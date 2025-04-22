Top Docs 2025

Here are the 443 top vote recipients, as selected by the 1,058 professionals who took part in our online survey. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors due to ties; others may have fewer than five because there were insufficient votes in that category.

Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.

Addiction Medicine

Peter Breslin

Verity Mental Health, 3974 Springfield Road, Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-495-8661

Megan Lemay

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Caitlin E. Martin

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409

Vincent Nardone

Foundation Medical Group, 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 117, Midlothian, 804-506-0526

Stephen Popovich

Bon Secours, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011

Brandon Wills

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-2000

Allergy and Immunology

William Hark

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420

Santhosh Kumar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Patrick Powers

Allergy Partners of Richmond, 8485-B Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, 804-369-9269

Kelley Von Elten

RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Anesthesiology

Ilia Brusilovsky

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-2161

Ronsard Daniel

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161

Barry Rose

Dogwood Anesthesia Providers, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-0745

James Stone Jr.

Dogwood Anesthesia Providers, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-0745

Janine L. Thekkekandam

HCA Virginia, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5214

Matthew Douglas Wood

West End Anesthesia Group, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-288-6258

Cardiac Electrophysiology

An Hong Bui

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, Midlothian, 804-288-3123

Kenneth Ellenbogen

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4327

Matthew Ngo

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, Midlothian, 804-288-3123

Saumil R. Shah

Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, Suite 110, 804-410-9749

Richard Shepard

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Cardiology

Hem Bhardwaj

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-628-4327

William Coble

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-288-4827

Barnett T. Gibbs

HCA Virginia, Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202, 804-288-0134; 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070

Mark Johns

Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782

Vipal Sabharwal

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123

Jeremy Turlington

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Cardiology (Interventional)

Michael Arcarese

HCA Virginia, Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202, 804-288-0134

Zachary Gertz

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Manu Kaushik

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123

Barbara Lawson

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-628-4327

Deepak P. Thomas

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Colonial Square, 2905 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-628-4327

Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)

Robert Green

Active Chiropractic Recovery + Performance, 2900 Polo Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-378-6035

Joshua McCreadie

Airrosti Libbie Mill, 4900 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 166, 804-902-9004

Cally Womble

Chiropractic Health and Wellness Center, 5412 Glenside Drive, Suite E, 804-359-6999

Dermatology

Victoria Gross

Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Justin Haught

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9361

Adam Martin

Martin Dermatology, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 108, 804-917-3376

Patricia O’Connor

Absolute Dermatology, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield, 804-326-4448

Suzanne Peck

Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Kimberly Salkey

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9361

Laurie Shinn

Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-282-0831

Emergency Medicine

Dusty Anderson

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Richmond Health System, Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, 804-287-7066

Daniel Angeli

HCA Virginia, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Charles DeVerna

HCA Virginia, HCA CJW Medical Center, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-483-6000

Harinder Dhindsa

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Peter Moffett

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Pablo Bedoya

Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology, 7650 E. Parham Road, MOB II, Suite 210, 804-272-2702

Douglas Johnson

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-287-7570

Trang Le

VCU Health, Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Akta Mukherjee

Virginia Endocrinology, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636

Edmond Wickham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Family/General Practice

Arpita Aggarwal

Commonwealth Primary Care, 5360 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, 804-346-3200

James A. Bush

Appomattox River Primary Care, 3512 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-520-1110

Amanda George

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Richard L. Gergoudis

Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800

Giancarlo Pierantoni

VCU Health, Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540

J. Kenneth Zelenak

Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 101, 804-288-3001

Gastroenterology

Souheil Abou-Assi

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., Wadsworth Medical Clinic, 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206

Stephen Bickston

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748; VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Doumit BouHaidar

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060

Ramy Eid

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., Wadsworth Medical Clinic, 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206

Howard O. Haverty

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 223 Wadsworth Ave., North Chesterfield, 804-560-9856

Robert Mitchell

Mitchell Endoscopy Center, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 211, 804-282-3114

Ravi K. Vachhani

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Genetics

Heather Hannon

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209, 804-287-7804

Jennifer B. Humberson

UVA Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055

John Quillin

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161; Children’s Pavillion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Geriatric Medicine

Peter Boling

VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Julia Breton

VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Sarah Hobgood

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Kathryn Rackson

VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Michael Weissberger

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Gynecologic Oncology

Cecelia H. Boardman

HCA Virginia, Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 410; 930 South Ave., Suite 4C, Colonial Heights, 804-200-7062

Jori Carter

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 9101 Stony Point Drive, Suite 3300, 804-323-5040

Johnny Hyde Jr.

