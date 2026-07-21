Top Dentists 2026

Illustration via Adobe Stock
Here are the 2026 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in March. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name in each category highlighted.
Cosmetic Dentistry
Catherine Dallow
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Graham Forbes
Capital Dental Design
6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894
Robert LeNoir
Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324;
10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
Clint Meadows
Commonwealth Dentistry
14912 Hull Street Road, Chesterfield, 804-639-9622
Colleen Nash
Virginia Family Dentistry
10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324
Endodontics
Sanjay Bhagchandani
Endodontic Partners
5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400
Timothy Finkler
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501
Paige Holbert
Virginia Family Dentistry
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011
Bilal Khan
Commonwealth Dentistry
2930 W. Hundred Road, Suite B, Chester, 804-799-1689
Harold Martinez
Commonwealth Endodontics
12320 W. Broad St., Suite 209, Henrico, 804-501-0501
Adam Sarnowski
East Coast Endodontics
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 202, Henrico, 804-506-3636
Joseph Vaughn
Commonwealth Endodontics
12202 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, 804-501-0501
General Dentistry
Evan Boland
River Run Dental
241 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-0699
Carlo DeLeon
Peachtree Dentistry
3920 W. Broad St., Suite 104, 804-282-4646;
9413 Hull Street Road, Suite B1, North Chesterfield, 804-745-4550
Edina Gorman
Virginia Family Dentistry
6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400
Tiannie Phan
Commonwealth Dentistry
2273 Chartermark Drive, Midlothian, 804-739-3131
Elizabeth Reynolds
Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324;
10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
Hospital Dentistry
Danielle Miller
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292;
6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290
Laura Satoski
Virginia Family Dentistry
9484 Charter Gate Drive, Ashland, 804-412-0599
Cassidy Turner
Richmond VA Medical Center
1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Nazy Zahedi
VCU School of Dentistry
521 N. 11th St., 804-628-6637
Implant Surgeon
Charles D. Boxx
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico;
8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Kara Dunegan Gilliam
Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;
11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Tayeeb Faruk
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088
Kanyon R. Keeney
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804-270-5028
Danielle McCormack
Virginia Family Dentistry
2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300
Ben T. Overstreet
Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;
11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian;
8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
John White
Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;
11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Oral And Maxillofacial Pathology
Nicholas Broccoli
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
12220 Iron Bridge Road, Suite B, Chester;
5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600
Sarah H. Glass
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Alexandra Howell
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Oral And Maxillofacial Radiology
Aniket Jadhav
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery
Charles D. Boxx
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico;
8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Lauren Kaplan
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian;
8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Ross Wlodawsky
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian;
5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600
Oral Cancer
Sarah H. Glass
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Alexandra Howell
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Leigh Griffin
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Other Oral Conditions & Diseases
Sarah H. Glass
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Alexandra Howell
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian;
5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600
Orthodontics
Kevin Bibona
RPDO Orthodontics
8503 Patterson Ave.;
13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian;
12270 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-740-7281
Gustav Horsey
Horsey Orthodontics
4106 E. Parham Road, Henrico, 804-672-3030;
313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-464-8711, 804-672-8442
Frank Iuorno
West End Orthodontics
12000 Wyndham Lake Drive, Suite C, Glen Allen, 804-364-8366
Wyatt Loflin
James River Orthodontics
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, Henrico, 804-672-8607;
9448 Chamberlayne Road, Suite B, Mechanicsville, 804-746-0918
Melanie Spears
Virginia Family Dentistry
2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300
Pain Management
TIE: Shawn McMahon
VCU School of Dentistry
521 N. 11th St., 804-828-1778
TIE: Francisco Mesa
JNT Dental
2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510
D. Omar Watson
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200
Pediatric Dentistry
Jo Cronly
Children’s Dentistry of Virginia
2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-639-6445;
2160 John Rolfe Parkway, 804-741-1400
Justin Edwards
RVA Pediatric Dentistry
7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200, 804-220-6188
Holly Lewis
Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 120, Henrico;
8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382
Danielle Miller
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292;
6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290
Shital N. Patel
Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139
Ethan Puryear
Virginia Family Dentistry
1801 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-362-2400
Periodontics
Jill T. Beitz
Drs. Miller, Beitz & Richey
5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804‑285‑4867
Kara Dunegan Gilliam
Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;
11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Ben T. Overstreet
Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;
11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Erin Block Porter
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Ironbridge Road, North Chesterfield, 804-743-8166
John White
Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;
11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Prosthodontics
Clara Bergeron
Advanced Dentistry of Richmond
7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203, 804-282-7260
Catherine Dallow
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Rocio Lopez
Virginia Family Dentistry
2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300
David Schleider
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Gloria Ward
Advanced Dentistry of Virginia
3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-270-7940
Sedation Dentistry
Steven Castro
Commonwealth Dentistry
2930 W. Hundred Road, Chester, 804-621-7631
Timothy Finkler
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501
Eugena Waggoner
Virginia Family Dentistry
7291 Market Place Drive, Quinton, 804-932-4537
Special Honors
Best Pro Bono Care Dentist
Mark Beltrami
Commonwealth Dentistry
14912 Hull Street Road, Chesterfield, 804-639-9622
Nick Schroeder
Commonwealth Endodontics
4900 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian, 804-501-0501
Best Dental Hygienist
Kaitlyn Bell
Drs. Rossetti, Cosby & Kondorossy
2613 N. Parham Road, 804-747-0090
Leah Grace Cartlidge
Commonwealth Dentistry
2273 Chartermark Drive, Midlothian, 804-739-3131
Lindsay King
Virginia Family Dentistry
12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010
Andrea Lewis
Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.
11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Jennifer Stoner
Virginia Biological Dentistry
4932 Dominion Blvd., Suite C, Glen Allen, 804-381-6238
Lisa Tatum
Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324