Top Docs 2025

Here are the 443 top vote recipients, as selected by the 1,058 professionals who took part in our online survey. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors due to ties; others may have fewer than five because there were insufficient votes in that category.
Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.
Addiction Medicine
Peter Breslin
Verity Mental Health, 3974 Springfield Road, Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-495-8661
Megan Lemay
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Caitlin E. Martin
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409
Vincent Nardone
Foundation Medical Group, 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 117, Midlothian, 804-506-0526
Stephen Popovich
Bon Secours, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011
Brandon Wills
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-2000
Allergy and Immunology
William Hark
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420
Santhosh Kumar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Patrick Powers
Allergy Partners of Richmond, 8485-B Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, 804-369-9269
Kelley Von Elten
RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Anesthesiology
Ilia Brusilovsky
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-2161
Ronsard Daniel
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161
Barry Rose
Dogwood Anesthesia Providers, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-0745
James Stone Jr.
Dogwood Anesthesia Providers, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-0745
Janine L. Thekkekandam
HCA Virginia, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5214
Matthew Douglas Wood
West End Anesthesia Group, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-288-6258
Cardiac Electrophysiology
An Hong Bui
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, Midlothian, 804-288-3123
Kenneth Ellenbogen
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4327
Matthew Ngo
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, Midlothian, 804-288-3123
Saumil R. Shah
Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, Suite 110, 804-410-9749
Richard Shepard
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Cardiology
Hem Bhardwaj
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-628-4327
William Coble
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-288-4827
Barnett T. Gibbs
HCA Virginia, Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202, 804-288-0134; 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070
Mark Johns
Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782
Vipal Sabharwal
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123
Jeremy Turlington
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Cardiology (Interventional)
Michael Arcarese
HCA Virginia, Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202, 804-288-0134
Zachary Gertz
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Manu Kaushik
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123
Barbara Lawson
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-628-4327
Deepak P. Thomas
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Colonial Square, 2905 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-628-4327
Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)
Robert Green
Active Chiropractic Recovery + Performance, 2900 Polo Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-378-6035
Joshua McCreadie
Airrosti Libbie Mill, 4900 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 166, 804-902-9004
Cally Womble
Chiropractic Health and Wellness Center, 5412 Glenside Drive, Suite E, 804-359-6999
Dermatology
Victoria Gross
Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Justin Haught
VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9361
Adam Martin
Martin Dermatology, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 108, 804-917-3376
Patricia O’Connor
Absolute Dermatology, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield, 804-326-4448
Suzanne Peck
Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Kimberly Salkey
VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9361
Laurie Shinn
Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-282-0831
Emergency Medicine
Dusty Anderson
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Richmond Health System, Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, 804-287-7066
Daniel Angeli
HCA Virginia, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Charles DeVerna
HCA Virginia, HCA CJW Medical Center, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-483-6000
Harinder Dhindsa
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161
Peter Moffett
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Pablo Bedoya
Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology, 7650 E. Parham Road, MOB II, Suite 210, 804-272-2702
Douglas Johnson
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-287-7570
Trang Le
VCU Health, Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Akta Mukherjee
Virginia Endocrinology, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636
Edmond Wickham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Family/General Practice
Arpita Aggarwal
Commonwealth Primary Care, 5360 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, 804-346-3200
James A. Bush
Appomattox River Primary Care, 3512 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-520-1110
Amanda George
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Richard L. Gergoudis
Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800
Giancarlo Pierantoni
VCU Health, Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540
J. Kenneth Zelenak
Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 101, 804-288-3001
Gastroenterology
Souheil Abou-Assi
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., Wadsworth Medical Clinic, 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206
Stephen Bickston
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748; VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060
Doumit BouHaidar
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060
Ramy Eid
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., Wadsworth Medical Clinic, 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206
Howard O. Haverty
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 223 Wadsworth Ave., North Chesterfield, 804-560-9856
Robert Mitchell
Mitchell Endoscopy Center, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 211, 804-282-3114
Ravi K. Vachhani
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060
Genetics
Heather Hannon
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209, 804-287-7804
Jennifer B. Humberson
UVA Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055
John Quillin
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161; Children’s Pavillion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Geriatric Medicine
Peter Boling
VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Julia Breton
VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Sarah Hobgood
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Kathryn Rackson
VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Michael Weissberger
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Gynecologic Oncology
Cecelia H. Boardman
HCA Virginia, Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 410; 930 South Ave., Suite 4C, Colonial Heights, 804-200-7062
Jori Carter
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 9101 Stony Point Drive, Suite 3300, 804-323-5040
Johnny Hyde Jr.
