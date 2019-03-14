Preparing to Soar

× Expand An origami crane sculpture hangs in midair in the lobby of SOAR365's headquarters. (Photo courtesy SOAR365)

There’s a crane sculpture in the lobby of the headquarters of a longstanding metro Richmond nonprofit, an origami bird that symbolizes longevity, peace and happiness.

The vividly painted balsawood bird also reflects the group’s name, SOAR365, formerly known as Greater Richmond ARC.

SOAR365 provided services to 1,337 people with disabilities in 2018, including pediatric therapy, employment, summer camp, respite, and programs for children and adults. It has its origins in a group of families that joined together in 1954 as the Richmond Area Association for Retarded Citizens. The name reflected its time, when retardation was a medical term and diagnosis. That changed over the years, and though the group later became Greater Richmond ARC, the old name was still its legal nomenclature.

“We wanted an aspirational name,” says John Walker, president and CEO for the nonprofit.

The former name reflected a term that has become offensive, and those involved with the nonprofit had to spend too much time apologizing for the name rather than touting the good work that they do, he explains. “The time had come,” says Walker.

The new nomenclature reflects the goals of the program and its clients to be their best, for people with disabilities to live the most rewarding life possible.

The rebranding process began in 2016, and the name change became effective in February. The new logo for the nonprofit includes a crane, with the image adapted into the origami sculpture in the lobby by local designer Michael Hall.

Some services and programs have also been renamed. For instance, the popular ARCpark adjacent to the headquarters on Saunders Avenue is now known as PARK365. The new name reflects that the facility is open year-round. Also, ARC Employment Services is now SOAR365 Business Solutions, and Infant and Child Development Services is simply called Pediatric Therapy.

SOAR365 employs more than 450 people, about half with disabilities. Its business solutions program filled $11 million in contracts in 2018. They offer services including janitorial work, groundskeeping and landscaping, digital imaging, and assembly work. Profits are rolled back into its programming, Walker says.

Other traditions continue, including the annual Ladybug Fund Winetasting and Silent Auction. The 19th edition of the fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. March 30 at the Torque Club at Richmond International Raceway.

SOAR365 has raised more than $1 million through the fundraiser over the years, according to Walker. Proceeds benefit children with disabilities in SOAR365 programs.

Wines available for sampling include varieties from Chateau Ste. Michelle, Col Solare, Patz & Hall wineries, and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars. Focus sessions will offer tastings of specific lots that went into a wine along with the final blend, according to a release. Midnight Brewery beers will be available, as will food from Mosaic Catering. Entertainment includes jazz musicians and a silent auction. Tickets are $100 in advance via SOAR365's website, or call 804-358-1874. Admission at the door is $110, though the event generally sells out.