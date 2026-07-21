Top Dentists 2026

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Here are the 2026 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in March. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name in each category highlighted .

Cosmetic Dentistry

Catherine Dallow

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Graham Forbes

Capital Dental Design

6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894

Robert LeNoir

Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324;

10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Clint Meadows

Commonwealth Dentistry

14912 Hull Street Road, Chesterfield, 804-639-9622

Colleen Nash

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324

Endodontics

Sanjay Bhagchandani

Endodontic Partners

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400

Timothy Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501

Paige Holbert

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Bilal Khan

Commonwealth Dentistry

2930 W. Hundred Road, Suite B, Chester, 804-799-1689

Harold Martinez

Commonwealth Endodontics

12320 W. Broad St., Suite 209, Henrico, 804-501-0501

Adam Sarnowski

East Coast Endodontics

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 202, Henrico, 804-506-3636

Joseph Vaughn

Commonwealth Endodontics

12202 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, 804-501-0501

General Dentistry

Evan Boland

River Run Dental

241 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-0699

Carlo DeLeon

Peachtree Dentistry

3920 W. Broad St., Suite 104, 804-282-4646;

9413 Hull Street Road, Suite B1, North Chesterfield, 804-745-4550

Edina Gorman

Virginia Family Dentistry

6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400

Tiannie Phan

Commonwealth Dentistry

2273 Chartermark Drive, Midlothian, 804-739-3131

Elizabeth Reynolds

Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324;

10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Hospital Dentistry

Danielle Miller

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292;

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290

Laura Satoski

Virginia Family Dentistry

9484 Charter Gate Drive, Ashland, 804-412-0599

Cassidy Turner

Richmond VA Medical Center

1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Nazy Zahedi

VCU School of Dentistry

521 N. 11th St., 804-628-6637

Implant Surgeon

Charles D. Boxx

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico;

8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Kara Dunegan Gilliam

Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;

11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Tayeeb Faruk

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088

Kanyon R. Keeney

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804-270-5028

Danielle McCormack

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300

Ben T. Overstreet

Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;

11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian;

8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

John White

Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;

11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Oral And Maxillofacial Pathology

Nicholas Broccoli

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

12220 Iron Bridge Road, Suite B, Chester;

5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Sarah H. Glass

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Alexandra Howell

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Oral And Maxillofacial Radiology

Aniket Jadhav

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

Charles D. Boxx

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico;

8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Lauren Kaplan

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian;

8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Ross Wlodawsky

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian;

5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Oral Cancer

Sarah H. Glass

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Alexandra Howell

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Leigh Griffin

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Other Oral Conditions & Diseases

Sarah H. Glass

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Alexandra Howell

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian;

5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Orthodontics

Kevin Bibona

RPDO Orthodontics

8503 Patterson Ave.;

13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian;

12270 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-740-7281

Gustav Horsey

Horsey Orthodontics

4106 E. Parham Road, Henrico, 804-672-3030;

313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-464-8711, 804-672-8442

Frank Iuorno

West End Orthodontics

12000 Wyndham Lake Drive, Suite C, Glen Allen, 804-364-8366

Wyatt Loflin

James River Orthodontics

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, Henrico, 804-672-8607;

9448 Chamberlayne Road, Suite B, Mechanicsville, 804-746-0918

Melanie Spears

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300

Pain Management

TIE: Shawn McMahon

VCU School of Dentistry

521 N. 11th St., 804-828-1778

TIE: Francisco Mesa

JNT Dental

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510

D. Omar Watson

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200

Pediatric Dentistry

Jo Cronly

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia

2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-639-6445;

2160 John Rolfe Parkway, 804-741-1400

Justin Edwards

RVA Pediatric Dentistry

7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200, 804-220-6188

Holly Lewis

Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 120, Henrico;

8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382

Danielle Miller

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292;

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290

Shital N. Patel

Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Ethan Puryear

Virginia Family Dentistry

1801 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-362-2400

Periodontics

Jill T. Beitz

Drs. Miller, Beitz & Richey

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804‑285‑4867

Kara Dunegan Gilliam

Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;

11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Ben T. Overstreet

Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;

11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Erin Block Porter

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, North Chesterfield, 804-743-8166

John White

Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;

11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Prosthodontics

Clara Bergeron

Advanced Dentistry of Richmond

7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203, 804-282-7260

Catherine Dallow

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Rocio Lopez

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300

David Schleider

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Gloria Ward

Advanced Dentistry of Virginia

3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-270-7940

Sedation Dentistry

Steven Castro

Commonwealth Dentistry

2930 W. Hundred Road, Chester, 804-621-7631

Timothy Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501

Eugena Waggoner

Virginia Family Dentistry

7291 Market Place Drive, Quinton, 804-932-4537

Special Honors

Best Pro Bono Care Dentist

Mark Beltrami

Commonwealth Dentistry

14912 Hull Street Road, Chesterfield, 804-639-9622

Nick Schroeder

Commonwealth Endodontics

4900 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian, 804-501-0501

Best Dental Hygienist

Kaitlyn Bell

Drs. Rossetti, Cosby & Kondorossy

2613 N. Parham Road, 804-747-0090

Leah Grace Cartlidge

Commonwealth Dentistry

2273 Chartermark Drive, Midlothian, 804-739-3131

Lindsay King

Virginia Family Dentistry

12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010

Andrea Lewis

Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.

11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Jennifer Stoner

Virginia Biological Dentistry

4932 Dominion Blvd., Suite C, Glen Allen, 804-381-6238

Lisa Tatum

Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324