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900
Chelsea Salyer
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-9080
Randal J. West
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040
Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)
Jennie Draper
Virginia Physicians for Women, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 200, 804-897-2100
Cara Hartle
Virginia Physicians for Women, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 201, 804-897-2100
Nicole Karjane
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409
Thomas Mead
Dominion Women’s Health, Dominion Medical Park, 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-730-0800; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 404, Henrico, 804-288-1106; 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 804-464-2453
Vienne Murray
West End OBGYN, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-9479
Amanda Ritter
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409
Hematology and Oncology
Elke K. Friedman
Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000
Kelly Hagan
Virginia Cancer Institute, 7492 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-2489
Andrew Poklepovic
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116
Rachna Raman
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209, 804-287-7804
Purvi Shah
Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000
Will Voelzke
Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990
Hepatology
Scott Matherly
VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060
Arun Sanyal
VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-4060
Mitchell L. Shiffman
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Liver Institute of Richmond, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 509, 804-977-8920
Mohammad S. Siddiqui
VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060
Richard Sterling
VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-4060
Joel Wedd
VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104
Hospice Care
Jessica Allen
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Abdul Latif Amir
Suncrest Hospice, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-905-6740
Marc William Flickinger
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Danielle Noreika (posthumous)
Hospitalist — Adult
Stephen Biederman
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Aimee Collins
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Shelley Edwards
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Margaret Guy
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Ryan Haran
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Philip Rizk
HCA Virginia, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Infectious Diseases
Gonzalo Bearman
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Megan Morales
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Julie E. Reznicek
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
David M. Rowles
HCA Virginia, Infectious Diseases Specialists, 7605 Forest Ave., 804-285-1833
Diane S. Sinnatamby
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Laburnum Medical Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 203, Mechanicsville, 804-764-2200
Intensivist
Lisa Brath
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161
Timothy Darnauer
HCA Virginia, HCA Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000
Daniel Grinnan
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161
Feras Khan
HCA Virginia, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Kristin B. Miller
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161
James O’Connor
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161
Vikas Pathak
Virginia Lung Clinic, 8243 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-522-5864
Sammy Pedram
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Internal Medicine
Arpita Aggarwal
Commonwealth Primary Care, 5360 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, 804-346-3200
Amanda George
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Christopher P. Hayes
Bon Secours, Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857
Sidney Jones
Bon Secours, Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857
Jeff Kushinka
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Bennett Lee
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Anand Lothe
Virginia Physicians, Inc., Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780
John Port
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Internal Medicine Associates of Chesterfield, 611 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 250, 804-423-8470
Maternal-Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy
James Taylor Christmas
HCA Virginia, Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972; 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 110, 804-483-5862
Jessica DeMay
Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, 804-288-4084
Paul Hendrix
HCA Virginia, Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972
Rodrick Love
HCA Virginia, Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972
Ronald Ramus
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409
Edward Springel
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409
Micah Vaughn-Valencia
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409
Neonatal/Perinatal Medicine
Nayef Chahin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Ridgefield Medical, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 210, 804-740-1100; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161
Jenny Fox
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956; Ridgefield Medical, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 210, 804-740-1100
Karen Hendricks-Munoz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Lynn Johnson
Pediatrix Neonatology of Virginia, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-282-8082
Joseph Khoury
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Russell Moores
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Nephrology
Todd Gehr
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2161
Ari Hirsch
Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-673-2722
Jason Kidd
VCU Health, Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Dhiren Kumar
VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104
Srikanth R. Kunaparaju
Richmond Nephrology Associates, 7001 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-673-2722
Mary McNeer
Nephrology Specialists, 8400 North Run Medical Drive, Suite 200, Mechanicsville, 804-559-6980
Neurology
Matthew Boyce
HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300; 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-288-2742
Daniel Falcao
