (APRN-NP, DNP) 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209, 804-287-7804 

Jennifer B. Humberson

UVA Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055

John Quillin 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828- CHOR (2467) 

Geriatric Medicine 

Peter Boling 

VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500 

Brittany Craven 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500 

Kristina Fernandez 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-254-3500 

Sarah Hobgood

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Kathryn Rackson 

VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500 

Gynecologic Oncology 

Cecelia H. Boardman 

HCA Virginia, Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 410; 930 South Ave., Suite 4C, Colonial Heights, 804-200-7062 

Jori Carter

HCA Virginia, Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-200-7062

Jonathan Foote 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900 

Johnny Hyde Jr. 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900 

Chelsea Salyer 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-9080 

Randal J. West 

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040 

Gynecology/Obstetrics (General) 

Christine Isaacs 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409 

Nicole Karjane 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409 

Thomas Mead

Dominion Women’s Health, Dominion Medical Park, 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-730-0800; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 404, Henrico, 804-288-1106; 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 804-464-2453

Amanda Ritter 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409 

Danny Shaban 

Dominion Women’s Health, Dominion Medical Park, 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-730-0800; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 404, Henrico, 804-288-1106; 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 804-464-2453 

Hematology and Oncology 

Erin Alesi 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-5116 

Elke K. Friedman

Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000

Mary Helen Hackney 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116 

Andrew Poklepovic 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-5116 

Rachna Raman 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209, 804-287-7804 

Purvi Shah 

Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000 

Will Voelzke 

Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990

Hepatology 

Hannah Lee 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060 

Scott Matherly 

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health,1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 Marshall St., 804-828-4060 

Jennifer B. Miller 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Liver Institute of Richmond, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 509, 804-977-8920 

Arun Sanyal 

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060 

Mitchell L. Shiffman 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Liver Institute of Richmond, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 509, 804-977-8920 

Richard Sterling

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Hospice Care 

Jessica Allen 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Elizabeth (Whitney) Brawner 

Richmond VA Medical Center,1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000 

Daniel Cannone 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Marc William Flickinger

Chapters Health Hospice, 10330 Staples Mill Road, Suite 204, Glen Allen, 804-603-9610

Cara Jennings 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673) 

Kelly Lastrapes 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 Marshall St., 804-828-4409 

Hospitalist (Adult) 

Francesca Capanni Orams

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Shelley Edwards 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Margaret Guy 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Leo F. Kenzakowski 

HCA Virginia, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500 

Brett Montgomery 

HCA Virginia, HCA Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-289-4500 

Philip Rizk 

HCA Virginia, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500 

Infectious Diseases 

Benjamin Bluen 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Infectious Disease Specialists, 1510 N. 28th St., Suite 110, 804-287-4518 

Julie E. Reznicek 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161 

David M. Rowles

HCA Virginia, Infectious Diseases Specialists, 7605 Forest Ave., 804-285-1833

Diane S. Sinnatamby 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Laburnum Medical Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 203, Mechanicsville, 804-764-2200 

Sarika Tripathi 

HCA Virginia, Clinical Research Head for Infectious Diseases, 1405 Johnston Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-601-0609 

Intensivist 

Feras Khan

HCA Virginia, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Sarah Kilbourne 

HCA Virginia,HCA Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000 

Kristin B. Miller 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-762-6161; VCU Medical Center North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4360; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161 

James O’Connor 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161 

Vikas Pathak 

Virginia Lung Clinic, 8243 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-522-5864 

Internal Medicine 

Amanda George

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Christopher P. Hayes 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857 

Sidney Jones 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857 

Jeffrey Kushinka 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357 

Megan Lemay 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357 

Anand Lothe 

Virginia Physicians, Inc., Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780 

Maternal—Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy 

TIE James Taylor Christmas

HCA Virginia, Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972; 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 110, 804-483-5862

Jessica DeMay 

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, 6600 W. Broad St., Suite 100; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 100, 804-288-4084 

