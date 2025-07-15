Top Dentists 2025

Here are the 2025 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in March. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name in each category highlighted.

Cosmetic Dentistry

Jacob Fant

River Run Dental

5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 125, 804-390-7133

Graham Forbes

Capital Dental Design

6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894

Marci Guthrie

James River Family Dentistry

2805 McRae Road, 804-323-4200

Robert LeNoir

Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324; 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Jennifer Tran

Virginia Family Dentistry

12040 W. Broad St., Short Pump, 804-364-7010

Endodontics

Sanjay Bhagchandani

Endodontic Partners

5500 Monument Ave. Suite N (temporary address), 804-285-0400

Timothy Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501

Bilal Khan

Commonwealth Dentistry

2930 W. Hundred Road, Suite B, Chester, 804-799-1689

Fucong Tian

Virginia Family Dentistry

12040 W. Broad St., Short Pump, 804-364-7010

Joseph Vaughn

Commonwealth Endodontics

12202 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, 804-501-0501

General Dentistry

Naveen Chennupati

Best Smiles Dentistry

5352 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, 804-823-5500

Graham Forbes

Capital Dental Design

6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894

Rubana Masood

River Run Dental

14261 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian, 804-390-7127

Afia Rasul

Commonwealth Dentistry

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite A, 804-272-7040

Elizabeth Reynolds

Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324

Eugena Waggoner

Virginia Family Dentistry

7291 Market Place Drive, Quinton, 804-932-4537

Hospital Dentistry

Gregory Cole

Westover Dentistry

7017 Old Jahnke Road, 804-320-7147

Danielle Miller

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292; 6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290

TIE: Cassidy Turner

Richmond VA Medical Center

1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

TIE: David Voth

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, North Chesterfield, 804-743-8189

Tiffany Williams

VCU School of Dentistry, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

1000 E. Broad St., Suite 200, 804-828-9095

Nazy Zahedi

VCU School of Dentistry

521 N. 11th St., 804-628-6637

Implant Surgeon

Kanyon R. Keeney

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804-270-5028

Ben T. Overstreet

Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

D. Omar Watson

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200

Brandon Wong

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Nicholas Yesbeck

Commonwealth Dentistry

2930 W Hundred Road, Suite B, Chester, 804-799-1689

Oral And Maxillofacial Pathology

Charles D. Boxx

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Sarah H. Glass

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Oral And Maxillofacial Radiology

Aniket Jadhav

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Anusha Vaddi

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

Neil Agnihotri

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804-270-5028

Charles D. Boxx

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Omar Watson

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200

Ross Wlodawsky

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Oral Cancer

Sarah H. Glass

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Alexandra Howell

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Other Oral Conditions & Diseases

Sarah H. Glass

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Alexandra Howell

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Orthodontics

Kevin Bibona

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

8503 Patterson Ave., 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian; 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump, 804-740-7281

Graham Gardner

Gardner and La Rochelle Orthodontics

1206 Willow Lawn Drive, 804-258-6960; 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-781-3715

Gustav Horsey

Horsey Orthodontics

4106 E. Parham Road, Henrico, 804-672-3030; 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-464-8711; 10446 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-672-8442

Frank Iuorno

West End Orthodontics

12000 Wyndham Lake Drive, Suite C, Glen Allen, 804-364-8366

Wyatt Loflin

James River Orthodontics

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, Henrico, 804-672-8607; 9448 Chamberlayne Road Suite B, Mechanicsville, 804-746-0918

Allison Purcell

Virginia Family Dentistry

6000 Brashier Blvd., Mechanicsville, 804-730-3457; 6441 Ironbridge Road, North Chesterfield, 804-743-8189

Chad Schanilec

Richmond Virginia Orthodontics

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Unit 201, Henrico; 14307 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian, 804-884-9906

Pain Management

Shawn McMahon

VCU School of Dentistry

521 N. 11th St., 804-828-1778

Francisco Mesa

JNT Dental

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510

Joseph N. Tregaskes

JNT Dental

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510

Pediatric Dentistry

Jo Cronly

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia

2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-639-6445; 2160 John Rolfe Parkway, 804-741-1400

Bill Dahlke

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

8503 Patterson Ave; 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian; 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump, 804-740-7281

Shreya Desai

RVO Pediatric Dentistry

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 204, Henrico, 804-884-9906

Justin Edwards

RVA Pediatric Dentistry

7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200, 804-220-6188

Jeff Laughlin

Virginia Family Dentistry

12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432

Holly Lewis

Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry

11934 W. Broad St. Suite 120, Henrico; 8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382

Danielle Miller

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292; 6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290

Periodontics

Jill T. Beitz

Drs. Miller & Beitz

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804‑285‑4867

Carl Block

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Thomas Glazier

Glazier Implants & Periodontics

7229 Forest Ave., Suite 112, 804-802-1487

Ben T. Overstreet

Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Nitya Reddy

River Run Dental

5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 125, 804-390-7133

John White

Overstreet, White & Dunegan, Ltd.

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Prosthodontics

Catherine Dallow

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Debra Haselton

Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry

3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631

Ursula Klostermyer

Advanced Dentistry of Richmond

7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203, 804-282-7260

Rocio Lopez

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300

David Schleider

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Sedation Dentistry

Chad Flanagan

Virginia Family Dentistry

6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400

Danielle Miller

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292; 6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290

Nick Schroeder

Commonwealth Endodontics

4900 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian, 804-501-0501

Special Honors

Best Pro Bono Care Dentist

Steven Castro

Commonwealth Dentistry

2930 W. Hundred Road, Chester, 804-621-7631

Holly Lewis

Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 120, Henrico; 8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382

Best Dental Hygienist

Amy Bruce

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road, 804-262-1060

Morgan Grammer

Drs. Rossetti, Cosby & Kondorossy

2613 N. Parham Road, 804-747-0090

Lena Klett

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, North Chesterfield, 804-743-8189

Rachel Sexton

Commonwealth Dentistry

8120 Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 200, Mechanicsville, 804-915-1440

Lisa Tatum

Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324

Rochelle Thompson

Capital Dental Design

6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894