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350
Mary Beth Ramsey
HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300; 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-288-2742
Alan E. Schulman
HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742
Thomas Smith
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720
Scott A. Vota
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720
Neurosurgery
Peter A. Alexander
HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204
R. Scott Graham
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165
Matthew T. Mayr
HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204
Richard Singleton
HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 804-330-4990
Gary Tye
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Occupational Medicine
John Downs
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Alan Thurman
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Occupational Health, 8200 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 301, Mechanicsville, 804-442-3750
Oncologic Surgery
Leopoldo Fernandez
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-628-3111
Amelia Grover
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-628-3111
Kandace McGuire
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Henrico, 804-628-3111
D. Michael Rose
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-348-2814
Michael A. White
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Ophthalmology and Ophthalmologic Surgery
William Benson
VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315
Vikram Brar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411
Joseph D. Iuorno
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates,3855 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-217-6363
Jessica Randolph
VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315
Evan Silverstein
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411
Dimitrios Sismanis
Virginia Oculofacial Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 102, 804-934-9344
Optometry
Shawn H. Hobbs
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-217-6363
Jeff Michaels
Family Vision Care of Richmond, 4114 Innslake Drive, Glen Allen, 804-217-9883
Melissa Moeller
Richmond VA Medical Center,1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Lenna Walker
Richmond VA Medical Center,1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Orthopedics (General)
Gregory Golladay
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
Marion Herring
OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910
Jason Hull
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Mark M. Jones
OrthoVirginia, 15300 East West Road, Midlothian, 804-915-1910
Stephen L. Kates
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069
Colin Mudrick
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Julious (Jody) Smith
OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910
Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery
Daniel H. Coelho
VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4368
Laurence DiNardo
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-628-4368
Brian Fishero
Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231
Julie Kerr
Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231
James T. May IV
Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700
Evan Reiter
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-628-4368
David Salley
Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700
Pain Management
John Barsanti
Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, MOB Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246
Andrew W. Chapman
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713
Stephen Long
Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, MOB Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246
Patrick Oley
OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-915-1910
Benjamin G. Seeman
Integrative Pain Specialists, 5901 West Broad St., Suite 310, 804-249-8888
Palliative Care
Jessica Allen
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Daniel Cannone
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Cara Jennings
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Mary Lucchesi
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Danielle Noreika (posthumous)
Pathology
Angie Duong
Monument Pathologists, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8224
Hope Richard
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929
Susan Roseff
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929
Kimberly Sanford
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929
Steven Smith
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929
Pediatric Adolescent Medicine
Stephanie Crewe
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540
Nicole Karjane
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409
An Pham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bill Shaw
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Allergy/Immunology
Lawrence E. Gelber
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420
Anne Marie Irani
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Santhosh Kumar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Kelley Von Elten
RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Cardiology
Douglas Allen
UVA Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055
Kerri Carter
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Samuel L. Casella
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bradford McQuilkin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Chris Snyder
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Chris Johnson
Bon Secours, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011
Ashley Litchfield
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower (Children’s Emergency Entrance), 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Frank Petruzella
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower (Children’s Emergency Entrance), 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jonathan Silverman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower (Children’s Emergency Entrance), 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Endocrinology
Sarah G. Hensley
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bryce Nelson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mareen Thomas
Children’s National Hospital, Cardiology Richmond, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611
Francis Tintani
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Edmond Wickham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Gisela Chelimsky
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Carl B. Rountree Jr.