Ronald Ramus 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409 

Fidelma Rigby 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409 

TIE Edward Springel

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine 

Nayef Chahin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Ridgefield Medical, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 210, 804-740-1100; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Jenny Fox 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956; Ridgefield Medical, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 210, 804-740-1100 

Karen Hendricks-Munoz 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956 

Joseph Khoury 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956; Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Russell Moores 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956; Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Nephrology 

Walid Abou Assi 

Commonwealth Kidney Doctors, 7501 Right Flank Road, Suite 600, Mechanicsville, 804-559-6980 

Todd Gehr 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2161 

Ari Hirsch 

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814 

Jason Kidd

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2161

Dhiren Kumar 

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104 

Srikanth R. Kunaparaju 

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 7001 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-673-2722 

Deep Patel 

Commonwealth Kidney Doctors, 7501 Right Flank Road, Suite 600, Mechanicsville, 804-559-6980 

Neurology 

Stacey Epps 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 250, 804-325-8750 

Daniel Falcao 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350 

Mary Beth Ramsey

HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300; 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-288-2742

Alan E. Schulman 

HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742 

Scott A. Vota 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720 

Oncologic Surgery 

Leopoldo Fernandez 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-3111 

Amelia Grover 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-628-3111 

Raphael Louie 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-628-3111 

D. Michael Rose 

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814 

Michael A. White

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Ophthalmology and Ophthalmologic Surgery 

Vikram Brar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411

Joseph D. Iuorno 

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-217-6363 

Andrew Michael 

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, Henrico; 648 Southpark Blvd., Suite B, 804-217-6363 

Nicole Langelier 

Virginia Eye Institute, 6946 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-287-2020 

Jessica Randolph 

Wagner Kapoor Institute, 757-481-4400 

Dimitrios Sismanis 

Virginia Oculofacial Surgeons, 1300 Wilkes Ridge Drive, Suite 100, 804-934-9344 

Optometry 

Jenny Alsop 

Midlothian Optometric Center,1306 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian, 804-379-1872 

Shawn H. Hobbs

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-217-6363

Lauren Lucas 

Dr. Lauren Lucas & Associates, 8900 W. Broad St., 804-401-8915 

Peter Nardone 

Patterson Eye Clinic, 5419 Patterson Ave., 804-285-7638 

Gerald Neidigh 

Grove Eye Care, 3601 Grove Ave., 804-353-3937; 14431 Sommerville Court, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-888-8998 

Kesha Patel 

Virginia Eye Institute, 12018 W. Broad St., Suite 100, 804-287-2020 

Orthopedics (General) 

Gregory Golladay

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-360-4669; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-8945; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

Stephen L. Kates 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069 

Ryan N. Robertson 

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-915-1910 

Jibanananda Satpathy 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4669 

Otolaryngology/ENT 

Daniel H. Coelho

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4368

Brian Fishero 

Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231 

James T. May IV 

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 15350 E. West Road, Midlothian, 804-484-3700 

Evan Reiter 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4368; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7999 

David Salley 

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 15350 E. West Road, Midlothian, 804-484-3700 

Pain Management 

John Barsanti 

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246 

Andrew W. Chapman 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 800-762-6161 

Justin D. Dumont 

OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910 

Stephen Long

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246

Patrick A. Oley 

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-915-1910 

Palliative Care 

Jessica Allen

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116

Elizabeth (Whitney) Brawner 

Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000 

Daniel Cannone 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Cara Jennings 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673) 

Kelly Lastrapes 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 Marshall St.; 804-828-CHOR (2467); Bon Secours Noah’s Children 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 105, 804-287-7918 

Pathology 

Angie Duong 

Monument Pathologists, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011 

Dharam Ramnani

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

Hope Richard 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

Sadia Sayeed 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

Steven Zimmerman 

HCA Virginia, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500 

Pediatric (Child Abuse) 

