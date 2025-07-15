Top Dentists 2025

Here are the 2025 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in March. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name in each category highlighted.
Cosmetic Dentistry
Jacob Fant
River Run Dental
5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 125, 804-390-7133
Graham Forbes
Capital Dental Design
6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894
Marci Guthrie
James River Family Dentistry
2805 McRae Road, 804-323-4200
Robert LeNoir
Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324; 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
Jennifer Tran
Virginia Family Dentistry
12040 W. Broad St., Short Pump, 804-364-7010
Endodontics
Sanjay Bhagchandani
Endodontic Partners
5500 Monument Ave. Suite N (temporary address), 804-285-0400
Timothy Finkler
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501
Bilal Khan
Commonwealth Dentistry
2930 W. Hundred Road, Suite B, Chester, 804-799-1689
Fucong Tian
Virginia Family Dentistry
12040 W. Broad St., Short Pump, 804-364-7010
Joseph Vaughn
Commonwealth Endodontics
12202 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, 804-501-0501
General Dentistry
Naveen Chennupati
Best Smiles Dentistry
5352 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, 804-823-5500
Graham Forbes
Capital Dental Design
6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894
Rubana Masood
River Run Dental
14261 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian, 804-390-7127
Afia Rasul
Commonwealth Dentistry
6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite A, 804-272-7040
Elizabeth Reynolds
Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324
Eugena Waggoner
Virginia Family Dentistry
7291 Market Place Drive, Quinton, 804-932-4537
Hospital Dentistry
Gregory Cole
Westover Dentistry
7017 Old Jahnke Road, 804-320-7147
Danielle Miller
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292; 6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290
TIE: Cassidy Turner
Richmond VA Medical Center
1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
TIE: David Voth
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Ironbridge Road, North Chesterfield, 804-743-8189
Tiffany Williams
VCU School of Dentistry, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
1000 E. Broad St., Suite 200, 804-828-9095
Nazy Zahedi
VCU School of Dentistry
521 N. 11th St., 804-628-6637
Implant Surgeon
Kanyon R. Keeney
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804-270-5028
Ben T. Overstreet
Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
D. Omar Watson
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200
Brandon Wong
Virginia Family Dentistry
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011
Nicholas Yesbeck
Commonwealth Dentistry
2930 W Hundred Road, Suite B, Chester, 804-799-1689
Oral And Maxillofacial Pathology
Charles D. Boxx
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Sarah H. Glass
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600
Oral And Maxillofacial Radiology
Aniket Jadhav
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Anusha Vaddi
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery
Neil Agnihotri
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804-270-5028
Charles D. Boxx
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Omar Watson
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200
Ross Wlodawsky
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600
Oral Cancer
Sarah H. Glass
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Alexandra Howell
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600
Other Oral Conditions & Diseases
Sarah H. Glass
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Alexandra Howell
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Orthodontics
Kevin Bibona
Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
8503 Patterson Ave., 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian; 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump, 804-740-7281
Graham Gardner
Gardner and La Rochelle Orthodontics
1206 Willow Lawn Drive, 804-258-6960; 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-781-3715
Gustav Horsey
Horsey Orthodontics
4106 E. Parham Road, Henrico, 804-672-3030; 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-464-8711; 10446 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-672-8442
Frank Iuorno
West End Orthodontics
12000 Wyndham Lake Drive, Suite C, Glen Allen, 804-364-8366
Wyatt Loflin
James River Orthodontics
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, Henrico, 804-672-8607; 9448 Chamberlayne Road Suite B, Mechanicsville, 804-746-0918
Allison Purcell
Virginia Family Dentistry
6000 Brashier Blvd., Mechanicsville, 804-730-3457; 6441 Ironbridge Road, North Chesterfield, 804-743-8189
Chad Schanilec
Richmond Virginia Orthodontics
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Unit 201, Henrico; 14307 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian, 804-884-9906
Pain Management
Shawn McMahon
VCU School of Dentistry
521 N. 11th St., 804-828-1778
Francisco Mesa
JNT Dental
2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510
Joseph N. Tregaskes
JNT Dental
2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510
Pediatric Dentistry
Jo Cronly
Children’s Dentistry of Virginia
2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-639-6445; 2160 John Rolfe Parkway, 804-741-1400
Bill Dahlke
Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
8503 Patterson Ave; 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian; 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump, 804-740-7281
Shreya Desai
RVO Pediatric Dentistry
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 204, Henrico, 804-884-9906
Justin Edwards
RVA Pediatric Dentistry
7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200, 804-220-6188
Jeff Laughlin
Virginia Family Dentistry
12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432
Holly Lewis
Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry
11934 W. Broad St. Suite 120, Henrico; 8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382
Danielle Miller
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292; 6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290
Periodontics
Jill T. Beitz
Drs. Miller & Beitz
5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804‑285‑4867
Carl Block
Virginia Family Dentistry
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011
Thomas Glazier
Glazier Implants & Periodontics
7229 Forest Ave., Suite 112, 804-802-1487
Ben T. Overstreet
Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Nitya Reddy
River Run Dental
5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 125, 804-390-7133
John White
Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Prosthodontics
Catherine Dallow
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Debra Haselton
Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry
3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631
Ursula Klostermyer
Advanced Dentistry of Richmond
7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203, 804-282-7260
Rocio Lopez
Virginia Family Dentistry
2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300
David Schleider
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Sedation Dentistry
Chad Flanagan
Virginia Family Dentistry
6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400
Danielle Miller
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292; 6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290
Nick Schroeder
Commonwealth Endodontics
4900 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian, 804-501-0501
Special Honors
Best Pro Bono Care Dentist
Steven Castro
Commonwealth Dentistry
2930 W. Hundred Road, Chester, 804-621-7631
Holly Lewis
Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 120, Henrico; 8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382
Best Dental Hygienist
Amy Bruce
River Run Dental
7820 Shrader Road, 804-262-1060
Morgan Grammer
Drs. Rossetti, Cosby & Kondorossy
2613 N. Parham Road, 804-747-0090
Lena Klett
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Ironbridge Road, North Chesterfield, 804-743-8189
Rachel Sexton
Commonwealth Dentistry
8120 Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 200, Mechanicsville, 804-915-1440
Lisa Tatum
Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324
Rochelle Thompson
Capital Dental Design
6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894