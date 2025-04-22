Top Docs 2025

The best care in 94 categories, as chosen by Richmond-area medical professionals

Here are the 443 top vote recipients, as selected by the 1,058 professionals who took part in our online survey. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors due to ties; others may have fewer than five because there were insufficient votes in that category. 

Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.

Addiction Medicine 

Peter Breslin 

Verity Mental Health, 3974 Springfield Road, Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-495-8661  

Megan Lemay  

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161 

Caitlin E. Martin 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409  

Vincent Nardone 

Foundation Medical Group, 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 117, Midlothian, 804-506-0526  

Stephen Popovich 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011  

Brandon Wills

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-2000  

Allergy and Immunology 

William Hark 

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420  

Santhosh Kumar 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Patrick Powers 

Allergy Partners of Richmond, 8485-B Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, 804-369-9269  

Kelley Von Elten

RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000  

Wei Zhao 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Anesthesiology 

Ilia Brusilovsky 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-2161 

Ronsard Daniel 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161 

Barry Rose

Dogwood Anesthesia Providers, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-0745  

James Stone Jr. 

Dogwood Anesthesia Providers, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-0745  

Janine L. Thekkekandam 

HCA Virginia, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5214  

Matthew Douglas Wood 

West End Anesthesia Group, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-288-6258  

Cardiac Electrophysiology 

An Hong Bui 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, Midlothian, 804-288-3123  

Kenneth Ellenbogen 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4327  

Matthew Ngo 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, Midlothian, 804-288-3123  

Saumil R. Shah 

Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, Suite 110, 804-410-9749  

Richard Shepard 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327 

Cardiology 

Hem Bhardwaj 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-628-4327 

William Coble 

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-288-4827 

Barnett T. Gibbs 

HCA Virginia, Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202, 804-288-0134; 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070 

Mark Johns 

Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782  

Vipal Sabharwal 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123  

Jeremy Turlington 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161 

Cardiology (Interventional) 

Michael Arcarese 

HCA Virginia, Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202, 804-288-0134

Zachary Gertz 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327 

Manu Kaushik 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123 

Barbara Lawson 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-628-4327 

Deepak P. Thomas 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Colonial Square, 2905 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-628-4327 

Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic) 

Robert Green 

Active Chiropractic Recovery + Performance, 2900 Polo Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-378-6035  

Joshua McCreadie 

Airrosti Libbie Mill, 4900 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 166, 804-902-9004  

Cally Womble 

Chiropractic Health and Wellness Center, 5412 Glenside Drive, Suite E, 804-359-6999  

Dermatology 

Victoria Gross 

Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510  

Justin Haught 

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9361 

Adam Martin 

Martin Dermatology, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 108, 804-917-3376

Patricia O’Connor 

Absolute Dermatology, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield, 804-326-4448 

Suzanne Peck 

Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510  

Kimberly Salkey 

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9361 

Laurie Shinn 

Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-282-0831  

Emergency Medicine 

Dusty Anderson 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Richmond Health System, Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, 804-287-7066  

Daniel Angeli 

HCA Virginia, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500  

Charles DeVerna 

HCA Virginia, HCA CJW Medical Center, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-483-6000  

Harinder Dhindsa 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161 

Peter Moffett 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161 

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism 

Pablo Bedoya 

Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology, 7650 E. Parham Road, MOB II, Suite 210, 804-272-2702  

Douglas Johnson 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-287-7570  

Trang Le 

VCU Health, Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Akta Mukherjee 

Virginia Endocrinology, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636  

Edmond Wickham 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Family/General Practice 

Arpita Aggarwal 

Commonwealth Primary Care, 5360 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, 804-346-3200  

James A. Bush 

Appomattox River Primary Care, 3512 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-520-1110  

Amanda George 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357  

Richard L. Gergoudis 

Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800  

Giancarlo Pierantoni  

VCU Health, Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540  

J. Kenneth Zelenak 

Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 101, 804-288-3001  

Gastroenterology 

Souheil Abou-Assi 

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., Wadsworth Medical Clinic, 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206  