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric (General) 

Tiffany Kimbrough 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Sean McKenna

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Ashley Sullivan 

Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7240 Patterson Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-4205 

Charles Terry 

RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437 

N. Romesh Wijesooriya 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Elizabeth Wolf 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Adolescent Medicine 

Richard Brookman 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540 

Lora Christian 

RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437 

Stephanie Crewe

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540

Nicole Karjane 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4409 

Melissa B. Nelson 

Melissa B. Nelson, MD, 412 Libbie Ave., Suite 104, 804-286-2195 

An Pham 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Allergy/Immunology 

Kelley von Elten 

RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000 

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Cardiology 

Douglas Allen 

UVA Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055 

Kerri Carter

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Samuel L. Casella 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Zachary Goode 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Ridgefield Medical, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 210, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Bradford McQuilkin 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Emergency Medicine 

Robin Foster 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Frank Petruzella 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower (Children’s Emergency Entrance), 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Jonathan Silverman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower (Children’s Emergency Entrance), 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Christopher Woleben 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower (Children’s Emergency Entrance), 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Rashida Woods 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower (Children’s Emergency Entrance), 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Endocrinology 

Sarah G. Hensley

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mareen Thomas 

Children’s National Hospital, 681 Hioaks Road, Suite D, 888-884-2327 

Francis Tintani 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 303, 804-281-8303 

Apoorva Waikar 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Edmond Wickham 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Gastroenterology 

Kathleen Moyer 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Carl B. Rountree Jr. 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 804-281-8303 

Praveen K.C. Selvakumar 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 804-281-8303 

Flora Szabo 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Narendra Vadlamudi

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Juan Villalona 

HCA Virginia, Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 316, 804-888-7337 

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology 

Madhu Gowda 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999 

Jordyn Griffin 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999 

Marieka Helou 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Christopher Park 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

India Y. Sisler

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999

Pediatric Hospitalist 

Julie Dunbar 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Clifton C. Lee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Matthew Schefft 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Ashlie Tseng 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Allison Young 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Infectious Disease 

David J. Friedel

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Emily Godbout 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Suzanne R. Lavoie 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Erica Peak 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Intensivist 

Kara Greenfield 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Mark Marinello 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Michael Miller 

Pediatrix Critical Care of Virginia, St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-282-8082 

Christopher Ray 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Duane C. Williams

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Mental Health Professional 

Kelsey Delph

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3137

Mudit Kumar 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 800-762-6161 

Parna Prajapati 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129 

Muhammad Raza 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 800-762-6161 

Allison Williams 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St.; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Nephrology 

Megan Lo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Khalid Taha 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Neurology 

Amy D. Harper 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Christopher Henry 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

David Jaffe 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Lauren Strauss 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Ewa Way

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Otolaryngology 

Kelley Dodson 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Jin Lim 

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 15350 E. West Road, Midlothian, 804-484-3700 

Rajanya S. Petersson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000

Pediatric Pulmonology 

Andrew (Drew) Barber

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jonathan Ma 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Michael Schechter 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Judith Voynow 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Sports Medicine 

Chad Aarons 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300 

Christopher K. Kim 

OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910 

Victoria G. Kuester 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Bill Shaw

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Surgery (General) 

Laura A. Boomer 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Jonathan DeAntonio 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411 

Jeffrey H. Haynes 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Patricia Lange 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Surgical Specialist 

Laura A. Boomer 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Brian Kogon 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Victoria G. Kuester 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

David A. Lanning 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Jennifer Rhodes 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000 

Gary Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Urology 

John Edmondson 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411 

Tony Herndon

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411

Eric Nelson 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411 

Rebecca Zee 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828- CHOR (2467) 

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation 

Mary Caldwell 

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713 

David Cifu 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

Aaron Jones 

Virginia Rehab Physicians, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive; HCA Parham Doctors’ Hospital, 7700 E. Parham Road, 804-220-5770 

