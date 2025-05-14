An Artistic Approach

× Expand (From left) Natalie Morison-Uzzle, Anna McChesney and Jillian Ulery of The Center for Creative Healing in their new location on Patterson Avenue (Photo by Jay Paul)

The Center for Creative Healing, a wellness and therapy practice specializing in art and music therapy, is celebrating a major milestone with the opening of a new location at 5311 Patterson Ave. in Richmond. The expansion is happening at a pivotal moment, as art and music therapists move toward being recognized as licensed mental health professions in Virginia.

Founded by counselor and music therapist Anna McChesney in 2009, the center originally began as a private practice specializing in music therapy. Over the years, it has evolved into a multidisciplinary creative therapy space, offering services that include music therapy, art therapy, play therapy and counseling. With an established presence in North Chesterfield, the new Richmond location brings the center’s novel therapeutic services closer to more individuals and families that could benefit from a creative approach to therapy.

“When considering a second location, we recognized that many of our clients were traveling long distances to reach us,” McChesney says. The new building, a former outpost of Achilles Foot & Ankle, has better access to public transit for Richmond residents, she adds.

The center’s expansion comes on the heels of major progress in securing state recognition for art and music therapy practitioners as licensed mental health professions. In March 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam signed music therapy licensure into law, and art therapy followed suit shortly after, though progress on implementing these regulations stalled for over 500 days before movement resumed in 2024. Now, both fields are in the final regulatory phase, with the licensure framework currently under executive review.

McChesney, who serves on the state’s Advisory Board on Music Therapy, explains that once approved by the governor, the regulations will be formally adopted, and applications for state licensure will open for practicing therapists. Art therapy licensure will fall under the jurisdiction of the Board of Counseling, while music therapy will be regulated alongside social work licensure.

“There’s still a lot of misunderstanding about what we do,” McChesney says. “But this is a crucial step in ensuring the public receives care from trained, licensed professionals who are qualified to integrate creative therapies into mental health treatment.”

In addition to the new location, The Center for Creative Healing is also progressing programs at the two clinics through a three-year grant from the Commonwealth Neurotrauma Initiative Trust Fund. This funding, provided by the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, allows the center to offer free music and art therapy services for people who have experienced concussions, traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord injuries.

“These individuals are at a significantly higher risk of suicide, and this grant is designed to help reduce that risk,” McChesney adds.

Looking ahead, leaders at the center still have expansion in mind, specifically into the Charlottesville area. They also hope to capitalize on the growing recognition of creative therapies in Virginia by offering continuing education, including seminars and training sessions for mental health professionals.