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900

Chelsea Salyer

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-9080

Randal J. West

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040

Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)

Jennie Draper

Virginia Physicians for Women, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 200, 804-897-2100

Cara Hartle

Virginia Physicians for Women, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 201, 804-897-2100

Nicole Karjane

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409

Thomas Mead

Dominion Women’s Health, Dominion Medical Park, 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-730-0800; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 404, Henrico, 804-288-1106; 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 804-464-2453

Vienne Murray

West End OBGYN, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-9479

Amanda Ritter

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409

Hematology and Oncology

Elke K. Friedman

Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000

Kelly Hagan

Virginia Cancer Institute, 7492 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-2489

Andrew Poklepovic

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116

Rachna Raman

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209, 804-287-7804

Purvi Shah

Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000

Will Voelzke

Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990

Hepatology

Scott Matherly

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Arun Sanyal

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-4060

Mitchell L. Shiffman

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Liver Institute of Richmond, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 509, 804-977-8920

Mohammad S. Siddiqui

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Richard Sterling

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-4060

Joel Wedd

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104

Hospice Care

Jessica Allen

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Abdul Latif Amir

Suncrest Hospice, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-905-6740

Marc William Flickinger

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Danielle Noreika (posthumous)

Hospitalist — Adult

Stephen Biederman

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Aimee Collins

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Shelley Edwards

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Margaret Guy

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Ryan Haran

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Philip Rizk

HCA Virginia, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Infectious Diseases

Gonzalo Bearman

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Megan Morales

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Julie E. Reznicek

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

David M. Rowles

HCA Virginia, Infectious Diseases Specialists, 7605 Forest Ave., 804-285-1833

Diane S. Sinnatamby

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Laburnum Medical Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 203, Mechanicsville, 804-764-2200

Intensivist

Lisa Brath

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Timothy Darnauer

HCA Virginia, HCA Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000

Daniel Grinnan

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161

Feras Khan

HCA Virginia, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Kristin B. Miller

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161

James O’Connor

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Vikas Pathak

Virginia Lung Clinic, 8243 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-522-5864

Sammy Pedram

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Internal Medicine

Arpita Aggarwal

Commonwealth Primary Care, 5360 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, 804-346-3200

Amanda George

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Christopher P. Hayes

Bon Secours, Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857

Sidney Jones

Bon Secours, Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857

Jeff Kushinka

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Bennett Lee

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Anand Lothe

Virginia Physicians, Inc., Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780

John Port

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Internal Medicine Associates of Chesterfield, 611 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 250, 804-423-8470

Maternal-Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy

James Taylor Christmas

HCA Virginia, Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972; 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 110, 804-483-5862

Jessica DeMay

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, 804-288-4084

Paul Hendrix

HCA Virginia, Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972

Rodrick Love

HCA Virginia, Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972

Ronald Ramus

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409

Edward Springel

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409

Micah Vaughn-Valencia

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409

Neonatal/Perinatal Medicine

Nayef Chahin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Ridgefield Medical, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 210, 804-740-1100; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Jenny Fox

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956; Ridgefield Medical, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 210, 804-740-1100

Karen Hendricks-Munoz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Lynn Johnson

Pediatrix Neonatology of Virginia, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-282-8082

Joseph Khoury

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Russell Moores

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Nephrology

Todd Gehr

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2161

Ari Hirsch

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-673-2722

Jason Kidd

VCU Health, Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Dhiren Kumar

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104

Srikanth R. Kunaparaju

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 7001 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-673-2722

Mary McNeer

Nephrology Specialists, 8400 North Run Medical Drive, Suite 200, Mechanicsville, 804-559-6980