Eugenio A. Monasterio 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Olivier Rolin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Podiatry 

Srikanth Mahavadi 

New Kent Foot Clinic, 2710 Brook Blvd., Quinton, 804-557-3317 

Justin Phillingane

MedRVA Podiatry, 40 Medical Park Blvd., Suite A, Petersburg, 804-732-6000

James E. Shadbolt 

Capital Foot Care, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 227, Henrico, 804-754-7400 

Scott T. Vantre 

Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-285-3933 

Emily Wehman 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-8945 

David T. Weiss 

West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779 

Psychiatry (Adult) 

Melissa Bui 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000 

Martin N. Buxton 

Private practice, appointments by referral only 

Rashida Gray 

Gray Psychiatry, 8545 Patterson Ave, Suite 206, 804-482-0464 

James Levenson

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St.; VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

Rakesh Shah 

Virginia South Psychiatric and Family Services, 207 N. 4th Ave., Hopewell, 804-541-0918 

Matthew Way 

VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St., 804-828-2000 

Psychology 

Melanie Bean

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1; Healthy Lifestyles Center, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Kelsey Hagan 

VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St., 804-828-2000 

Leila Islam 

VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St., 804-828-2000 

Stephan Weinland 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St.; VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000 

Pulmonology 

Jared Dyer 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161 

Daniel Grinnan 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161 

Jamie Hey 

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, North  Chesterfield, 804-320-4243 

John Sentz

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., Suite 300, 804-320-4243

R. Wes Shepherd 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161 

Johnny Wong 

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 7486 Right Flank Road, Suite 100, Mechanicsville, 804-320-4243 

Radiation Oncology 

Chris Chipko 

Virginia Urology Richmond Radiation Oncology Center, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G201, 804-285-6030 

Laurie Cuttino 

HCA Virginia, Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7607 Forest Ave., 804-287-4340 

Emma Fields 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Henrico, 804-828-7232 

Lang Robertson Liebman

Virginia Urology Richmond Radiation Oncology Center, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G201, 804-266-7762

David Randolph Jr. 

HCA Virginia, Virginia Radiation Oncology Associates, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164 

David Randolph Sr. 

HCA Virginia, Virginia Radiation Oncology Associates, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164 

Radiology (Diagnostic) 

Bradley Carra 

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806 

Laura Carucci 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

Mohammad Gharavi 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

A. John Kuta 

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806 

Alan V. Padgett

Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327

Chris Somerville 

Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327 

J. Keith Thompson 

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806 

Radiology (Interventional) 

Jawad Hussain 

Commonwealth Interventional Radiology, 8006 Discovery Drive, Suite 301, Henrico, 804-272-7064 

Namit Mahajan 

Commonwealth Interventional Radiology, 8006 Discovery Drive, Suite 301, Henrico, 804-272-7064 

Sanjay Paidisetty

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Brian Strife 

Richmond Vascular Center, 173 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-424-0706 

Malcolm Sydnor 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 804-827-2329 

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility 

Benjamin Harris 

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 450, 804-500-9999 

Erika Johnston-MacAnanny 

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450, 804-500-9999

Richard S. Lucidi

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-327-8820

Erika New 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-327-8820 

Anish Shah 

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450, 804-500-9999 

Rheumatology 

Rabia Gill 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9341 

Lindsay Holtz 

Arthritis Specialists, 8201 Atlee Road, Suite B, Mechanicsville, 804-730-5222

Beth Rubinstein

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9341

Tammy R. Spring 

HCA Virginia, Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901 

Huzaefah Syed 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9341 

Sleep Medicine 

Michael Polsky

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 101, 804-320-4243

Douglas W. Puryear 

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 13551 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243 

Alan E. Schulman 

HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742 

Samuel Taylor 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9350 

Demetria Yarbrough 

Virginia Lung Clinic, 8243 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-522-5864 

