Top Docs 2019

Here are the top vote recipients in each category, as selected by the 1,175 professionals who participated in our online survey. We sent 3,541 letters to licensed professionals as identified through records from the Virginia Department of Health Professions and followed through with email reminders. That is a participation rate of about 33 percent. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors because of ties. Other categories may have fewer than five doctors if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.
Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.
Addiction Medicine
Peter Breslin
Verity Psychiatry, 5540 Falmouth St., Suite 103, 804-495-8661
Peter R. Coleman
National medical director, The Coleman Institute,204 N. Hamilton St., Suite B, 804-201-9218
F. Gerard (Gerry) Moeller
VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000
Mishka Terplan
VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000
James Thompson
Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 4, 804-332-5950
Allergy and Immunology
Robert S. Call
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists,9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420
Lawrence Gelber
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists,9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420
William T. Hark
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists,9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420
Anne-Marie Irani
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Lawrence Schwartz
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341
Brant Ward
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Anesthesiology
John V. Booth
North American Partners in Anesthesia, chief of anesthesia, Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-254-5100
Michael Estes
American Anesthesiology of Virginia, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-288-6258
Nagesha Kasinath
Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622
Barry Rose
Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622
James (Jay) Stone Jr.
Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622
Bariatric Surgery
Gretchen Aquilina
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-827-0045
Matthew L. Brengman
Sub-specialty: general surgery. Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600
Guilherme Campos
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0045
Nathan Lee
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, North Office Medical Building, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Gregory Schroder
Sub-specialty: general surgery. Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Kenneth A. Ellenbogen
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
David Gilligan
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-521-5823
Saumil R. Shah
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-521-5823
Omar Shams
Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, Midlothian, 804-794-6400
Richard Keck Shepard
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Cardiology
Antonio Abbate
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Phoebe Ashley
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Minh Bui
Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070
Mark Johns
Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782
Ramesh N. Kundur
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-288-4827
Christopher Nicholson
Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070
Vipal Sabharwal
Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123
Cardiology (Interventional)
Minh Bui
Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070
Martin D. Caplan
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 505, 804-288-4827
Richard Cooke
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Zachary Gertz
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Luis Guzman
No longer with VCU Health
Ashwani Kumar
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-288-4827
Barbara Lawson
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Mark Newton
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-288-4827
Kalpesh Patel
James River Cardiology, 445 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 100, 804-520-1764
Mark Xenakis
Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782
Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)
Anna Bender
Atlee Chiropractic Center, 9173 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-730-7010
Walter Bogdan
Ariya Family Chiropractic, 19778 Gayton Road, Henrico, 804-750-2400
Joshua McCreadie
Airrosti, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 800-404-6050
Dermatology
Victoria Gross
Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Lydia Johnson
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9361
Eileen Kitces
Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Julia Nunley
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9361
Suzanne Peck
Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Christine Rausch
Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Henrico; 804-282-4940
Georgia Seeley
Other specialty: internal medicine. Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 310, 804-794-2307; 201 Concourse Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen, 804-549-4025
Laurie Shinn
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 828-CHOR (2467). Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-282-0831
Emergency Medicine
Matthew Bartholomew
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Department, 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Midlothian, 804-594-7950
Harinder Dhindsa
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.
Jeffrey Engel
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066
K. Scott Hickey
Emergency Coverage Corporation, Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1900
Robert Powell
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066
Mark Rausch
BetterMed Urgent Care, 6100 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian; 804-639-7555
Charles Shields
Henrico Doctors Hospital, James River Emergency Group-Forest, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Robert P. Castellucci
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 102, 804-282-9899
Francesco Celi
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Maria Iuorno
Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology, 7650 E. Parham Road, MOB II, Suite 210, 804-272-2702
Douglas Johnson
Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road, Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7686
Leanza Liu
Modern Richmond Endocrinology, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 5600, 804-267-6920
Ben D. Phillips
Virginia Endocrinology and Osteoporosis Center, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636
Kelsey Salley
Virginia Endocrinology and Osteoporosis Center, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636
Family/General Practice
James A. Bush
Colonial Heights Medical Center, 63512 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-520-1110
Caroline Cella
Primary Health Group, Johnston-Willis, 1471 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-320-1333
Richard L. Gergoudis
Family Physicians, division of Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800
Xiao Hong Jin
51 S. Market St., Petersburg, 804-732-0618
Giancarlo Pierantoni
VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-527-4540
Gastroenterology
Souheil Abou-Assi
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 706, 804-285-8206
Stephen Bickston
VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-4060
William T. Brand Jr.
