Top Docs 2019

Here are the top vote recipients in each category, as selected by the 1,175 professionals who participated in our online survey. We sent 3,541 letters to licensed professionals as identified through records from the Virginia Department of Health Professions and followed through with email reminders. That is a participation rate of about 33 percent. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors because of ties. Other categories may have fewer than five doctors if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.

Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.

Addiction Medicine

Peter Breslin

Verity Psychiatry, 5540 Falmouth St., Suite 103, 804-495-8661

Peter R. Coleman

National medical director, The Coleman Institute,204 N. Hamilton St., Suite B, 804-201-9218

F. Gerard (Gerry) Moeller

VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

Mishka Terplan

VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

James Thompson

Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 4, 804-332-5950

Allergy and Immunology

Robert S. Call

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists,9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420

Lawrence Gelber

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists,9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420

William T. Hark

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists,9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420

Anne-Marie Irani

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Lawrence Schwartz

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341

Brant Ward

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Anesthesiology

John V. Booth

North American Partners in Anesthesia, chief of anesthesia, Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-254-5100

Michael Estes

American Anesthesiology of Virginia, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-288-6258

Nagesha Kasinath

Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622

Barry Rose

Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622

James (Jay) Stone Jr.

Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622

Bariatric Surgery

Gretchen Aquilina

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-827-0045

Matthew L. Brengman

Sub-specialty: general surgery. Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600

Guilherme Campos

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0045

Nathan Lee

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, North Office Medical Building, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Gregory Schroder

Sub-specialty: general surgery. Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Kenneth A. Ellenbogen

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

David Gilligan

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-521-5823

Saumil R. Shah

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-521-5823

Omar Shams

Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, Midlothian, 804-794-6400

Richard Keck Shepard

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Cardiology

Antonio Abbate

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Phoebe Ashley

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Minh Bui

Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070

Mark Johns

Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782

Ramesh N. Kundur

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-288-4827

Christopher Nicholson

Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070

Vipal Sabharwal

Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123

Cardiology (Interventional)

Minh Bui

Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070

Martin D. Caplan

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 505, 804-288-4827

Richard Cooke

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Zachary Gertz

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Luis Guzman

No longer with VCU Health

Ashwani Kumar

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-288-4827

Barbara Lawson

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Mark Newton

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-288-4827

Kalpesh Patel

James River Cardiology, 445 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 100, 804-520-1764

Mark Xenakis

Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782

Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)

Anna Bender

Atlee Chiropractic Center, 9173 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-730-7010

Walter Bogdan

Ariya Family Chiropractic, 19778 Gayton Road, Henrico, 804-750-2400

Joshua McCreadie

Airrosti, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 800-404-6050

Dermatology

Victoria Gross

Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Lydia Johnson

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9361

Eileen Kitces

Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Julia Nunley

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9361

Suzanne Peck

Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Christine Rausch

Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Henrico; 804-282-4940

Georgia Seeley

Other specialty: internal medicine. Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 310, 804-794-2307; 201 Concourse Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen, 804-549-4025

Laurie Shinn

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 828-CHOR (2467). Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-282-0831

Emergency Medicine

Matthew Bartholomew

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Department, 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Midlothian, 804-594-7950

Harinder Dhindsa

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.

Jeffrey Engel

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066

K. Scott Hickey

Emergency Coverage Corporation, Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1900

Robert Powell

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066

Mark Rausch

BetterMed Urgent Care, 6100 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian; 804-639-7555

Charles Shields

Henrico Doctors Hospital, James River Emergency Group-Forest, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Robert P. Castellucci

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 102, 804-282-9899

Francesco Celi

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Maria Iuorno

Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology, 7650 E. Parham Road, MOB II, Suite 210, 804-272-2702

Douglas Johnson

Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road, Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7686

Leanza Liu

Modern Richmond Endocrinology, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 5600, 804-267-6920

Ben D. Phillips

Virginia Endocrinology and Osteoporosis Center, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636