Pearl Yu 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Brook Road Pavilion, 2924 Brook Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Sports Medicine 

Rishi Bala 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Sports Medicine & Primary Care, 2230 W. Broad St., 804-325-8801 

Mary Caldwell

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713

Seth Cheatham 

VCU Health, Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713 

Aaron S. Ferro 

OrthoVirginia, 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-915-1910 

Marion M. Herring 

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910 

Surgery (Bariatric) 

Matthew L. Brengman 

HCA Virginia, Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600 

Guilherme Campos 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-827-0045 

Brennan Carmody 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676 

Lindsey Ferro 

Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000 

Nathan Lee 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676 

Jennifer Salluzzo

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-827-0045

Surgery (Breast) 

Emily Bellavance 

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814 

Ruth Felsen 

HCA Virginia, Richmond Breast Center, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, North Chesterfield, 804-483-0460 

Kandace McGuire 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-628-3111 

James Pellicane

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 701, 804-594-3130

Polly Stephens 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-594-3130 

Misti Wilson 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 219, Mechanicsville; Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 701, 804-594-3130 

Surgery (Cardiac) 

Josue (Josh) Chery 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2775 

Leo Gazoni 

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751 

Chiwon Hahn 

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777 

Vigneshwar Kasirajan

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2775

Mohammed Quader 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2775 

Surgery (Colon and Rectal) 

Jaime Bohl 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0049 

Christine M. Bouchard 

HCA Virginia, Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705 

Matthew Huk

HCA Virginia, Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Andrew J. Vorenberg 

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270; 7504 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400 

Nicole Wieghard 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0049 

Surgery (General) 

Ralph E. Layman 

HCA Virginia, General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435 

Nathan Lee 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676 

John Metersky

HCA Virginia, Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200; 7112 Cosby Village Road, Chesterfield, 804-320-2705

Levi Procter 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748 

Amy T. Rose 

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814 

Surgery (Hand) 

John E. Blank

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200; Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-2300 

Andrew M. I. Bogle 

OrthoVirginia, 15300 E. West Road, Midlothian, 804-915-1910 

Ilvy Cotterell 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069 

C. Tate Hepper

OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910

Jonathan Isaacs 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069 

Surgery (Moh’s, Skin Cancer) 

Nikoo Cheraghi 

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 7498 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-730-2652 

William S. Gillen 

Absolute Dermatology, 1300 Wilkes Ridge Drive, Suites 200 & 201, 804-326-4448 

Julia Padgett 

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040 

Christine Rausch

Elevate Dermatology & Plastic Surgery, Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Suite A, Henrico, 804-282-4940

Matthew Wallace 

Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510 

Surgery (Neurology) 

Peter A. Alexander

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204

R. Scott Graham 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165 

Matthew T. Mayr 

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204 

Richard Singleton 

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 804-330-4990 

Gary Tye 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Surgery (Orthopedic) 

Gregory Golladay

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

Marion M. Herring 

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910 

Jason Hull 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300 

Stephen L. Kates 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069 

Colin Mudrick 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300 

Julious (Jody) Smith, III 

OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910 

Surgery (Otolaryngology) 

Daniel H. Coelho 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Brian Fishero 

Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231 

Julie Kerr 

Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231 

James T. May IV 

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 15350 E. West Road, Midlothian, 804-484-3700 

Evan Reiter

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4368; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7999

David Salley 

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 15350 E. West Road, Midlothian, 804-484-3700 

Surgery (Plastic/Cosmetic) 

Sharline Aboutanos 

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-285-4115

Nadia Blanchet

Nadia Blanchet, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B1, 804-320-8545

Stephen Chen 

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Suite 1A, Midlothian, 804-285-4115 

William Schleicher 

Elevate Dermatology & Plastic Surgery, Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Suite A, Henrico, 804-282-4940 