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-8206
Ramy Eid
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive; 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505, 804-285-8206
Howard O. Haverty Jr.
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 223 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852
Genetics
Hind Al-Saif
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jennifer B. Humberson
UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, South Medical Office Building, 804-297-3055
Ray Lewandowski
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Geriatric Medicine
Peter Boling
VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Sarah Hobgood
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)
Sumac Diaz
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, OB Hospitalists Inc. 2104 Old Prescott Place, Henrico, 804-833-8335; Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospital, Southeastern Intensivist Services, PC, 804-483-6493
Alice J. Hirata
Specialties: general and high-risk obstetrics. Bon Secours Richmond OB-GYN, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-320-2483
Christine Isaacs
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-4409
Nicole Karjane
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-4409
Vienne Murray
West End Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-9479
Gynecologic Oncology
Cecelia H. Boardman
Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062
Jori Carter
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-323-5040
Tyler C. Ford
Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062
Johnny Hyde
Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900
Randal J. West
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute. Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040
Hematology and Oncology
Elke K. Friedman
Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-287-3000
Pablo Gonzalez
Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990
Mary Helen Hackney
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116
Lawrence M. Lewkow
Chief, medical oncology, Johnston-Willis Hospital, VCI at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-330-7990
Rachna Raman
Bon Secours Medical Oncology at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5875 Bremo Road MOB South, Suite 209, 804-287-7804
Hospice Care
Erin Alesi
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116
Abdul Amir
Hospice of Virginia, Retreat Doctors Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-200-1810
Danielle Noreika
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116
Leanne Yanni
Other specialty: internal medicine. Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Hospitalist
Brian Hanrahan
TeamHealth, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-6493
Vimal Mishra
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5323
Michael Perini
TeamHealth, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-6493
Philip Rizk
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital Hospitalist Program, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Yogesh Sharma
TeamHealth, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-6493
Hyperbaric Medicine
Joseph V. Boykin Jr.
Medical director, wound healing program, Department of Plastic Surgery, Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Infectious Diseases
Gonzalo Bearman
VCU Health,Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
James W. Brooks Jr.
Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-1833
Julie Reznicek
VCU Health,Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
David M. Rowles
Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-1833
Michael Stevens
VCU Health,Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Sarika Tripathi
Other specialties: HIV and travel medicine. Also provides consultation at Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and wound care at St. Mary’s Hospital. Commonwealth Infectious Diseases, P.O. Box 73262, Richmond, 804-833-5765
Intensivist
Cecilia Bergh
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1 Park West Circle, No. 301, Midlothian, 804-320-4243
Lisa Brath
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Ken Haft
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
Jamie Hey
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243
Rajiv Malhotra
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Sridhar Neralla
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
Scott K. Radow
Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialty: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
Internal Medicine
Christopher P. Hayes
Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857
Amanda George
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Betty Anne Johnson
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Sidney Jones
Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857
Jeff Kushinka
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Yi Sun
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-0620
Maternal-Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy
James Taylor Christmas
Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972
Susan Lanni
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-4409
Ronald Ramus
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-4409
Edward H. Springel
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-4409
Lisa R. Troyer
Virginia Women’s Center, Short Pump, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, 804-288-4084
Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Karen Hendricks-Munoz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Jenny Fox
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Russell Moores
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Nephrology
Walid G. Abou Assi
Nephrology Specialists, 7605 First Ave., Suite 109, 804-285-6390
Peter Condro Jr.