Kelsey Salley

Virginia Endocrinology and Osteoporosis Center, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636

Family/General Practice

James A. Bush

Colonial Heights Medical Center, 63512 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-520-1110

Caroline Cella

Primary Health Group, Johnston-Willis, 1471 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-320-1333

Richard L. Gergoudis

Family Physicians, division of Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800

Xiao Hong Jin

51 S. Market St., Petersburg, 804-732-0618

Giancarlo Pierantoni

VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-527-4540

Gastroenterology

Souheil Abou-Assi

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 706, 804-285-8206

Stephen Bickston

VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-4060

William T. Brand Jr.

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-8206

Ramy Eid

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive; 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505, 804-285-8206

Howard O. Haverty Jr.

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 223 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852

Genetics

Hind Al-Saif

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jennifer B. Humberson

UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, South Medical Office Building, 804-297-3055

Ray Lewandowski

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Geriatric Medicine

Peter Boling

VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Sarah Hobgood

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)

Sumac Diaz

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, OB Hospitalists Inc. 2104 Old Prescott Place, Henrico, 804-833-8335; Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospital, Southeastern Intensivist Services, PC, 804-483-6493

Alice J. Hirata

Specialties: general and high-risk obstetrics. Bon Secours Richmond OB-GYN, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-320-2483

Christine Isaacs

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-4409

Nicole Karjane

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-4409

Vienne Murray

West End Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-9479

Gynecologic Oncology

Cecelia H. Boardman

Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062

Jori Carter

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-323-5040

Tyler C. Ford

Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062

Johnny Hyde

Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900

Randal J. West

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute. Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040

Hematology and Oncology

Elke K. Friedman

Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-287-3000

Pablo Gonzalez

Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990

Mary Helen Hackney

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116

Lawrence M. Lewkow

Chief, medical oncology, Johnston-Willis Hospital, VCI at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-330-7990

Rachna Raman

Bon Secours Medical Oncology at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5875 Bremo Road MOB South, Suite 209, 804-287-7804

Hospice Care

Erin Alesi

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116

Abdul Amir

Hospice of Virginia, Retreat Doctors Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-200-1810

Danielle Noreika

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116

Leanne Yanni

Other specialty: internal medicine. Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Hospitalist

Brian Hanrahan

TeamHealth, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-6493

Vimal Mishra

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5323

Michael Perini

TeamHealth, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-6493

Philip Rizk

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital Hospitalist Program, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Yogesh Sharma

TeamHealth, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-6493

Hyperbaric Medicine

Joseph V. Boykin Jr.

Medical director, wound healing program, Department of Plastic Surgery, Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Infectious Diseases

Gonzalo Bearman

VCU Health,Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

James W. Brooks Jr.

Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-1833

Julie Reznicek

VCU Health,Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

David M. Rowles

Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-1833

Michael Stevens

VCU Health,Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Sarika Tripathi

Other specialties: HIV and travel medicine. Also provides consultation at Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and wound care at St. Mary’s Hospital. Commonwealth Infectious Diseases, P.O. Box 73262, Richmond, 804-833-5765

Intensivist

Cecilia Bergh

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1 Park West Circle, No. 301, Midlothian, 804-320-4243

Lisa Brath

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Ken Haft

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

Jamie Hey

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243

Rajiv Malhotra

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Sridhar Neralla

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

Scott K. Radow

Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialty: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

Internal Medicine

Christopher P. Hayes

Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857

Amanda George

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Betty Anne Johnson

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Sidney Jones

Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857

Jeff Kushinka

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Yi Sun

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-0620

Maternal-Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy

James Taylor Christmas

Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972

Susan Lanni

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-4409

Ronald Ramus

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-4409

Edward H. Springel

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-4409

Lisa R. Troyer

Virginia Women’s Center, Short Pump, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, 804-288-4084

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Karen Hendricks-Munoz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Jenny Fox

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Russell Moores

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Nephrology

Walid G. Abou Assi

Nephrology Specialists, 7605 First Ave., Suite 109, 804-285-6390

Peter Condro Jr.