Neurology

Matthew Boyce

HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300; 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-288-2742

Daniel Falcao

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350

Mary Beth Ramsey

HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300; 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-288-2742

Alan E. Schulman

HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742

Thomas Smith

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720

Scott A. Vota

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720

Neurosurgery

Peter A. Alexander

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204

R. Scott Graham

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165

Matthew T. Mayr

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204

Richard Singleton

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 804-330-4990

Gary Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Occupational Medicine

John Downs

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Alan Thurman

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Occupational Health, 8200 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 301, Mechanicsville, 804-442-3750

Oncologic Surgery

Leopoldo Fernandez

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-628-3111

Amelia Grover

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-628-3111

Kandace McGuire

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Henrico, 804-628-3111

D. Michael Rose

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-348-2814

Michael A. White

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Ophthalmology and Ophthalmologic Surgery

William Benson

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315

Vikram Brar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411

Joseph D. Iuorno

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates,3855 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-217-6363

Jessica Randolph

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315

Evan Silverstein

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411

Dimitrios Sismanis

Virginia Oculofacial Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 102, 804-934-9344

Optometry

Shawn H. Hobbs

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-217-6363

Jeff Michaels

Family Vision Care of Richmond, 4114 Innslake Drive, Glen Allen, 804-217-9883

Melissa Moeller

Richmond VA Medical Center,1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Lenna Walker

Richmond VA Medical Center,1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Orthopedics (General)

Gregory Golladay

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

Marion Herring

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910

Jason Hull

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Mark M. Jones

OrthoVirginia, 15300 East West Road, Midlothian, 804-915-1910

Stephen L. Kates

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069

Colin Mudrick

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Julious (Jody) Smith

OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910

Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery

Daniel H. Coelho

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4368

Laurence DiNardo

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-628-4368

Brian Fishero

Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231

Julie Kerr

Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231

James T. May IV

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700

Evan Reiter

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-628-4368

David Salley

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700

Pain Management

John Barsanti

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, MOB Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246

Andrew W. Chapman

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713

Stephen Long

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, MOB Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246

Patrick Oley

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-915-1910

Benjamin G. Seeman

Integrative Pain Specialists, 5901 West Broad St., Suite 310, 804-249-8888

Palliative Care

Jessica Allen

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Daniel Cannone

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Cara Jennings

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Mary Lucchesi

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Danielle Noreika (posthumous)

Pathology

Angie Duong

Monument Pathologists, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8224

Hope Richard

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929

Susan Roseff

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929

Kimberly Sanford

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929

Steven Smith

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929

Pediatric Adolescent Medicine

Stephanie Crewe

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540

Nicole Karjane

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409

An Pham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bill Shaw

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Allergy/Immunology

Lawrence E. Gelber

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420

Anne Marie Irani

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Santhosh Kumar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Kelley Von Elten

RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Cardiology

Douglas Allen

UVA Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055

Kerri Carter

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Samuel L. Casella

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bradford McQuilkin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Chris Snyder

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Chris Johnson

Bon Secours, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011

Ashley Litchfield

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower (Children’s Emergency Entrance), 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Frank Petruzella

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower (Children’s Emergency Entrance), 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jonathan Silverman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower (Children’s Emergency Entrance), 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Endocrinology

Sarah G. Hensley

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bryce Nelson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mareen Thomas

Children’s National Hospital, Cardiology Richmond, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611

Francis Tintani

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Edmond Wickham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Gisela Chelimsky

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Carl B. Rountree Jr.

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 804-281-8303

Praveen K.C. Selvakumar

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 804-281-8303

Narendra Vadlamudi

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Juan Villalona

HCA Virginia, Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 316, 804-888-7337

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Madhu Gowda

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999

Jordyn Griffin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999

Marieka Helou

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Gita V. Massey

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999

India Y. Sisler

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999

Pediatric Hospitalist

Clifton C. Lee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467)

David Marcello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467)

Matthew Schefft

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467)

Ashlie Tseng

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467)

Allison Young

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467)