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 804-281-8303
Praveen K.C. Selvakumar
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 804-281-8303
Narendra Vadlamudi
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Juan Villalona
HCA Virginia, Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 316, 804-888-7337
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
Madhu Gowda
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999
Jordyn Griffin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999
Marieka Helou
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Gita V. Massey
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999
India Y. Sisler
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999
Pediatric Hospitalist
Clifton C. Lee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467)
David Marcello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467)
Matthew Schefft
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467)
Ashlie Tseng
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467)
Allison Young
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR(2467)
Pediatric Infectious Disease
David J. Friedel
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
William C. Koch
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Suzanne R. Lavoie
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Frances Saccocio
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Intensivist
Arif Alam
HCA Virginia, HCA Chippenham Hospital, Sheridan Children’s Healthcare, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 735, 804-483-2720
Kara Greenfield
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mark Marinello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Michael Miller
Bon Secours; Pediatrix Critical Care of Virginia, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-282-8082
Christopher Ray
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Duane C. Williams
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Mental Health Professional
TIE Laura Caccavale
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Healthy Lifestyles Center, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jarrod Leffler
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 800-762-6161
Melissa Nelson
Summit Emotional Health, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557
Parna Prajapati
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Bela Sood
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
TIE Ekaterina Stepanova
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Pediatric Nephrology
Timothy Bunchman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Megan Lo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Neurology
Amy D. Harper
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Christopher Henry
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Monica Islam
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Donald Taylor
Pediatric Neurology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 310, 804-288-9898
Ewa Way
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Kelley Dodson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000
Brian Fishero
Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231
Jin Lim
Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700
Rajanya S. Petersson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000
David Salley
Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700
Pediatric Pulmonology
Andrew (Drew) Barber
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jonathan Ma
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Michael Schechter
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Judith Voynow
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Sports Medicine
Chad Aarons
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Christopher K. Kim
OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Olivier Rolin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bill Shaw
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Surgery (General)
Charles Bagwell
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Laura A. Boomer
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jeffrey H. Haynes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Patricia Lange
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Surgical Specialist
Laura A. Boomer
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Brian Kogon
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000
Hans R. Tuten
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 202, Mechanicsville; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-2300
Gary Tye
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Urology
John Edmondson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411
Tony Herndon
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411
Eric Nelson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411
Rebecca Zee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatrics (Child Abuse)
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatrics (General)
Melani de Silva
RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437
Cole Hawthorne
RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437
Tiffany Kimbrough
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Sean McKenna
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
N. Romesh Wijesooriya
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Mary Caldwell
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-828-0713
William Carter
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Aaron Jones
Virginia Rehab Physicians, 2420 Maplewood Ave., Suite G, 804-220-5770
Eugenio A. Monasterio
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Olivier Rolin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery
Sharline Aboutanos
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420
Nadia Blanchet
Nadia Blanchet, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545
Darrin Hubert
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 14401 Sommerville Court, Suite 1A, Midlothian, 804-585-3420
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000
William Schleicher
Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Suite A, Henrico, 804-282-4940
Neil Zemmel
Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., Suite 200, 804-729-5588
Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery
Sharline Aboutanos
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420
Nadia Blanchet
Nadia Blanchet, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545
Michael Feldman
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-3060
Darrin Hubert
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 14401 Sommerville Court, Suite 1A, Midlothian, 804-585-3420
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9000
William Schleicher
Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Suite A, Henrico, 804-282-4940
Isaac Wornom
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420
Podiatry
John J. Kadukammakal
Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933
Justin Phillingane
MedRVA Podiatry, 40 Medical Park Blvd., Suite A, Petersburg, 804-732-6000
James E. Shadbolt
Capital Foot Care, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 227, Henrico, 804-754-7400
TIE Scott T. Vantre
Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933
Ryan Vazales
Advanced Foot & Ankle of Virginia, 2569 Homeview Drive, Henrico, 804-390-9878
Emily Wehman
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-7069
TIE David T. Weiss
West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779
Psychiatry (Adult)
Melissa Bui
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000
Martin N. Buxton
Private practice, appointments by referral only
Rashida Gray
Gray Psychiatry, 5318 Patterson Ave., Suite E, 804-482-0464
James Levenson
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St.; VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000
Psychology
Matt Bitsko
Summit Emotional Health, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557
Leila Islam
VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St., 804-828-9357
Stephan Weinland
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. 2nd St.; VCU Medical Center West, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000
Pulmonology
Lisa Brath
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161
Daniel Grinnan
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161
Drew Jones
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, North Chesterfield, 804-320-4243
John Sentz
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., Suite 300, 804-320-4243
R. Wes Shepherd
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Johnny Wong
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 7486 Right Flank Road, Suite 100, Mechanicsville, 804-320-4243
Radiation Oncology
Douglas W. Arthur
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7232
Chris Chipko
Virginia Urology Radiation Oncology Associates, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G201, 804-285-6030
Laurie Cuttino
Sarah Cannon Institute at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7607 Forest Ave., 804-287-4340
Emma Fields
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane, 804-828-7232
Lang Robertson Liebman
Virginia Urology Radiation Oncology Associates, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G201, 804-266-7762
David Randolph Jr.