Sub-specialty: hypertension. Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814

Todd Gehr

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-2161

Jason Kidd

VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-425-3627; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Srikanth R. Kunaparaju

Sub-specialty: hypertension. Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814

Martin T. Starkman

Sub-specialty: hypertension. Martin Starkman, M.D., LTD, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 303, 804-282-8005

Neurology

Jonathan Bekenstein

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9350

Matthew Boyce

Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742

Ibrahim Hegab

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8262 Atlee Road, MOB III, Suite 201, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720

Thomas Smith

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8262 Atlee Road, MOB III, Suite 201, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720

Robert J. White

Sub-specialties: electromyography, nerve conduction studies, single-fiber EMG, and diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the neuromuscular system. Neurological Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-288-2742

Scott Vota

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9350

Neurosurgery

Peter A. Alexander

Specialty: brain and spine surgery. Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204

William Broaddus

VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165

R. Scott Graham

VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165

Bruce Mathern

VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165

Richard H. Singleton

Specialty: brain and spinal surgery, complex and minimally invasive spinal surgery, brain and spinal tumor surgery, Gamma Knife, neck surgery and disc replacement, Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-4990

Gary Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Nurse Practitioner

Elisa Bivins

BetterMed Urgent Care, 6100 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian; 804-639-7555

Kylene Botts

James River Cardiology, 445 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 100, 804-520-1764

Barbara Ennis

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350

Melissa Foster

Virginia Physicians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-897-2100

Carol Gruber

Virginia Urology Center, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

Anna Hembrick

CVS MinuteClinic, 13800 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 804-739-2198

Charlotte Roberts

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350

Occupational Medicine

Tanvir Dara

BetterMed Urgent Care, 6100 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-639-7555

Oncologic Surgery

Harry Bear

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116

Leopoldo Fernandez

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116

Amelia Grover

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116

Brian Kaplan

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-5116

George Parker

Sub-specialties: breast, gastrointestinal and pancreatic cancers. Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

D. Michael Rose

Sub-specialties: thyroid cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, pancreatic and esophageal cancer, sarcoma, and GI cancer. Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Michael White

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Ophthalmology and Opthalmologic Surgery

William Benson

VCU Health Ophthalmology at Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315

Vikram Brar

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-228-CHOR (2467)

Donna Brown

Sub-specialties: pediatric ophthalmology, adult strabismus and cornea, and external disease. Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 804-287-4200

Joseph D. Iuorno

Fellowship-trained cornea specialist. Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, 804-217-6363

Evan Silverstein

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Optometry

Gerald Neidigh Jr.

Grove Eye Care, 3601 Grove Ave., 804-353-3937

Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery

Laurence DiNardo

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9447; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-628-4368; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 800-762-6161

Kelley Dodson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Julie Kerr

Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231

James T. May IV

Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville; 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian; 4700 Puddledock Road, Suite 100,Prince George; 804-484-3700

Evan Reiter

VCU Massey Cancer Center, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-762-6161

Pain Management

Peter Duke Crane

CJW Paint Management, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 230, 804-483-6841

Yaoming Gu

National Spine & Pain Centers, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Henrico, 855-836-7246

Marc Alan Huntoon

VCU Health, NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)

Stephen P. Long

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301 804-288-7246

Benjamin G. Seeman

Specialty: physical medicine and rehabilitation. Sub-specialty: interventional pain management. Integrative Pain Specialists, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 804-249-8888

Palliative Care

Erin Alesi

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999

Abdul Amir

Hospice of Virginia, Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-200-1810

Danielle Noreika

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999

Jean E. Teasley

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Leanne Yanni

Other specialty: internal medicine. Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Pathology

Cliff Lee Bridges

Monument Pathologists, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8100

Michael J. Kornstein

Sub-specialties: hematopathology and breast pathology. Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4889