Pediatric Infectious Disease

David J. Friedel

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

William C. Koch

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Suzanne R. Lavoie

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Frances Saccocio

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Intensivist

Arif Alam

HCA Virginia, HCA Chippenham Hospital, Sheridan Children’s Healthcare, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 735, 804-483-2720

Kara Greenfield

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mark Marinello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Michael Miller

Bon Secours; Pediatrix Critical Care of Virginia, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-282-8082

Christopher Ray

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Duane C. Williams

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Mental Health Professional

TIE Laura Caccavale

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Healthy Lifestyles Center, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jarrod Leffler

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 800-762-6161

Melissa Nelson

Summit Emotional Health, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557

Parna Prajapati

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Bela Sood

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

TIE Ekaterina Stepanova

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Pediatric Nephrology

Timothy Bunchman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Megan Lo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Neurology

Amy D. Harper

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Christopher Henry

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Monica Islam

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Donald Taylor

Pediatric Neurology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 310, 804-288-9898

Ewa Way

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Kelley Dodson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000

Brian Fishero

Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231

Jin Lim

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700

Rajanya S. Petersson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000

David Salley

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700

Pediatric Pulmonology

Andrew (Drew) Barber

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jonathan Ma

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Michael Schechter

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Judith Voynow

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Sports Medicine

Chad Aarons

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Christopher K. Kim

OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910

Victoria G. Kuester

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Olivier Rolin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bill Shaw

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Surgery (General)

Charles Bagwell

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Laura A. Boomer

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jeffrey H. Haynes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Patricia Lange

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Surgical Specialist

Laura A. Boomer

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Brian Kogon

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000

Hans R. Tuten

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 202, Mechanicsville; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-2300

Gary Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Urology

John Edmondson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411

Tony Herndon

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411

Eric Nelson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411

Rebecca Zee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatrics (Child Abuse)

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatrics (General)

Melani de Silva

RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437

Cole Hawthorne

RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437

Tiffany Kimbrough

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Sean McKenna

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

N. Romesh Wijesooriya

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Mary Caldwell

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-828-0713

William Carter

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Aaron Jones

Virginia Rehab Physicians, 2420 Maplewood Ave., Suite G, 804-220-5770

Eugenio A. Monasterio

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Olivier Rolin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery

Sharline Aboutanos

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420

Nadia Blanchet

Nadia Blanchet, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545

Darrin Hubert

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 14401 Sommerville Court, Suite 1A, Midlothian, 804-585-3420

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000

William Schleicher

Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Suite A, Henrico, 804-282-4940

Neil Zemmel

Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., Suite 200, 804-729-5588

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

Sharline Aboutanos

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420

Nadia Blanchet

Nadia Blanchet, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545

Michael Feldman

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-3060

Darrin Hubert

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 14401 Sommerville Court, Suite 1A, Midlothian, 804-585-3420

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000

William Schleicher

Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Suite A, Henrico, 804-282-4940

Isaac Wornom

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420

Podiatry

John J. Kadukammakal

Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933

Justin Phillingane

MedRVA Podiatry, 40 Medical Park Blvd., Suite A, Petersburg, 804-732-6000

James E. Shadbolt

Capital Foot Care, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 227, Henrico, 804-754-7400

TIE Scott T. Vantre

Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933

Ryan Vazales

Advanced Foot & Ankle of Virginia, 2569 Homeview Drive, Henrico, 804-390-9878

Emily Wehman

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-7069

TIE David T. Weiss

West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779

Psychiatry (Adult)

Melissa Bui

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

Martin N. Buxton

Private practice, appointments by referral only

Rashida Gray

Gray Psychiatry, 5318 Patterson Ave., Suite E, 804-482-0464

James Levenson

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St.; VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

Psychology

Matt Bitsko

Summit Emotional Health, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557

Leila Islam

VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St., 804-828-9357

Stephan Weinland

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St.; VCU Medical Center West, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

Pulmonology

Lisa Brath

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Daniel Grinnan

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161

Drew Jones

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, North Chesterfield, 804-320-4243

John Sentz

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., Suite 300, 804-320-4243

R. Wes Shepherd

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Johnny Wong

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 7486 Right Flank Road, Suite 100, Mechanicsville, 804-320-4243

Radiation Oncology

Douglas W. Arthur

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7232

Chris Chipko

Virginia Urology Radiation Oncology Associates, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G201, 804-285-6030

Laurie Cuttino

Sarah Cannon Institute at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7607 Forest Ave., 804-287-4340

Emma Fields

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane, 804-828-7232

Lang Robertson Liebman

Virginia Urology Radiation Oncology Associates, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G201, 804-266-7762

David Randolph Jr.