Virginia Radiation Oncology Associates, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164
Radiology — Diagnostic
Lowrey H. Holthaus
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
A. John Kuta
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Alan V. Padgett
Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327
Chris Somerville
Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327
Gregory Vorona
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9000
Radiology — Interventional
Jawad Hussain
Commonwealth Interventional Radiology, 8006 Discovery Drive, Suite 301, Henrico, 804-272-7064
Namit Mahajan
Commonwealth Interventional Radiology, 8006 Discovery Drive, Suite 301, Henrico, 804-272-7064
Brian Strife
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 804-827-2329
Malcolm Sydnor
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 804-827-2329
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Benjamin Harris
Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450, 804-500-9999; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-256-2986
Erika Johnston-MacAnanny
Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450, 804-500-9999; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-256-2986
Richard S. Lucidi
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-327-8820
Erika New
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-327-8820
Anish Shah
Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450, 804-500-9999; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-256-2986
Rheumatology
David Carleton
Virginia Physicians, Inc., Rheumatology Division, Parham Doctors’ Hospital, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, Henrico, 804-346-1551
Lindsay Holtz
Arthritis Specialists, 8201 Atlee Road, Suite B, Mechanicsville, 804-730-5222
Beth Rubinstein
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341
Tammy R. Spring
HCA Virginia, Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901
Huzaefah Syed
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-9341
Sleep Medicine
Douglas W. Puryear
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 13551 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243
Cecilia Santos
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 229, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7491
Alan E. Schulman
HCA Virginia, Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742
Samuel Taylor
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9350
Pearl Yu
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Brook Road Pavilion, 2924 Brook Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Sports Medicine
Rishi Bala
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Sports Medicine & Primary Care, 2230 W. Broad St., 804-325-8801
Mary Caldwell
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-828-0713
Seth Cheatham
VCU Health, Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713
Dustin Dyer
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 202, Mechanicsville, 804-285-2300
Aaron Ferro
OrthoVirginia, 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-732-0095
Marion Herring
OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910
David Nedeff
OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910
Steven Reece
OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910
Julious (Jody) Smith
OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910
Surgery (Bariatric)
Matthew L. Brengman
Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600
Guilherme Campos
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-827-0045
David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St.; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Healthy Lifestyles Center, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Nathan Lee
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Jennifer Salluzzo
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-827-0045
Surgery (Breast)
Harry Bear
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-3111; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7748
TIE Ruth Felsen
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital,1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040
Amelia Grover
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-628-3111
TIE Kandace McGuire
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-628-3111
James Pellicane
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 701, 804-594-3130
Misti Wilson
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 219, Mechanicsville; Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 701, 804-594-3130
Surgery (Cardiac)
Leo Gazoni
HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Chiwon Hahn
HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777
Vigneshwar Kasirajan
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775
Mohammed Quader
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2775
Paul B. Wehman
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400B; Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Memorial Regional, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB I, Suite 311, Mechanicsville, 804-287-7840
Surgery (Colon and Rectal)
Jaime Bohl
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0049
Christine M. Bouchard
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-348-2814
Matthew Huk
HCA Virginia, Surgical Associates of Richmond,1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
Andrew J. Vorenberg
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-415-8994; 7504 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400
Nicole Wieghard
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0049
Surgery (General)
Clifford Deal
HCA Virginia, Richmond Surgical, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 220, 804-285-9416
Ralph E. Layman
General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435
John Metersky
HCA Virginia, Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200; Surgical Associates of Richmond, 7112 Cosby Village Road, Chesterfield, 804-320-2705
George Parker
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Levi Procter
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748
Amy T. Rose
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-348-2814
Surgery (Hand)
John E. Blank
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200; 3400 Haydenpark Ln Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-2300
Jessica Frankenhoff
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
C. Tate Hepper
OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910
Jonathan Isaacs
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
Boyd Rawles
OrthoVirginia, 15300 East West Road, Midlothian, 804-915-1910
Surgery (Moh’s, Skin Cancer)
