Well Situated

× Expand Ashley Williams at The Well Collective’s new Main Street headquarters

Certain stories unfold as if written by the universe itself. For The Well Collective, a seemingly divine series of events transformed it from modest origins to remarkable heights.

The journey started in 2013 for Ashley Williams, a Prince George native and founder of the holistic healing and wellness organization. “It was just a moment of my life when I was in a lot of transition, specifically through the loss of a family member, and the transition between college and real life,” Williams says. “I found a lot of stress and anxiety, and it really made me get curious about the ways to manage all of those sensations.”

Williams says it was during that turbulent time that she found the healing power of yoga. After taking a class at American Family Fitness, her curiosity to pursue wellness as a career was sparked, eventually leading her to a Master of Science in Yoga Therapy.

In October of 2015, Williams founded BareSOUL Yoga & Wellness in downtown Richmond, which provided health practices and resources to underserved communities with a focus on social impact. After nearly a decade leading the business, as her self-understanding evolved, so did her vision, leading her to open The Well Collective.

“I think one thing that’s really beautiful is the evolution of people,” Williams says. “My own self-care journey really allowed me to get clear and aware of who I actually was. The more I understood who I was, the more I understood my purpose and how I wanted to show up in community.”

While BareSOUL was established to address health disparities in the Black community, The Well Collective was founded with the focus of restorative community building. Williams conjunctively ran BareSOUL and The Well Collective until October of 2024, when she dissolved the former to focus her energy on the latter.

Expand An instrument used in the collective’s sound healing therapy courses

Inspired by Richmond’s complex history and her interest in diverse healing practices, The Well Collective offers classes and appointments for somatic movement, meditation and massage, as well as workshops on cultural justice and corporate retreats in a space meant to foster connection.

“[Richmond] is at the epicenter of where disconnection and where [the American] economic development system really began,” Williams says. “So, if we are the hub of that, we must also be the hub of where healing and the centering of humanity and sustainable relationships are formed.”

The Well Collective has been based in Shockoe Slip since 2023, but is in the process of relocating to the historic Branch Building, after Williams acquired the space a year ago. Located at 1015 E. Main St., this six-story, cast iron-faced building will provide Williams with the capacity she needs to broaden her vision for the brand.

“When I saw it pop up on BizBuySell, I immediately said, ‘I think this is The Well,’ and this was before I knew anything about its history,” Williams says.

In the mid-20th century, the structure was home to the Branch Company, a brokerage firm that later became Branch, Cabell & Co. For Williams, this history resonates deeply.

“It was a place that dealt with the commerce of money and valuables, things we value so much in our country, and it can now be transformed into a space that values people,” Williams says.

The collective will begin renovations to retrofit the space for its needs in early 2025 and hopes to be hosting programs and events in the spring of 2026. Once renovations are wrapped, the building will be known as The Well Center for Healing and Humanity, hosting the administrative offices of the nonprofit collective.

Through the collective’s programs, Williams hopes to build resilience in members and provide them with tools for navigating life’s challenges. The workshops will cover topics such as self-awareness, leadership development and building healthier relationships. In addition to educational offerings, The Well will host art exhibits and storytelling events.

“It’s inviting a deeper examination and exploration of what it looks like to be well, and creating a space where people can heal from historical and generational trauma,” says Director of Community Engagement and Operation at The Well Collective Kiran Bhagat.

The collective is in the midst of a capital campaign to raise $10 million for the building project, which will help fund the renovations, programs and operations of The Well Center for Healing and Humanity.