Guanhua Lai

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Dharam M. Ramnani

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

John W. Turner

Sub-specialty: dermatopathology. Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5146

Pediatric Adolescent Medicine

Stephanie Crewe

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Allergy/Immunology

Michael Blumberg

Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-288-0055

Anne-Marie Irani

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Santhosh Kumar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Brant Ward

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Cardiology

Douglas Allen

UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055

Kerri Carter

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mary L. Falterman

Pediatric Cardiology of Virginia, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611

Scott D. Gullquist

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Samuel Lee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Bremo Road, 5855 Bremo Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bradford R. McQuilkin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatrics — Child Abuse

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111

Christopher Johnson

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066

Frank Petruzella

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066

Jonathan Silverman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 804-828-9111

Chris Woleben

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 804-828-9111

Pediatric Endocrinology

Anshu Gupta

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Elna Kochummen

Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-287-7322

Anil R. Kumar

Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-287-7322

Trang Le

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Edmond (Trey) Wickham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Christopher P. Hayes

Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857

Carl B. Rountree Jr.

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Flora Szabo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Narendra Vadlamudi

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Juan Villalona

Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, The Highland II Medical Office Building, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 106, 804-888-7337

Ted A. Williams

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Madhu Gowda

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massey Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Marieke Helou

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massey Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Gita V. Massey

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massey Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

India Y. Sisler

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massey Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Christina M. Wiedl

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massey Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Hospitalist

Elizabeth Aarons

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Pediatric Hospitalist, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222

Christine Cook

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Pediatric Hospitalist, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222

Clifton C. Lee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

David Marcello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Matthew Schefft

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Infectious Disease

David J. Friedel

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

William C. Koch

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Suzanne R. Lavoie

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Beth C. Marshall

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Intensivist

Oliver Karam

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mark Marinello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Norma Maxvold

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Michael Miller

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital pediatric hospitalist, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222

Pediatric Nephrology

Timothy Bunchman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Cristin Kaspar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Megan Lo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Nianzhou Nina Xiao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Neurology

Winslow Borkowski

Pediatric Neurology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 310, 804-288-9898

Amy Harper

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David Jaffe

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David Leszczyszyn

Bon Secours Pediatric Neurology Clinic, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Lawrence D. Morton

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Sanjai Rao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Kelley Dodson

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Julie T. Kerr

Commonwealth ENT Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 212, 804-525-4231

Jin Lim

Sub-specialties: pediatric ENT, sinus disease including balloon sinuplasty, head and neck surgery. Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 161 Wadsworth Drive, 804-484-3700

Rajanya S. Petersson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care

Bob A. Archuleta

Specialty: general pediatrics. Pediatric Associates, 1001 Hioaks Road, 804-320-7139; 13470 Tredegar Lake Parkway, Midlothian, 804-794-7788

Kelly Lastrapes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jean E. Teasley

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Pulmonology

Justin Brockbank

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

James Bryce Lothian

Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Bruce K. Rubin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Howard (Joel) Schmidt

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Judith Voynow

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Rheumatology

Sarah E. Hoffmann

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Aarat Patel

Bon Secours Rheumatology Center of Richmond, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601

Pediatrics (General)

Peter Heyman

RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437

Sean McKenna

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Melissa Nelson

Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 101; 8485 Bell Creek Road, Suite B-3, Mechanicsville; 804-282-4205

Niran (Romesh) Wijesooriya

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Lanping Yu

Yu Pediatrics, 325 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 600, Colonial Heights, 804-518-3288

Pediatrics — Neurodevelopmental/Behavioral

Jennifer Accardo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pasquale Accardo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Sports Medicine

Chad Aarons

Sub-specialty: pediatric orthopedics and sports medicine. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Joanna Horstmann

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Victoria G. Kuester

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bill Shaw

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Robert H. Tuten

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Pediatric Surgery (General)

Charles Bagwell

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Laura A. Boomer

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jeffrey H. Haynes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Patricia Lange

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Surgical Specialist

Victoria G. Kuester

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Gary Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Thomas Yeh

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Urology

John Edmondson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Tony Herndon

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

David X. Cifu

VCU Health, NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)

Yaoming Gu

National Spine and Pain Centers, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 203, Henrico, 804-270-7262

Hillary S. Hawkins

Medical director at Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Hospital,8254 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-764-1000

Albert M. Jones Jr.

Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center Bon Air Center,206 Twinridge Lane;Reynolds Center, 6627 W. Broad St.; 804-764-1000

Manmohan S. Khokhar

Johnston-Willis Physical Rehabilitation, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-6510

Eugenio Monasterio

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-228-CHOR (2467)

Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery

Sharline Aboutanos

Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-285-4115

Nadia Blanchet

9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545

Darrin Hubert

Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate (not children); breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115

Gordon Lewis

Specialties: cosmetic surgery of the face, body and breast; breast reconstruction; skin cancer. Lewis Plastic Surgery, 2331-A Robious Station Circle, Midlothian, 804-267-6009

Daniel Luppens

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060

Andrea Pozez

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060

Isaac L. Wornom III

Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420

Neil Zemmel

Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., 804-423-2100

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

Sharline Aboutanos

Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115

Nadia Blanchet

9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545

Darrin Hubert

Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115

Santosh Kale

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060

Daniel Luppens

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Isaac L. Wornom III

Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420

Neil Zemmel

Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., 804-423-2100

Podiatry (Doctor of Podiatric Medicine)

Simon Mest

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069

Justin Phillingane

Commonwealth Foot & Ankle Specialists, 3333 S. Crater Road, Suite 3-E, Petersburg, 804-732-6000

Scott T. Vantre

Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933

Mitchell R. Waskin

Specialty: podiatric surgery. The Foot & Ankle Center on the campus of Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1465 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-320-3668

David T. Weiss

Sub-specialties: foot surgery, sports medicine, wound management, podopediatrics. West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779

Psychiatry/Adult

Peter Breslin

Verity Psychiatry, 5540 Falmouth St., Suite 103, 804-495-8661

Martin N. Buxton

Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, 4906 Radford Ave., 804-354-1996, and the Buxton Institute, 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-496-1662

Christopher Kogut

VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

James Levenson

VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

Sherman Master

Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 4, 804-332-5950

Jefferson “Jeff” M. Sommers

Medical director of psychiatric services at Parham Doctors’ Hospital, medical director of acute adults at Tucker Pavilion. Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, South Lake office. Insight Physicians P.C., 2006 Bremo Road, Suite 101, 804-288-1881

Psychiatry/Child and Adolescent

Cheryl Al-Mateen

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 804-828-3129

Walid Fawaz

Virginia South Psychiatric Services, 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Suite 102, Midlothian, 804-378-0800; 207 N. 4th Ave., Hopewell, 804-541-0918

Divya Gongireddy

Fellow, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 804-828-3129

David Gould

Tucker Psychiatric Clinic, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 202, 804-320-7881

Susan Jones

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Psychiatry/Geriatric

Sherman Master

Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 4, 804-332-5950

Robert L. Seward

Tucker Psychiatric Clinic, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 202, 804-320-7881

Jefferson “Jeff” M. Sommers

Medical director of psychiatric services at Parham Doctors’ Hospital, medical director of acute adults at Tucker Pavilion. Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, South Lake office. Insight Physicians P.C., 2006 Bremo Road, Suite 101, 804-288-1881

Psychology (Doctor of Psychology)

Edward Peck III

Neuropsychological Services of Virginia, 2010 Bremo Road, Suite 127, 804-285-2555

Stephan Weinland

VCU Health Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-2000

Rashelle Hayes

VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-2000

Public Health Medicine

Danny Avula

Director, Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts, 400 E. Cary St., 804-482-5500, Henrico County Health Department, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive, Henrico, 804-501-4651

Pulmonology

Daniel Grinnan

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161

Ken Haft

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St, No. 300, 804-320-4243

Jamie Hey

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243

Sridhar Neralla

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

Scott K. Radow

Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialties: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

Pawanjit Sarna

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243

R. Wesley Shepherd

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Radiation Oncology

Douglas W. Arthur

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-828-7232

Emma Fields

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-828-7232

Lang Robertson Liebman

Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762

David Randolph Sr.