Stephen Bickston 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748; VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060 

Doumit BouHaidar 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060 

Ramy Eid 

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., Wadsworth Medical Clinic, 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206  

Howard O. Haverty 

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 223 Wadsworth Ave., North Chesterfield, 804-560-9856  

Robert Mitchell 

Mitchell Endoscopy Center, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 211, 804-282-3114  

Ravi K. Vachhani 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060 

Genetics 

Heather Hannon 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209, 804-287-7804 

Jennifer B. Humberson 

UVA Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055  

John Quillin 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161; Children’s Pavillion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Geriatric Medicine 

Peter Boling 

VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500  

Julia Breton 

VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500  

Sarah Hobgood 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500 

Kathryn Rackson 

VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500 

Michael Weissberger 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500 

Gynecologic Oncology 

Cecelia H. Boardman 

HCA Virginia, Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 410; 930 South Ave., Suite 4C, Colonial Heights, 804-200-7062 

Jori Carter 

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 9101 Stony Point Drive, Suite 3300, 804-323-5040  

Johnny Hyde Jr. 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900  

Chelsea Salyer 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-9080 

Randal J. West 

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040 

Gynecology/Obstetrics (General) 

Jennie Draper 

Virginia Physicians for Women, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 200, 804-897-2100 

Cara Hartle 

Virginia Physicians for Women, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 201, 804-897-2100 

Nicole Karjane 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409 

Thomas Mead 

Dominion Women’s Health, Dominion Medical Park, 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-730-0800; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 404, Henrico, 804-288-1106; 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 804-464-2453  

Vienne Murray 

West End OBGYN, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-9479  

Amanda Ritter 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409 

Hematology and Oncology 

Elke K. Friedman 

Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000  

Kelly Hagan 

Virginia Cancer Institute, 7492 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-2489  

Andrew Poklepovic 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116 

Rachna Raman 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209, 804-287-7804

Purvi Shah 

Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000  

Will Voelzke 

Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990  

Hepatology 

Scott Matherly 

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060 

Arun Sanyal 

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-4060 

Mitchell L. Shiffman 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Liver Institute of Richmond, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 509, 804-977-8920  

Mohammad S. Siddiqui 

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060 

Richard Sterling 

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-4060 

Joel Wedd 

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104 

Hospice Care 

Jessica Allen 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Abdul Latif Amir 

Suncrest Hospice, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-905-6740  

Marc William Flickinger 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673) 

Danielle Noreika (posthumous) 

Hospitalist — Adult 

Stephen Biederman 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Aimee Collins 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

Shelley Edwards 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

Margaret Guy 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

Ryan Haran 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

Philip Rizk 

HCA Virginia, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500  

Infectious Diseases 

Gonzalo Bearman 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161 

Megan Morales 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Julie E. Reznicek 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161 

David M. Rowles 

HCA Virginia, Infectious Diseases Specialists, 7605 Forest Ave., 804-285-1833  

Diane S. Sinnatamby 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Laburnum Medical Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 203, Mechanicsville, 804-764-2200 

Intensivist 

Lisa Brath 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161 

Timothy Darnauer 

HCA Virginia, HCA Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000  

Daniel Grinnan 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161 

Feras Khan 

HCA Virginia, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500  

Kristin B. Miller 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161 

James O’Connor 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161 

Vikas Pathak 

Virginia Lung Clinic, 8243 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-522-5864  

Sammy Pedram 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161 

Internal Medicine 

Arpita Aggarwal 

Commonwealth Primary Care, 5360 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, 804-346-3200  

Amanda George 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357  

Christopher P. Hayes 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857  

Sidney Jones 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857  

Jeff Kushinka 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357  

Bennett Lee 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357  

Anand Lothe 

Virginia Physicians, Inc., Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780  