Shields Callahan
Absolute Dermatology, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield, 804-326-4448
Nikoo Cheraghi
Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040
William S. Gillen
Absolute Dermatology, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield, 804-326-4448
TIE Julia Padgett
Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040
TIE Christine Rausch
Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Suite A, Henrico, 804-282-4940
Matthew Wallace
Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Surgery (Orthopedic)
Gregory Golladay
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
Marion Herring
OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910
Jason Hull
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Stephen L. Kates
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069
Jibanananda Satpathy
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Henrico; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
Julious (Jody) Smith
OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910
Surgery (Spine)
TIE Peter A. Alexander
HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204
Brian Cameron
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165
TIE Matthew T. Mayr
HCA Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204
Ricky J. Placide
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
Jed Vanichkachorn
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Surgery (Thoracic)
Amanda Bailey
General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435
Graham Bundy
HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777
Anthony Cassano
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775
Jenalee Coster
Bon Secours, Bon Secours Thoracic Surgery, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 406, 804-287-7929
Leo Gazoni
HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Rachit Shah
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-2775
Daniel Woolley
HCA Virginia, Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Surgery (Transplant)
David Bruno
VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Adrian Cotterell
VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Aamir Khan
VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Ralph E. Layman
General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435
Seung Duk Lee
VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104
Amit Sharma
VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Surgery (Trauma-Critical Care)
Michel Aboutanos
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748
Rahul Anand
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748
Ralph E. Layman
General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435
Levi Procter
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748
Edgar Rodas
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748
Surgery (Urology and Urological)
Sundeep Deorah
Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 1700 Mills Road, Suite B, Goochland, 804-330-9105
Lance Hampton
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999
Adam Klausner
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-323-1180
Kinloch Nelson
Virginia Urology, 8152 Pleasant Grove Road, Mechanicsville; 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105
Jeff Rebman
Urology Associates of Richmond,1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 4500, 804-320-1355
Surgery (Vascular)
Michael Amendola
Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Andrew Leake
Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953
Mark Levy
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-828-7749
Avik Mukherjee
Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Hen-rico, 804-288-1953
Daniel Newton
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; Tappahannock Pavilion A, 659 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, 804-828-7749
William A. Tierney
Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-7634
Urgent Care
KidMed Urgent Cares
Multiple locations, 804-422-5437
Patient First Urgent Cares
Multiple locations, 804-359-1337
Urogynecology
Ramzi Aboujaoude
Virginia Physicians for Women, 1212 Koger Center Blvd., North Chesterfield; 1775 Lake Harley Drive, Prince George, 804-897-2100
Ashley Carroll
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-323-1180
Nathan L. Guerette
Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, 2931 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-523-2533
Megan B. Shannon
Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St., 804-288-4084
Tovia Smith
Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St., 804-288-4084
Related Medical Professionals: NICU Nurse
Mary Barry
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Jamie Burton
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161
Melissa Dollings
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161
Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Anesthesiologist
Radcliffe Burt
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7929
Mary Ford
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7929
Ashley Stigall
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161
Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Oncologist
Ann Schoeneweis
Bon Secours, Bon Secours St. Francis Hematology Oncology, 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Midlothian, 804-594-7300
Lee Ann Skinner
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Practitioner
Thomas Brunner
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Krystle Brunson
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Timothy Ford
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929
Megan Gosnell
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Hollie Jones
Virginia Physicians for Women, 1775 Lake Harley Drive, Prince George; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 150, Midlothian, 804-897-2100
Related Medical Professionals: Pharmacist
Lauren Magee
VCU Health, VCU Health Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Sandra Mitchell
VCU Health, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 800-762-6161
Cady P. Noda
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
DaleMarie Vaughan
VCU Health, VCU Health Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Idris Yakubu
VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104
Related Medical Professionals: Physician Assistant
Brian Cromer
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Sarah Hamaker
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Stephanie Joyce
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jennifer Newlin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Deron Page
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161