Sub-specialty: hypertension. Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814
Todd Gehr
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-2161
Jason Kidd
VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-425-3627; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Srikanth R. Kunaparaju
Sub-specialty: hypertension. Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814
Martin T. Starkman
Sub-specialty: hypertension. Martin Starkman, M.D., LTD, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 303, 804-282-8005
Neurology
Jonathan Bekenstein
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9350
Matthew Boyce
Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742
Ibrahim Hegab
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8262 Atlee Road, MOB III, Suite 201, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720
Thomas Smith
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8262 Atlee Road, MOB III, Suite 201, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720
Robert J. White
Sub-specialties: electromyography, nerve conduction studies, single-fiber EMG, and diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the neuromuscular system. Neurological Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-288-2742
Scott Vota
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9350
Neurosurgery
Peter A. Alexander
Specialty: brain and spine surgery. Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204
William Broaddus
VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165
R. Scott Graham
VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165
Bruce Mathern
VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165
Richard H. Singleton
Specialty: brain and spinal surgery, complex and minimally invasive spinal surgery, brain and spinal tumor surgery, Gamma Knife, neck surgery and disc replacement, Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-4990
Gary Tye
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Nurse Practitioner
Elisa Bivins
BetterMed Urgent Care, 6100 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian; 804-639-7555
Kylene Botts
James River Cardiology, 445 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 100, 804-520-1764
Barbara Ennis
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350
Melissa Foster
Virginia Physicians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-897-2100
Carol Gruber
Virginia Urology Center, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105
Anna Hembrick
CVS MinuteClinic, 13800 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 804-739-2198
Charlotte Roberts
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350
Occupational Medicine
Tanvir Dara
BetterMed Urgent Care, 6100 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-639-7555
Oncologic Surgery
Harry Bear
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116
Leopoldo Fernandez
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116
Amelia Grover
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116
Brian Kaplan
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-5116
George Parker
Sub-specialties: breast, gastrointestinal and pancreatic cancers. Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
D. Michael Rose
Sub-specialties: thyroid cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, pancreatic and esophageal cancer, sarcoma, and GI cancer. Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Michael White
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Ophthalmology and Opthalmologic Surgery
William Benson
VCU Health Ophthalmology at Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315
Vikram Brar
VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-228-CHOR (2467)
Donna Brown
Sub-specialties: pediatric ophthalmology, adult strabismus and cornea, and external disease. Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 804-287-4200
Joseph D. Iuorno
Fellowship-trained cornea specialist. Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, 804-217-6363
Evan Silverstein
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Optometry
Gerald Neidigh Jr.
Grove Eye Care, 3601 Grove Ave., 804-353-3937
Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery
Laurence DiNardo
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9447; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-628-4368; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 800-762-6161
Kelley Dodson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Julie Kerr
Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231
James T. May IV
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville; 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian; 4700 Puddledock Road, Suite 100,Prince George; 804-484-3700
Evan Reiter
VCU Massey Cancer Center, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-762-6161
Pain Management
Peter Duke Crane
CJW Paint Management, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 230, 804-483-6841
Yaoming Gu
National Spine & Pain Centers, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Henrico, 855-836-7246
Marc Alan Huntoon
VCU Health, NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)
Stephen P. Long
Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301 804-288-7246
Benjamin G. Seeman
Specialty: physical medicine and rehabilitation. Sub-specialty: interventional pain management. Integrative Pain Specialists, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 804-249-8888
Palliative Care
Erin Alesi
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999
Abdul Amir
Hospice of Virginia, Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-200-1810
Danielle Noreika
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999
Jean E. Teasley
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Leanne Yanni
Other specialty: internal medicine. Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Pathology
Cliff Lee Bridges
Monument Pathologists, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8100
Michael J. Kornstein
Sub-specialties: hematopathology and breast pathology. Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4889
Guanhua Lai
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Dharam M. Ramnani
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105
John W. Turner
Sub-specialty: dermatopathology. Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5146
Pediatric Adolescent Medicine
Stephanie Crewe
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Allergy/Immunology
Michael Blumberg
Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-288-0055
Anne-Marie Irani
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Santhosh Kumar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Brant Ward
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Cardiology
Douglas Allen
UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055
Kerri Carter
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mary L. Falterman
Pediatric Cardiology of Virginia, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611
Scott D. Gullquist
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Samuel Lee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Bremo Road, 5855 Bremo Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bradford R. McQuilkin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatrics — Child Abuse
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111
Christopher Johnson
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066
Frank Petruzella
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066
Jonathan Silverman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 804-828-9111
Chris Woleben
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 804-828-9111
Pediatric Endocrinology
Anshu Gupta
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Elna Kochummen
Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-287-7322
Anil R. Kumar
Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-287-7322
Trang Le
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Edmond (Trey) Wickham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Christopher P. Hayes
Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857
Carl B. Rountree Jr.