John Port 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Internal Medicine Associates of Chesterfield, 611 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 250, 804-423-8470  

Maternal-Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy 

James Taylor Christmas 

HCA Virginia, Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972; 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 110, 804-483-5862 

Jessica DeMay 

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, 804-288-4084 

Paul Hendrix 

HCA Virginia, Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972  

Rodrick Love 

HCA Virginia, Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972  

Ronald Ramus 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409 

Edward Springel 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409 

Micah Vaughn-Valencia 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409 

Neonatal/Perinatal Medicine 

Nayef Chahin 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Ridgefield Medical, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 210, 804-740-1100; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161 

Jenny Fox 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956; Ridgefield Medical, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 210, 804-740-1100 

Karen Hendricks-Munoz 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956 

Lynn Johnson 

Pediatrix Neonatology of Virginia, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-282-8082 

Joseph Khoury 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956 

Russell Moores 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956 

Nephrology 

Todd Gehr 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2161 

Ari Hirsch 

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-673-2722  

Jason Kidd 

VCU Health, Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161 

Dhiren Kumar 

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104 

Srikanth R. Kunaparaju 

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 7001 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-673-2722  

Mary McNeer 

Nephrology Specialists, 8400 North Run Medical Drive, Suite 200, Mechanicsville, 804-559-6980  

Neurology 

Matthew Boyce 

HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300; 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-288-2742 

Daniel Falcao 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350  

Mary Beth Ramsey 

HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300; 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-288-2742 

Alan E. Schulman 

HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742  

Thomas Smith 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720  

Scott A. Vota 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720  

Neurosurgery 

Peter A. Alexander 

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204  

R. Scott Graham 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165 

Matthew T. Mayr 

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204 

Richard Singleton 

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 804-330-4990 

Gary Tye 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Occupational Medicine 

John Downs 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

Alan Thurman 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Occupational Health, 8200 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 301, Mechanicsville, 804-442-3750 

Oncologic Surgery 

Leopoldo Fernandez 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-628-3111 

Amelia Grover 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-628-3111  

Kandace McGuire 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Henrico, 804-628-3111  

D. Michael Rose 

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-348-2814  

Michael A. White 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676  

Ophthalmology and Ophthalmologic Surgery 

William Benson 

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315 

Vikram Brar 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411 

Joseph D. Iuorno 

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates,3855 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-217-6363  

Jessica Randolph 

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315 

Evan Silverstein 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411 

Dimitrios Sismanis 

Virginia Oculofacial Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 102, 804-934-9344  

Optometry 

Shawn H. Hobbs 

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-217-6363  

Jeff Michaels 

Family Vision Care of Richmond, 4114 Innslake Drive, Glen Allen, 804-217-9883  

Melissa Moeller 

Richmond VA Medical Center,1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000  

Lenna Walker 

Richmond VA Medical Center,1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000  

Orthopedics (General) 

Gregory Golladay 

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069  

Marion Herring 

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910  

Jason Hull 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300  

Mark M. Jones 

OrthoVirginia, 15300 East West Road, Midlothian, 804-915-1910  

Stephen L. Kates 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069 

Colin Mudrick 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300  

Julious (Jody) Smith 

OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910  

Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery 

Daniel H. Coelho 

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4368  

Laurence DiNardo 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-628-4368  

Brian Fishero 

Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231  

Julie Kerr 

Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231  

James T. May IV 

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700  

Evan Reiter 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-628-4368 

David Salley 

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700  

Pain Management 

John Barsanti 

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, MOB Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246  

Andrew W. Chapman 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713 

Stephen Long 

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, MOB Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246  

Patrick Oley 

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-915-1910  

Benjamin G. Seeman 

Integrative Pain Specialists, 5901 West Broad St., Suite 310, 804-249-8888  

Palliative Care 

Jessica Allen 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Daniel Cannone 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Cara Jennings 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)  

Mary Lucchesi 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)  

Danielle Noreika (posthumous) 