Virginia Radiation Oncology Associates, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164

Radiology — Diagnostic

Lowrey H. Holthaus

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

A. John Kuta

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Alan V. Padgett

Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327

Chris Somerville

Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327

Gregory Vorona

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9000

Radiology — Interventional

Jawad Hussain

Commonwealth Interventional Radiology, 8006 Discovery Drive, Suite 301, Henrico, 804-272-7064

Namit Mahajan

Commonwealth Interventional Radiology, 8006 Discovery Drive, Suite 301, Henrico, 804-272-7064

Brian Strife

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 804-827-2329

Malcolm Sydnor

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 804-827-2329

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Benjamin Harris

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450, 804-500-9999; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-256-2986

Erika Johnston-MacAnanny

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450, 804-500-9999; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-256-2986

Richard S. Lucidi

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-327-8820

Erika New

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-327-8820

Anish Shah

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450, 804-500-9999; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-256-2986

Rheumatology

David Carleton

Virginia Physicians, Inc., Rheumatology Division, Parham Doctors’ Hospital, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, Henrico, 804-346-1551

Lindsay Holtz

Arthritis Specialists, 8201 Atlee Road, Suite B, Mechanicsville, 804-730-5222

Beth Rubinstein

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341

Tammy R. Spring

HCA Virginia, Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901

Huzaefah Syed

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-9341

Sleep Medicine

Douglas W. Puryear

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 13551 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243

Cecilia Santos

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 229, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7491

Alan E. Schulman

HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742

Samuel Taylor

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9350

Pearl Yu

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Brook Road Pavilion, 2924 Brook Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Sports Medicine

Rishi Bala

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Sports Medicine & Primary Care, 2230 W. Broad St., 804-325-8801

Mary Caldwell

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-828-0713

Seth Cheatham

VCU Health, Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713

Dustin Dyer

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 202, Mechanicsville, 804-285-2300

Aaron Ferro

OrthoVirginia, 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-732-0095

Marion Herring

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910

David Nedeff

OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910

Steven Reece

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910

Julious (Jody) Smith

OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910

Surgery (Bariatric)

Matthew L. Brengman

Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600

Guilherme Campos

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-827-0045

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St.; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Healthy Lifestyles Center, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Nathan Lee

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Jennifer Salluzzo

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-827-0045

Surgery (Breast)

Harry Bear

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-3111; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7748

TIE Ruth Felsen

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital,1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040

Amelia Grover

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-628-3111

TIE Kandace McGuire

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-628-3111

James Pellicane

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 701, 804-594-3130

Misti Wilson

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 219, Mechanicsville; Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 701, 804-594-3130

Surgery (Cardiac)

Leo Gazoni

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Chiwon Hahn

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777

Vigneshwar Kasirajan

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Mohammed Quader

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2775

Paul B. Wehman

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400B; Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Memorial Regional, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB I, Suite 311, Mechanicsville, 804-287-7840

Surgery (Colon and Rectal)

Jaime Bohl

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0049

Christine M. Bouchard

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-348-2814

Matthew Huk

HCA Virginia, Surgical Associates of Richmond,1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Andrew J. Vorenberg

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-415-8994; 7504 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400

Nicole Wieghard

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0049

Surgery (General)

Clifford Deal

HCA Virginia, Richmond Surgical, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 220, 804-285-9416

Ralph E. Layman

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435

John Metersky

HCA Virginia, Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200; Surgical Associates of Richmond, 7112 Cosby Village Road, Chesterfield, 804-320-2705

George Parker

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Levi Procter

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748

Amy T. Rose

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-348-2814

Surgery (Hand)

John E. Blank

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200; 3400 Haydenpark Ln Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-2300