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Flora Szabo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Narendra Vadlamudi
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Juan Villalona
Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, The Highland II Medical Office Building, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 106, 804-888-7337
Ted A. Williams
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
Madhu Gowda
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massey Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Marieke Helou
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massey Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Gita V. Massey
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massey Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
India Y. Sisler
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massey Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Christina M. Wiedl
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massey Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Hospitalist
Elizabeth Aarons
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Pediatric Hospitalist, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222
Christine Cook
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Pediatric Hospitalist, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222
Clifton C. Lee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
David Marcello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Matthew Schefft
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Infectious Disease
David J. Friedel
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
William C. Koch
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Suzanne R. Lavoie
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Beth C. Marshall
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Intensivist
Oliver Karam
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mark Marinello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Norma Maxvold
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Michael Miller
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital pediatric hospitalist, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222
Pediatric Nephrology
Timothy Bunchman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Cristin Kaspar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Megan Lo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Nianzhou Nina Xiao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Neurology
Winslow Borkowski
Pediatric Neurology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 310, 804-288-9898
Amy Harper
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David Jaffe
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David Leszczyszyn
Bon Secours Pediatric Neurology Clinic, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Lawrence D. Morton
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Sanjai Rao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Kelley Dodson
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Julie T. Kerr
Commonwealth ENT Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 212, 804-525-4231
Jin Lim
Sub-specialties: pediatric ENT, sinus disease including balloon sinuplasty, head and neck surgery. Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 161 Wadsworth Drive, 804-484-3700
Rajanya S. Petersson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care
Bob A. Archuleta
Specialty: general pediatrics. Pediatric Associates, 1001 Hioaks Road, 804-320-7139; 13470 Tredegar Lake Parkway, Midlothian, 804-794-7788
Kelly Lastrapes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jean E. Teasley
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Pulmonology
Justin Brockbank
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
James Bryce Lothian
Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Bruce K. Rubin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Howard (Joel) Schmidt
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Judith Voynow
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Rheumatology
Sarah E. Hoffmann
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Aarat Patel
Bon Secours Rheumatology Center of Richmond, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601
Pediatrics (General)
Peter Heyman
RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437
Sean McKenna
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Melissa Nelson
Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 101; 8485 Bell Creek Road, Suite B-3, Mechanicsville; 804-282-4205
Niran (Romesh) Wijesooriya
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Lanping Yu
Yu Pediatrics, 325 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 600, Colonial Heights, 804-518-3288
Pediatrics — Neurodevelopmental/Behavioral
Jennifer Accardo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pasquale Accardo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Sports Medicine
Chad Aarons
Sub-specialty: pediatric orthopedics and sports medicine. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Joanna Horstmann
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bill Shaw
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Robert H. Tuten
Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Pediatric Surgery (General)
Charles Bagwell
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Laura A. Boomer
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jeffrey H. Haynes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Patricia Lange
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Surgical Specialist
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Gary Tye
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Thomas Yeh
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Urology
John Edmondson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Tony Herndon
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
David X. Cifu
VCU Health, NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)
Yaoming Gu
National Spine and Pain Centers, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 203, Henrico, 804-270-7262
Hillary S. Hawkins
Medical director at Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Hospital,8254 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-764-1000
Albert M. Jones Jr.
Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center Bon Air Center,206 Twinridge Lane;Reynolds Center, 6627 W. Broad St.; 804-764-1000
Manmohan S. Khokhar
Johnston-Willis Physical Rehabilitation, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-6510
Eugenio Monasterio
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-228-CHOR (2467)
Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery
Sharline Aboutanos
Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-285-4115
Nadia Blanchet
9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545
Darrin Hubert
Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate (not children); breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115
Gordon Lewis
Specialties: cosmetic surgery of the face, body and breast; breast reconstruction; skin cancer. Lewis Plastic Surgery, 2331-A Robious Station Circle, Midlothian, 804-267-6009
Daniel Luppens
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060
Andrea Pozez
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060
Isaac L. Wornom III
Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420
Neil Zemmel
Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., 804-423-2100
Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery
Sharline Aboutanos
Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115
Nadia Blanchet
9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545
Darrin Hubert
Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115
Santosh Kale
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060
Daniel Luppens
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Isaac L. Wornom III
Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420
Neil Zemmel
Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., 804-423-2100
Podiatry (Doctor of Podiatric Medicine)
Simon Mest
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069
Justin Phillingane
Commonwealth Foot & Ankle Specialists, 3333 S. Crater Road, Suite 3-E, Petersburg, 804-732-6000
Scott T. Vantre
Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933
Mitchell R. Waskin
Specialty: podiatric surgery. The Foot & Ankle Center on the campus of Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1465 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-320-3668
David T. Weiss
Sub-specialties: foot surgery, sports medicine, wound management, podopediatrics. West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779
Psychiatry/Adult
Peter Breslin
Verity Psychiatry, 5540 Falmouth St., Suite 103, 804-495-8661
Martin N. Buxton
Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, 4906 Radford Ave., 804-354-1996, and the Buxton Institute, 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-496-1662
Christopher Kogut
VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000
James Levenson
VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000
Sherman Master
Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 4, 804-332-5950
Jefferson “Jeff” M. Sommers
Medical director of psychiatric services at Parham Doctors’ Hospital, medical director of acute adults at Tucker Pavilion. Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, South Lake office. Insight Physicians P.C., 2006 Bremo Road, Suite 101, 804-288-1881
Psychiatry/Child and Adolescent
Cheryl Al-Mateen
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 804-828-3129
Walid Fawaz
Virginia South Psychiatric Services, 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Suite 102, Midlothian, 804-378-0800; 207 N. 4th Ave., Hopewell, 804-541-0918
Divya Gongireddy
Fellow, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 804-828-3129
David Gould
Tucker Psychiatric Clinic, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 202, 804-320-7881
Susan Jones
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Psychiatry/Geriatric
Sherman Master
Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 4, 804-332-5950
Robert L. Seward
Tucker Psychiatric Clinic, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 202, 804-320-7881
Jefferson “Jeff” M. Sommers
Medical director of psychiatric services at Parham Doctors’ Hospital, medical director of acute adults at Tucker Pavilion. Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, South Lake office. Insight Physicians P.C., 2006 Bremo Road, Suite 101, 804-288-1881
Psychology (Doctor of Psychology)
Edward Peck III
Neuropsychological Services of Virginia, 2010 Bremo Road, Suite 127, 804-285-2555
Stephan Weinland
VCU Health Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-2000
Rashelle Hayes
VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-2000
Public Health Medicine
Danny Avula
Director, Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts, 400 E. Cary St., 804-482-5500, Henrico County Health Department, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive, Henrico, 804-501-4651
Pulmonology
Daniel Grinnan
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161
Ken Haft
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St, No. 300, 804-320-4243
Jamie Hey
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243
Sridhar Neralla
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
Scott K. Radow
Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialties: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
Pawanjit Sarna
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243
R. Wesley Shepherd
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Radiation Oncology
Douglas W. Arthur
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-828-7232
Emma Fields
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-828-7232
Lang Robertson Liebman
Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762
David Randolph Sr.