Pathology 

Angie Duong 

Monument Pathologists, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8224  

Hope Richard 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929 

Susan Roseff 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929 

Kimberly Sanford 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929 

Steven Smith 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929 

Pediatric Adolescent Medicine 

Stephanie Crewe 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540 

Nicole Karjane 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409 

An Pham 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Bill Shaw 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Allergy/Immunology 

Lawrence E. Gelber 

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420  

Anne Marie Irani 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Santhosh Kumar 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Kelley Von Elten 

RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000  

Wei Zhao 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Cardiology 

Douglas Allen 

UVA Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055  

Kerri Carter 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Samuel L. Casella 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Bradford McQuilkin 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Chris Snyder 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Emergency Medicine 

Robin Foster 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Chris Johnson 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011  

Ashley Litchfield 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower (Children’s Emergency Entrance), 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Frank Petruzella 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower (Children’s Emergency Entrance), 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Jonathan Silverman 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower (Children’s Emergency Entrance), 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Endocrinology 

Sarah G. Hensley 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Bryce Nelson 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Mareen Thomas 

Children’s National Hospital, Cardiology Richmond, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611 

Francis Tintani 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 303, 804-281-8303  

Edmond Wickham 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Gastroenterology 

Gisela Chelimsky 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Carl B. Rountree Jr. 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 804-281-8303  

Praveen K.C. Selvakumar 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 804-281-8303  

Narendra Vadlamudi 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Juan Villalona 

HCA Virginia, Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 316, 804-888-7337  

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology 

Madhu Gowda 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999 

Jordyn Griffin 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999 

Marieka Helou 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Gita V. Massey 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999 

India Y. Sisler 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999 

Pediatric Hospitalist 

Clifton C. Lee 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467) 

David Marcello 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467) 

Matthew Schefft 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467) 

Ashlie Tseng 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467) 

Allison Young 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467) 

Pediatric Infectious Disease 

David J. Friedel

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

William C. Koch 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Suzanne R. Lavoie 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Frances Saccocio 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Intensivist 

Arif Alam 

HCA Virginia, HCA Chippenham Hospital, Sheridan Children’s Healthcare, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 735, 804-483-2720  

Kara Greenfield 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Mark Marinello 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Michael Miller 

Bon Secours; Pediatrix Critical Care of Virginia, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-282-8082  

Christopher Ray 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Duane C. Williams 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Mental Health Professional 

TIE Laura Caccavale 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Healthy Lifestyles Center, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Jarrod Leffler 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 800-762-6161 

Melissa Nelson 

Summit Emotional Health, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557  

Parna Prajapati 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129  

Bela Sood 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129  

TIE Ekaterina Stepanova 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129  

Pediatric Nephrology 

Timothy Bunchman 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Megan Lo 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Neurology 

Amy D. Harper 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Christopher Henry 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Monica Islam 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Donald Taylor 

Pediatric Neurology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 310, 804-288-9898

Ewa Way 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Otolaryngology 

Kelley Dodson 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000 

Brian Fishero 

Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231  

Jin Lim 

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700  

Rajanya S. Petersson 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000 

David Salley 

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700  

Pediatric Pulmonology 

Andrew (Drew) Barber 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Jonathan Ma 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Michael Schechter 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Judith Voynow 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Sports Medicine 

Chad Aarons 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300  

Christopher K. Kim 

OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910  

Victoria G. Kuester 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Olivier Rolin 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Bill Shaw 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Surgery (General) 

Charles Bagwell 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Laura A. Boomer 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Jeffrey H. Haynes 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Patricia Lange 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

David A. Lanning 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Surgical Specialist 

Laura A. Boomer 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Brian Kogon 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

David A. Lanning 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Jennifer Rhodes 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000 

Hans R. Tuten 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 202, Mechanicsville; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-2300 