Isaac Wornom 

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Suite 1A, Midlothian, 804-285-4115 

Neil Zemmel 

Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., Suite 200, 804-423-2100 

Surgery (Plastic/Reconstructive) 

Michael Feldman 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-3060 

Samita Goyal 

RVA Plastic Surgery, 3960 Stillman Parkway, Suite 120, 804-270-3333 

Darrin Hubert 

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Suite 1A, Midlothian, 804-285-4115 

Paschalia Mountziaris 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-3060 

Jennifer Rhodes 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000 

Isaac Wornom

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Suite 1A, Midlothian, 804-285-4115

Surgery (Spine) 

Peter A. Alexander 

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204 

Brian Cameron

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165

Matthew T. Mayr 

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204 

Richard Singleton 

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 804-330-4990 

Jed Vanichkachorn 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300 

Surgery (Thoracic) 

Graham Bundy 

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777 

Anthony Cassano 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2775; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9000 

Leo Gazoni 

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751 

Austin Rogers 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Thoracic Surgery, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 406, 804-287-7929 

Rachit Shah

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1200 E Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-2775, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9000

Daniel Woolley 

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751 

Surgery (Transplant) 

Amanda Bailey 

HCA Virginia, General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435 

David Bruno 

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Adrian Cotterell

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Ralph E. Layman 

HCA Virginia, General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435 

Marlon Levy 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Amit Sharma 

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Surgery (Trauma-Critical Care) 

Michel Aboutanos 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748 

Jonathan Bennett 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748 

Ralph E. Layman

HCA Virginia, General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435

Levi Procter 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748 

Rindi Uhlich 

HCA Virginia, HCA Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000 

Surgery (Urology and Urological) 

Lance Hampton 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-9331 

Adam Klausner 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-323-1180 

Blake Moore 

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 1700 Mills Road, Suite B, Goochland, 804-330-9105 

Kinloch Nelson

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

Surgery (Vascular) 

Andrew Leake

Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-288-1953

Mark Levy 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1200 E Marshall St., 804-828-7749 

Avik Mukherjee 

Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-288-1953

Daniel Newton 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1200 E Marshall St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-828-7749 

W. Andrew Tierney 

Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-288-1953 

Apurva Trivedi 

HCA Virginia, Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200; 7112 Cosby Village Road, Chesterfield, 804-320-2705 

Urgent Care 

KidMed Urgent Cares  

Multiple locations, 804-422-5437 

Patient First Urgent Cares

Multiple locations, 804-359-1337

Urogynecology 

Linda Burkett 

VCU Health, GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Henrico, 804-323-1180 

Ashley Carroll 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-323-1180 

Nathan L. Guerette

Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, 2931 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-523-2533

Megan B. Shannon 

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive; 6600 West Broad St., Suite 100; 8364 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, 804-288-4084 

Tovia Smith 

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive; 6600 W. Broad St., Suite 100; 8364 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, 804-288-4084 

Related Medical Professionals: NICU Nurse 

Jamie Burton

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Anesthesiologist 

Phillip Balzer 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161 

Tanya Smith

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161

Ashley Stigall 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161 

Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Oncologist 

Lee Ann Skinner 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Jamie Temple

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8262 Atlee Road, MOB III, Suite 201, 804-764-7220

Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Practitioner 

Krystle Brunson

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Annie Edwards 

Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, 2931 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-523-2533 

Megan Gosnell 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Charlotte Roberts 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327 

Rebecca Slocum 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Related Medical Professionals: Pharmacist 

TIE Lauren Magee

VCU Health, VCU Health Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Cady P. Noda 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

DaleMarie Vaughan 

VCU Health, VCU Health Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Kylie Weigel 

VCU Health, VCU Health Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

TIE Idris Yakubu

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104

Related Medical Professionals: Physician Assistant 

Jennifer Beckman 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

Brian Cromer

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Caitlyn Murtha 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

Jennifer Newlin 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Deron Page 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 