Jessica Frankenhoff

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

C. Tate Hepper

OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910

Jonathan Isaacs

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

Boyd Rawles

OrthoVirginia, 15300 East West Road, Midlothian, 804-915-1910

Surgery (Moh’s, Skin Cancer)

Shields Callahan

Absolute Dermatology, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield, 804-326-4448

Nikoo Cheraghi

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040

William S. Gillen

Absolute Dermatology, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield, 804-326-4448

TIE Julia Padgett

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040

TIE Christine Rausch

Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Suite A, Henrico, 804-282-4940

Matthew Wallace

Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Surgery (Orthopedic)

Gregory Golladay

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

Marion Herring

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910

Jason Hull

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Stephen L. Kates

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069

Jibanananda Satpathy

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

Julious (Jody) Smith

OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910

Surgery (Spine)

TIE Peter A. Alexander

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204

Brian Cameron

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165

TIE Matthew T. Mayr

HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204

Ricky J. Placide

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

Jed Vanichkachorn

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Surgery (Thoracic)

Amanda Bailey

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435

Graham Bundy

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777

Anthony Cassano

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Jenalee Coster

Bon Secours, Bon Secours Thoracic Surgery, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 406, 804-287-7929

Leo Gazoni

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Rachit Shah

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-2775

Daniel Woolley

HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Surgery (Transplant)

David Bruno

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Adrian Cotterell

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Aamir Khan

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Ralph E. Layman

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435

Seung Duk Lee

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104

Amit Sharma

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Surgery (Trauma-Critical Care)

Michel Aboutanos

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748

Rahul Anand

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748

Ralph E. Layman

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435

Levi Procter

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748

Edgar Rodas

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748

Surgery (Urology and Urological)

Sundeep Deorah

Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 1700 Mills Road, Suite B, Goochland, 804-330-9105

Lance Hampton

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999

Adam Klausner

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-323-1180

Kinloch Nelson

Virginia Urology, 8152 Pleasant Grove Road, Mechanicsville; 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

Jeff Rebman

Urology Associates of Richmond,1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 4500, 804-320-1355

Surgery (Vascular)

Michael Amendola

Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Andrew Leake

Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953

Mark Levy

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-828-7749

Avik Mukherjee

Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Hen-rico, 804-288-1953

Daniel Newton

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; Tappahannock Pavilion A, 659 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, 804-828-7749

William A. Tierney

Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-7634

Urgent Care

KidMed Urgent Cares

Multiple locations, 804-422-5437

Patient First Urgent Cares

Multiple locations, 804-359-1337

Urogynecology

Ramzi Aboujaoude

Virginia Physicians for Women, 1212 Koger Center Blvd., North Chesterfield; 1775 Lake Harley Drive, Prince George, 804-897-2100

Ashley Carroll

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-323-1180

Nathan L. Guerette

Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, 2931 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-523-2533

Megan B. Shannon

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St., 804-288-4084

Tovia Smith

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St., 804-288-4084

Related Medical Professionals: NICU Nurse

Mary Barry

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Jamie Burton

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Melissa Dollings

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Anesthesiologist

Radcliffe Burt

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7929

Mary Ford

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7929

Ashley Stigall

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161

Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Oncologist

Ann Schoeneweis

Bon Secours, Bon Secours St. Francis Hematology Oncology, 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Midlothian, 804-594-7300

Lee Ann Skinner

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Practitioner

Thomas Brunner

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Krystle Brunson

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Timothy Ford

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929

Megan Gosnell

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Hollie Jones

Virginia Physicians for Women, 1775 Lake Harley Drive, Prince George; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 150, Midlothian, 804-897-2100

Related Medical Professionals: Pharmacist

Lauren Magee

VCU Health, VCU Health Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Sandra Mitchell

VCU Health, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 800-762-6161

Cady P. Noda

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

DaleMarie Vaughan

VCU Health, VCU Health Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Idris Yakubu

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104

Related Medical Professionals: Physician Assistant

Brian Cromer

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Sarah Hamaker

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Stephanie Joyce

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jennifer Newlin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Deron Page

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161