Gary Tye 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatric Urology 

John Edmondson 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411 

Tony Herndon 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411 

Eric Nelson 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411 

Rebecca Zee 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatrics (Child Abuse) 

Robin Foster 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Pediatrics (General) 

Melani de Silva 

RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437  

Cole Hawthorne 

RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437 

Tiffany Kimbrough 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Sean McKenna 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

N. Romesh Wijesooriya 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation 

Mary Caldwell 

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-828-0713  

William Carter 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161 

Aaron Jones 

Virginia Rehab Physicians, 2420 Maplewood Ave., Suite G, 804-220-5770  

Eugenio A. Monasterio 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Olivier Rolin 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery 

Sharline Aboutanos 

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420  

Nadia Blanchet 

Nadia Blanchet, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545  

Darrin Hubert 

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 14401 Sommerville Court, Suite 1A, Midlothian, 804-585-3420  

Jennifer Rhodes 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000 

William Schleicher 

Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Suite A, Henrico, 804-282-4940  

Neil Zemmel 

Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., Suite 200, 804-729-5588  

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery 

Sharline Aboutanos 

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420  

Nadia Blanchet 

Nadia Blanchet, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545  

Michael Feldman 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-3060 

Darrin Hubert 

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 14401 Sommerville Court, Suite 1A, Midlothian, 804-585-3420  

Jennifer Rhodes 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000 

William Schleicher 

Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Suite A, Henrico, 804-282-4940  

Isaac Wornom 

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420  

Podiatry 

John J. Kadukammakal 

Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933 

Justin Phillingane 

MedRVA Podiatry, 40 Medical Park Blvd., Suite A, Petersburg, 804-732-6000  

James E. Shadbolt 

Capital Foot Care, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 227, Henrico, 804-754-7400  

TIE Scott T. Vantre 

Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933 

Ryan Vazales 

Advanced Foot & Ankle of Virginia, 2569 Homeview Drive, Henrico, 804-390-9878 

Emily Wehman 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-7069 

TIE David T. Weiss 

West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779  

Psychiatry (Adult) 

Melissa Bui 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000  

Martin N. Buxton 

Private practice, appointments by referral only 

Rashida Gray 

Gray Psychiatry, 5318 Patterson Ave., Suite E, 804-482-0464  

James Levenson 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St.; VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000  

Psychology 

Matt Bitsko 

Summit Emotional Health, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557  

Leila Islam 

VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St., 804-828-9357  

Stephan Weinland 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St.; VCU Medical Center West, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000  

Pulmonology 

Lisa Brath 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161 

Daniel Grinnan 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161 

Drew Jones 

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, North Chesterfield, 804-320-4243  

John Sentz 

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., Suite 300, 804-320-4243  

R. Wes Shepherd 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161 

Johnny Wong 

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 7486 Right Flank Road, Suite 100, Mechanicsville, 804-320-4243  

Radiation Oncology 

Douglas W. Arthur 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7232

Chris Chipko 

Virginia Urology Radiation Oncology Associates, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G201, 804-285-6030  

Laurie Cuttino 

Sarah Cannon Institute at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7607 Forest Ave., 804-287-4340  

Emma Fields 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane, 804-828-7232 

Lang Robertson Liebman 

Virginia Urology Radiation Oncology Associates, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G201, 804-266-7762  

David Randolph Jr. 

Virginia Radiation Oncology Associates, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164  

Radiology — Diagnostic 

Lowrey H. Holthaus 

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806  

A. John Kuta 

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806  

Alan V. Padgett 

Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327  

Chris Somerville 

Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327  

Gregory Vorona 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9000 

Radiology — Interventional 

Jawad Hussain 

Commonwealth Interventional Radiology, 8006 Discovery Drive, Suite 301, Henrico, 804-272-7064  

Namit Mahajan 

Commonwealth Interventional Radiology, 8006 Discovery Drive, Suite 301, Henrico, 804-272-7064  

Brian Strife 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 804-827-2329 

Malcolm Sydnor 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 804-827-2329 

