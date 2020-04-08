× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

Sneezing? Runny nose? Car yellow? In the midst of this pandemic, pollen has arrived as it always does! You don't need to suffer! Allergy Partners of Richmond is still here!

AP has launched telemedicine with all of our physicians and nurse practitioners. Please call 804-288-0055 to schedule your virtual visit.

What do I need for a virtual visit?

You will need a mobile phone with access to email or a laptop computer with a secure Wi-Fi connection, a microphone and a camera.

All three of our offices are open for scheduled immunotherapy and biologic injections. We continue to pre-screen all patients for symptoms prior to arrival. In addition, our well-trained clinical team is still here to take your phone calls, and "The Pollen Lady" is still providing real-time daily pollen and mold counts. Daily counts are available on our website, Facebook and Twitter.