Sarah Cannon Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5000

Shiyu Song

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-7232

Radiology-Diagnostic

Ann Fulcher

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Lowrey H. Holthaus

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

A. John Kuta

Other specialty: neuroradiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Chris Somerville

Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 804-288-8327

Jinxing Yu

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Radiology-Interventional

Philip C. Pieters

Vascular and interventional radiology, diagnostic radiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Efstathios “Ike” Spinos

Vascular and interventional radiology; Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Brian Strife

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-3580

Malcolm Sydnor Jr.

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St.; 804-628-3580

Gregg Weinberg

Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 804-288-8327

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Michael Edelstein

Virginia Fertility Associates, a Shady Grove Company, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 430, 804-379-9000

R. Scott Lucidi

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-8820

Anish Shah

Virginia Fertility Associates, a Shady Grove Company, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 430, 804-379-9000

Kenneth Steingold

Virginia Fertility Associates, a Shady Grove Company, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 430, 804-379-9000

Rheumatology

David Carleton

Virginia Physicians Inc. Rheumatology Division, Henrico Doctors Hospital MOB II, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, 804-346-1551

Karim Masri

Bon Secours Rheumatology Center, 9602 Patterson Ave., Henrico, 804-217-9601

Beth Rubinstein

VCU Health, NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341

Tammy Spring

Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901

Michael Strachan

Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901

Huzaefah Syed

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341

Christopher Wise

VCU Health, NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341

Sleep Medicine

Taruj Ali

Specialty: sleep medicine. Sub-specialties: pulmonary disease and critical-care medicine. Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243

Justin Brockbank

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2529 Professional Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Douglas Puryear

Specialty: sleep medicine. Sub-specialties: pulmonary disease and critical-care medicine. Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243

Cecilia Santos

Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 229, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7491; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 709, 804-673-8160; 13520 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 804-595-1430

Samuel Taylor

VCU Health, Center for Sleep Medicine, 2529 Professional Road, 804-828-9350

Sports Medicine

Rishi K. Bala

Bon Secours Sports Medicine and Primary Care, 2401 W. Leigh St., 804-325-8801

Seth Cheatham

VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713

Katherine Dec

VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713

Thomas Loughran

VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713

Steven G. Reece

Sub-specialty: nonsurgical sports medicine. OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-270-1305

Matthew Walker

Sub-specialty: shoulder and elbow. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Surgery (Breast)

Harry Bear

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116

Ruth Felsen

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, 804-323-5040

Amelia Grover

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116

Kandace McGuire

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116

James Pellicane

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11, 804-594-3130

Misti Wilson

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB 1, Suite 309, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130

Surgery (Cardiac)

Mark Bladergroen

Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400, 804-287-7840

Leo Gazoni

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates,7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Chiwon Hahn

Other specialty: transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-282-8777

Vigneshwar Kasirajan

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Daniel Tang

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Surgery (Colon and Rectal)

Jaime Bohl

VCU Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-827-0049

Christine Bouchard

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Cary L. Gentry

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077

Crawford C. Smith

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077

Andrew Vorenberg

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400

Surgery (General)

Richard F. Carter

Richmond Surgical —Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 220, 804-285-9416

Stephanie Goldberg

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669); Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-957-6287

Nathan Lee

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, North Building, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

George Parker

Sub-specialty: oncological surgery. Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 506, North Building, Suite 406, 804-893-8676