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility  

Benjamin Harris 

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450, 804-500-9999; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-256-2986 

Erika Johnston-MacAnanny 

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450, 804-500-9999; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-256-2986 

Richard S. Lucidi 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-327-8820  

Erika New 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-327-8820  

Anish Shah 

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450, 804-500-9999; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-256-2986 

Rheumatology 

David Carleton 

Virginia Physicians, Inc., Rheumatology Division, Parham Doctors’ Hospital, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, Henrico, 804-346-1551 

Lindsay Holtz 

Arthritis Specialists, 8201 Atlee Road, Suite B, Mechanicsville, 804-730-5222  

Beth Rubinstein 

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341 

Tammy R. Spring 

HCA Virginia, Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901  

Huzaefah Syed 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-9341 

Sleep Medicine 

Douglas W. Puryear 

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 13551 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243 

Cecilia Santos 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 229, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7491 

Alan E. Schulman 

HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742  

Samuel Taylor 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9350 

Pearl Yu 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Brook Road Pavilion, 2924 Brook Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Sports Medicine 

Rishi Bala 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Sports Medicine & Primary Care, 2230 W. Broad St., 804-325-8801  

Mary Caldwell 

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-828-0713  

Seth Cheatham 

VCU Health, Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713  

Dustin Dyer 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 202, Mechanicsville, 804-285-2300 

Aaron Ferro 

OrthoVirginia, 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-732-0095  

Marion Herring 

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910  

David Nedeff 

OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910  

Steven Reece 

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910  

Julious (Jody) Smith 

OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910  

Surgery (Bariatric) 

Matthew L. Brengman 

Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600  

Guilherme Campos 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-827-0045  

David A. Lanning 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St.; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Healthy Lifestyles Center, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Nathan Lee 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676  

Jennifer Salluzzo 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-827-0045  

Surgery (Breast) 

Harry Bear 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-3111; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7748 

TIE Ruth Felsen 

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital,1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040  

Amelia Grover 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-628-3111 

TIE Kandace McGuire 

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-628-3111  

James Pellicane 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 701, 804-594-3130 

Misti Wilson 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 219, Mechanicsville; Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 701, 804-594-3130 

Surgery (Cardiac) 

Leo Gazoni 

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751  

Chiwon Hahn 

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777  

Vigneshwar Kasirajan 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Mohammed Quader 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2775 

Paul B. Wehman 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400B; Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Memorial Regional, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB I, Suite 311, Mechanicsville, 804-287-7840 

Surgery (Colon and Rectal) 

Jaime Bohl 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0049  

Christine M. Bouchard 

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-348-2814  

Matthew Huk 

HCA Virginia, Surgical Associates of Richmond,1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705  

Andrew J. Vorenberg 

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-415-8994; 7504 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400 

Nicole Wieghard 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0049 

Surgery (General) 

Clifford Deal 

HCA Virginia, Richmond Surgical, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 220, 804-285-9416  

Ralph E. Layman 

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435  

John Metersky 

HCA Virginia, Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200; Surgical Associates of Richmond, 7112 Cosby Village Road, Chesterfield, 804-320-2705 

George Parker 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676  

Levi Procter 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748 

Amy T. Rose 

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-348-2814  

Surgery (Hand) 

John E. Blank 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200; 3400 Haydenpark Ln Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-2300 

Jessica Frankenhoff 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069  

C. Tate Hepper 

OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910  

Jonathan Isaacs 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069 

Boyd Rawles 

OrthoVirginia, 15300 East West Road, Midlothian, 804-915-1910  

Surgery (Moh’s, Skin Cancer) 

Shields Callahan 

Absolute Dermatology, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield, 804-326-4448 

Nikoo Cheraghi 

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040  

William S. Gillen 

Absolute Dermatology, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield, 804-326-4448 

TIE Julia Padgett 

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040  

TIE Christine Rausch 

Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Suite A, Henrico, 804-282-4940  