Sarah Cannon Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5000
Shiyu Song
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-7232
Radiology-Diagnostic
Ann Fulcher
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Lowrey H. Holthaus
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
A. John Kuta
Other specialty: neuroradiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Chris Somerville
Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 804-288-8327
Jinxing Yu
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Radiology-Interventional
Philip C. Pieters
Vascular and interventional radiology, diagnostic radiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Efstathios “Ike” Spinos
Vascular and interventional radiology; Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Brian Strife
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-3580
Malcolm Sydnor Jr.
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St.; 804-628-3580
Gregg Weinberg
Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 804-288-8327
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Michael Edelstein
Virginia Fertility Associates, a Shady Grove Company, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 430, 804-379-9000
R. Scott Lucidi
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-8820
Anish Shah
Virginia Fertility Associates, a Shady Grove Company, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 430, 804-379-9000
Kenneth Steingold
Virginia Fertility Associates, a Shady Grove Company, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 430, 804-379-9000
Rheumatology
David Carleton
Virginia Physicians Inc. Rheumatology Division, Henrico Doctors Hospital MOB II, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, 804-346-1551
Karim Masri
Bon Secours Rheumatology Center, 9602 Patterson Ave., Henrico, 804-217-9601
Beth Rubinstein
VCU Health, NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341
Tammy Spring
Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901
Michael Strachan
Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901
Huzaefah Syed
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341
Christopher Wise
VCU Health, NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341
Sleep Medicine
Taruj Ali
Specialty: sleep medicine. Sub-specialties: pulmonary disease and critical-care medicine. Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243
Justin Brockbank
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2529 Professional Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Douglas Puryear
Specialty: sleep medicine. Sub-specialties: pulmonary disease and critical-care medicine. Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243
Cecilia Santos
Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 229, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7491; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 709, 804-673-8160; 13520 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 804-595-1430
Samuel Taylor
VCU Health, Center for Sleep Medicine, 2529 Professional Road, 804-828-9350
Sports Medicine
Rishi K. Bala
Bon Secours Sports Medicine and Primary Care, 2401 W. Leigh St., 804-325-8801
Seth Cheatham
VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713
Katherine Dec
VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713
Thomas Loughran
VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713
Steven G. Reece
Sub-specialty: nonsurgical sports medicine. OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-270-1305
Matthew Walker
Sub-specialty: shoulder and elbow. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Surgery (Breast)
Harry Bear
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116
Ruth Felsen
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, 804-323-5040
Amelia Grover
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116
Kandace McGuire
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116
James Pellicane
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11, 804-594-3130
Misti Wilson
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB 1, Suite 309, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130
Surgery (Cardiac)
Mark Bladergroen
Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400, 804-287-7840
Leo Gazoni
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates,7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Chiwon Hahn
Other specialty: transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-282-8777
Vigneshwar Kasirajan
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775
Daniel Tang
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775
Surgery (Colon and Rectal)
Jaime Bohl
VCU Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-827-0049
Christine Bouchard
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Cary L. Gentry
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077
Crawford C. Smith
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077
Andrew Vorenberg
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400
Surgery (General)
Richard F. Carter
Richmond Surgical —Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 220, 804-285-9416
Stephanie Goldberg
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669); Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-957-6287
Nathan Lee
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, North Building, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
George Parker
Sub-specialty: oncological surgery. Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 506, North Building, Suite 406, 804-893-8676
Amy T. Rose
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Venkat Santosh
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
Surgery (Hand)
John E. Blank
Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave.; 8266 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Henrico, 804-285-2300
Ilvy Cotterell
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-7069
Sanjay S. “Jay” Desai
