Floor Plans

× Expand Image courtesy Bon Secours

St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian is growing up.

The Bon Secours facility, which opened in 2005, is expanding, adding 55 beds to its 130-bed capacity, a $119 million project that will add floors to two facility towers.

The project could bring 100 new jobs to the campus, says Chris Accashian, the medical center’s president. St. Francis currently has a workforce of more than 1,000, including about 800 full-time-equivalent positions.

Plans call for adding 42 beds designated for medical/surgical care; nine obstetrics beds and four ICU beds. A 10-bed observation unit also will be added. Two two-story additions will be constructed, with the initial work over the emergency department, followed with an addition to the inpatient bed tower. Parking will be expanded as well, according to a release. The project will be built in phases, preceded by six to nine months of design work. There is no date announced yet for construction to begin.

A Certificate of Need has been filed with the state. Expansion will help meet a growing need in the surrounding area, a high-growth region that includes the Hallsley and Magnolia Green communities, according to Bon Secours. The facility draws from Chesterfield County, Powhatan and Amelia counties and into the Tri-Cities and Farmville, too. Beyond this expansion, Accashian says capacity on the campus can be enhanced as needed. “We do have room to continue to grow at the hospital campus,” he says.