Matthew Wallace 

Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510  

Surgery (Orthopedic) 

Gregory Golladay 

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069  

Marion Herring 

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910  

Jason Hull 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300  

Stephen L. Kates 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069 

Jibanananda Satpathy 

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069 

Julious (Jody) Smith 

OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910  

Surgery (Spine) 

TIE Peter A. Alexander 

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204  

Brian Cameron 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165 

TIE Matthew T. Mayr 

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204  

Ricky J. Placide 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069  

Jed Vanichkachorn 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300  

Surgery (Thoracic) 

Amanda Bailey 

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435  

Graham Bundy 

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777  

Anthony Cassano 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775 

Jenalee Coster 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Thoracic Surgery, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 406, 804-287-7929  

Leo Gazoni 

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751  

Rachit Shah 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-2775 

Daniel Woolley 

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751  

Surgery (Transplant) 

David Bruno 

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Adrian Cotterell 

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Aamir Khan 

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Ralph E. Layman 

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435  

Seung Duk Lee 

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104 

Amit Sharma 

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Surgery (Trauma-Critical Care) 

Michel Aboutanos 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748  

Rahul Anand 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748  

Ralph E. Layman 

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435  

Levi Procter 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748 

Edgar Rodas 

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748 

Surgery (Urology and Urological) 

Sundeep Deorah 

Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 1700 Mills Road, Suite B, Goochland, 804-330-9105 

Lance Hampton 

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999 

Adam Klausner 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-323-1180 

Kinloch Nelson 

Virginia Urology, 8152 Pleasant Grove Road, Mechanicsville; 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105 

Jeff Rebman 

Urology Associates of Richmond,1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 4500, 804-320-1355  

Surgery (Vascular) 

Michael Amendola 

Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000  

Andrew Leake 

Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953  

Mark Levy 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-828-7749 

Avik Mukherjee 

Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Hen-rico, 804-288-1953  

Daniel Newton 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; Tappahannock Pavilion A, 659 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, 804-828-7749  

William A. Tierney 

Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-7634  

Urgent Care 

KidMed Urgent Cares 

Multiple locations, 804-422-5437 

Patient First Urgent Cares 

Multiple locations, 804-359-1337 

Urogynecology 

Ramzi Aboujaoude 

Virginia Physicians for Women, 1212 Koger Center Blvd., North Chesterfield; 1775 Lake Harley Drive, Prince George, 804-897-2100 

Ashley Carroll 

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-323-1180 

Nathan L. Guerette 

Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, 2931 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-523-2533  

Megan B. Shannon 

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St., 804-288-4084  

Tovia Smith 

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St., 804-288-4084  

Related Medical Professionals: NICU Nurse 

Mary Barry 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956 

Jamie Burton 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161 

Melissa Dollings 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161 

Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Anesthesiologist 

Radcliffe Burt 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7929 

Mary Ford 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7929 

Ashley Stigall 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161 

Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Oncologist 

Ann Schoeneweis 

Bon Secours, Bon Secours St. Francis Hematology Oncology, 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Midlothian, 804-594-7300  

Lee Ann Skinner 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Practitioner 

Thomas Brunner 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Krystle Brunson 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Timothy Ford 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929 

Megan Gosnell 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Hollie Jones 

Virginia Physicians for Women, 1775 Lake Harley Drive, Prince George; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 150, Midlothian, 804-897-2100 

Related Medical Professionals: Pharmacist 

Lauren Magee 

VCU Health, VCU Health Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Sandra Mitchell 

VCU Health, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 800-762-6161 

Cady P. Noda 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

DaleMarie Vaughan 

VCU Health, VCU Health Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161 

Idris Yakubu 

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104 

Related Medical Professionals: Physician Assistant 

Brian Cromer 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

Sarah Hamaker 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161 

Stephanie Joyce 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Jennifer Newlin 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467) 

Deron Page 

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161  