Specialty: hand, wrist, and elbow and upper extremity. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Building 2, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Jessica Frankenhoff
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069
Keith Glowacki
Specialty: hand, wrist and elbow. OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414
C. Tate Hepper
Specialty: hand, wrist and elbow. OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414
Jonathan Isaacs
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-7069
J.E.B. Stuart V
Specialty: hand, wrist and elbow. OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-320-1339
Surgery (Orthopedic)
Douglas Boardman
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)
Greg Golladay
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669); Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway
Mark M. Jones
Sub-specialties: total joint replacement, knee and hip surgery. OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088
Glen J. Kerr
OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-320-1339
William E. “Bill” Nordt
Sub-specialties: sports medicine, knee and shoulder surgery. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Jody Smith III
Sub-specialty: sports medicine, knee and shoulder surgery. OrthoVirginia, Medical Office Building West, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-288-8512
Surgery (Spine)
Adam Crowl
OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414
Robert Scott Graham
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)
Joseph S. “Joey” Kim
Sub-specialties: adult spine, cervical spine and spine surgery. OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414
Bruce Mathern
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165
Matthew T. Mayr
Sub-specialties: spine and brain surgery. Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204
Rick J. Placide
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165
Jed Vanichkachorn
Sub-specialties: disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine; spinal reconstructive surgery; minimally invasive spine surgery; and scoliosis surgery. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Surgery (Thoracic)
Graham Bundy
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-282-8777
Anthony Cassano
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2775
Robert Ferguson
Bon Secours-VCU Health Thoracic Surgery Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 110, 804-287-7929; VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-2775
Leo Gazoni
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates,7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Rachit Shah
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Maryland Court, 804-828-2775
Surgery (Transplant)
Chandra S. Bhati
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104
Adrian Cotterell
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Marlon F. Levy
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Gerardo Mendez-Picon
Sub-specialties: vascular surgery, transplant and hepatobiliary surgery. Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-968-4435
Mohammed Quader
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104
Surgery (Vascular)
Francisco Albuquerque
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7749
Richard Binns
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
John Hyslop
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
Robert Larson
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7749
Gregg L. Londrey
Vascular Surgery Associates, 417 Libbie Ave., 804-288-1953
Mark M. Levy
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9849; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-828-7749
W. Andrew Tierney
Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-7634
Barklie W. Zimmerman
Specialties: general vascular and breast. Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-968-4435
Urogynecology
Ramzi Aboujaoude
Virginia Physcians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-520-0205; 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 804-897-2100
David B. Glazier
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105
Meghana Gowda
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 14051 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 2201, 804-330-9105
Lonny S. Green
Sub-specialties: urinary incontinence, pelvic relaxation, urinary tract infections and interstitial cystitis. Director of the Pelvic Health and Continence Institute at Virginia Women’s Center, 2240 John Rolfe Parkway, 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-288-4084
Nathan L. Guerette
The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute of Virginia, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 701, 804-523-2533
Quinn K. Lippmann
Sub-specialties: female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, mesh complications, incontinence, overactive bladder, and pelvic organ prolapse. Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105
Lauren Siff
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-323-1180
Tovia Smith
Virginia Women’s Center, 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 2240 John Rolfe Parkway; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 100, Midlothian; 804-288-4084
Urology and Urological Surgery
Eric P. Cote
Virginia Urology, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Office Building 1, Suite 202, Mechanicsville; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 804-330-9105
David Glazier
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105
Lance Hampton
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-9331
Mark B. Monahan
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 2025 Waterside Drive, Suite 105, Prince George, 804-330-9105
William Morgan
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-330-9105
Jeff Rebman
Urology Associates of Richmond, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 4500, 804-320-1355