Amy T. Rose

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Venkat Santosh

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Surgery (Hand)

John E. Blank

Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave.; 8266 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Henrico, 804-285-2300

Ilvy Cotterell

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-7069

Sanjay S. “Jay” Desai

Specialty: hand, wrist, and elbow and upper extremity. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Building 2, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Jessica Frankenhoff

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069

Keith Glowacki

Specialty: hand, wrist and elbow. OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414

C. Tate Hepper

Specialty: hand, wrist and elbow. OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414

Jonathan Isaacs

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-7069

J.E.B. Stuart V

Specialty: hand, wrist and elbow. OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-320-1339

Surgery (Orthopedic)

Douglas Boardman

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)

Greg Golladay

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669); Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway

Mark M. Jones

Sub-specialties: total joint replacement, knee and hip surgery. OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088

Glen J. Kerr

OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-320-1339

William E. “Bill” Nordt

Sub-specialties: sports medicine, knee and shoulder surgery. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Jody Smith III

Sub-specialty: sports medicine, knee and shoulder surgery. OrthoVirginia, Medical Office Building West, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-288-8512

Surgery (Spine)

Adam Crowl

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414

Robert Scott Graham

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)

Joseph S. “Joey” Kim

Sub-specialties: adult spine, cervical spine and spine surgery. OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414

Bruce Mathern

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165

Matthew T. Mayr

Sub-specialties: spine and brain surgery. Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204

Rick J. Placide

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165

Jed Vanichkachorn

Sub-specialties: disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine; spinal reconstructive surgery; minimally invasive spine surgery; and scoliosis surgery. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Surgery (Thoracic)

Graham Bundy

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-282-8777

Anthony Cassano

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2775

Robert Ferguson

Bon Secours-VCU Health Thoracic Surgery Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 110, 804-287-7929; VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-2775

Leo Gazoni

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates,7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Rachit Shah

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Maryland Court, 804-828-2775

Surgery (Transplant)

Chandra S. Bhati

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104

Adrian Cotterell

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Marlon F. Levy

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Gerardo Mendez-Picon

Sub-specialties: vascular surgery, transplant and hepatobiliary surgery. Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-968-4435

Mohammed Quader

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104

Surgery (Vascular)

Francisco Albuquerque

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7749

Richard Binns

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

John Hyslop

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Robert Larson

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7749

Gregg L. Londrey

Vascular Surgery Associates, 417 Libbie Ave., 804-288-1953

Mark M. Levy

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9849; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-828-7749

W. Andrew Tierney

Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-7634

Barklie W. Zimmerman

Specialties: general vascular and breast. Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-968-4435

Urogynecology

Ramzi Aboujaoude

Virginia Physcians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-520-0205; 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 804-897-2100

David B. Glazier

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105

Meghana Gowda

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 14051 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 2201, 804-330-9105

Lonny S. Green

Sub-specialties: urinary incontinence, pelvic relaxation, urinary tract infections and interstitial cystitis. Director of the Pelvic Health and Continence Institute at Virginia Women’s Center, 2240 John Rolfe Parkway, 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-288-4084

Nathan L. Guerette

The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute of Virginia, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 701, 804-523-2533

Quinn K. Lippmann

Sub-specialties: female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, mesh complications, incontinence, overactive bladder, and pelvic organ prolapse. Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105

Lauren Siff

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-323-1180

Tovia Smith

Virginia Women’s Center, 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 2240 John Rolfe Parkway; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 100, Midlothian; 804-288-4084

Urology and Urological Surgery

Eric P. Cote

Virginia Urology, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Office Building 1, Suite 202, Mechanicsville; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 804-330-9105

David Glazier

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

Lance Hampton

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-9331

Mark B. Monahan

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 2025 Waterside Drive, Suite 105, Prince George, 804-330-9105

William Morgan

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-330-9105

Jeff Rebman